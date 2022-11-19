ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

JeyQuan Smith announces final three, decision looming

San Bernardino (Calif.) Cajon wide out JeyQuan Smith put out a final three last week and it sounds like a commitment could come any day now. Smith narrowed his choices to Oregon, Utah and Washington. He took official visits to Utah and Washington and those two programs are the schools pushing hardest right now.
