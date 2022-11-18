Read full article on original website
Addison Independent
Turkey flocks healthy ahead of the holidays
Heading into Thanksgiving, both Vermont's wild and domesticated turkey flocks were healthy and plentiful, despite an outbreak of the avian flu in many parts of the nation and the additional hurdle of inflation that challenged Addison County turkey farmers this year.
Addison Independent
Warming weather hurting bees
Some Addison County residents may have been surprised when warm weather rolled in with the beginning of November, bringing sunny days and comfortable temperatures at a time when Vermonters are usually starting to bundle up for the winter.
Addison Independent
Coffey named DAR Teacher of the Year
Rebecca Coffey, a Social Studies teacher at Vergennes Union High School, has been named not only the chapter American History Teacher of the Year, but also the DAR Vermont American History Teacher of the year.
As demand for home share program grows, more strangers move in together
A nonprofit that pairs Vermonters who have stable housing with those in search of affordable rent has up to four times as many “guests” as “hosts.” Read the story on VTDigger here: As demand for home share program grows, more strangers move in together.
Lake Champlain’s Split Rock is a good holiday hike
Plenty of history, scenery to take in as you work off the pie. Growing up in rural West Virginia (which is to say, all of West Virginia) there were no such things as Turkey Trots. I don’t even want to think what would have happened to someone peddling such an idea.
Addison Independent
Poet’s corner: This talk of tanagers and trees
If I remember the lake yesterday, the tanager/ deep in the woods, it feels like a memory/ lost in a series of new ones, each singular event/ simply a tanager in a tree.
mynbc5.com
Inspirational Vermont toddler to light the Church Street Christmas Tree
BRADFORD, Vt. — A Vermont toddler who's inspirational spirit has captivated those who know her will be the one to light this year's Church Street Marketplace Christmas tree. Freya Pike, of Bradford Vermont, was born with Trisomy 18, also known as Edward’s Syndrome, a rare condition that causes developmental delays due to an extra chromosome.
Addison Independent
What if? Planning for future town meetings
An ad hoc committee that includes former Vermont Gov. Jim Douglas and current Middlebury Town Moderator Susan Shashok has just furnished the community with a plan that will hopefully keep its town meeting tradition alive through future public health emergencies, natural disasters and other cataclysmic events.
Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times
Sit-down meals open to all are giving way to limited takeout service for people most in need in such Vermont communities as Burlington, Montpelier and Brattleboro. Read the story on VTDigger here: Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times.
Addison Independent
Thomas Frederick Crogan Jr., 84, of Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — Thomas Frederick Crogan Jr. passed away peacefully Nov. 15, 2022, in Middlebury, Vt. Tom was born in Boston, Mass., and raised mainly in Stoughton, Mass. After proudly serving in the United States Navy for four years, he became a police officer in his hometown of Stoughton. He worked his way up to Sergeant and was well respected by all he served and worked with. He served over 20 years on the SPD.
Addison Independent
Middlebury College presents comedy on the moors
In this comedy, two sisters and a dog live out their lives on the bleak English moors, dreaming of love and power.
newenglandnewspress.com
Valley News – Windsor High coach to lead Vermont’s Shrine Bowl team; roster announced
After leading the Windsor High football team to back-to-back perfect seasons and VPA Division III state titles, Greg Balch was named the head coach of the Vermont team for the 2023 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. The 70th annual game will take place Aug. 5 at Castleton University. Balch, who just...
Addison Independent
Letter to the editor: Trunk or treat was a success
Well, it appears that the first Cornwall Trunk or Treat event held on Saturday, Oct. 29, was a well-appreciated success. The weather was great, the trunks all looked great, and everyone enjoyed the town highway and fire trucks. The sensory and refreshment tables were appreciated as well. On the other side, the volunteers greatly enjoyed seeing all the trick or treaters and the costumes.
Addison Independent
Vermont State Police Log: Suspicious van holds stolen dirt bike
ADDISON COUNTY — When someone called Vermont State Police last Friday at around 10:35 a.m. to report a suspicious vehicle on Route 125 east of the village, troopers checked it out. It was reported there was a white van that had appeared to be stealing a dirt bike from a home in the area.
WCAX
Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can’t talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Annika Rundberg Jewelry
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski’s Annika Rundberg has been making jewelry for more than a decade, first in high school, before continuing her studies into college and beyond. “I saw it as like miniature sculpture and I felt confident I would never get bored with the media and it’s...
Addison Independent
A Brandon musician finds her own shooting star
It's been almost a year since local singer-song writer Breanna Elaine, 25, quit her day job and dedicated herself to becoming a full-time professional musician.
Vermont State Police locate missing person
The Vermont State Police and Rutland Barracks were made aware of a 17-year-old runaway girl from the Middletown Springs Area.
Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead
A fire in a storage shed on Park Street proved fatal in Springfield on Sunday. Many of the firefighters who responded later battled a blaze on Route 103 in Chester, where a house was destroyed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead .
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are The Best Pizza Spots in Vermont?
Hazel Pizza in Brattleboro, Vermont, opened this July and quickly became a local favorite. You can order from their extensive menu and customize it to your preferences. They also offer a full bar and a good wine list. The flavors are unique, and the service is excellent. You can also order takeout. Brattleboro is a picturesque town located in the southeast region of Vermont. The chef here only uses local ingredients to make creative dishes. From fresh salads to hand-crafted pizza, there's a wide variety of dishes to enjoy.
