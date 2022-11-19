ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals make roster moves before Week 11 vs. Steelers

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z1QMM_0jH6SFDd00

The Cincinnati Bengals made a handful of roster moves on the Saturday before the showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

As expected, the team activated star nose tackle DJ Reader, confirming his return to the heart of the defense. He had been out since the first month of the season due to a major knee injury.

The team also elevated wideout Trenton Irwin and punter Drue Chrisman from the practice squad to the active roster.

Chrisman is the big name given the coaching staff’s admission the position must improve. But even as recently as Friday, coaches were keeping it a mystery as to whether Kevin Huber or Chrisman would get the start on Sunday.

This move seems to suggest it will be Chrisman, or potentially some sort of rotation or backup plan should they have the roster flexibility to keep two punters active.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Bengals star makes bold statement after win against Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd made a bold statement on Sunday after his team’s 37-30 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Boyd told reporters that Cincinnati was able to keep their composure after halftime while trailing by three points because they’re a “championship caliber team”. “We’re...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Bill Cowher On Sunday

The NFL World is speculating about the former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach on Sunday afternoon, thanks to the performance of Jeff Saturday. The Colts interim head coach, whose hiring was widely criticized (mainly by Cowher and other former NFL coaches), could be off to a 2-0 start. Indianapolis won last...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

3 Steelers most to blame after Week 11 loss vs. Bengals

Following a surprise victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, the Pittsburgh Steelers sought to keep their good fortunes rolling against their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Steelers opened the year with a stunning overtime victory against this Bengals team and hoped to do the same in Week 11. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, the Steelers lost a close affair with a final score of 37-30.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
numberfire.com

Update: Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return for Bengals in Week 11

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon suffered a concussion during Sunday's game and was not able to return to the game. Samaje Perine will take over as the team's lead back for the remainder of the contest.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Video: Controversial Ejection In Bengals vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to hold on against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Pittsburgh made a late run at a comeback, but ultimately, Cincinnati was able to secure an onside kick and secure the road game victory. On that onside kick, a Steelers player was ejected for a...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Wants 2 Coaches Fired On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most frustrating teams to watch this season. On Sunday, the Browns are trailing the Bills, 25-10, in a game that's being played in Detroit. Browns fans have had enough with their team's defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. Cleveland fans are calling...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Terrible Penalty On Sunday

Bad penalty calls are always frustrating to watch, but they're especially annoying when the referee appears to fall for a player who's acting. A terrible unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Jets at Patriots game on Sunday. The referee appeared to fall for an acting job. NFL fans have...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs: A play in three acts

The Buffalo Bills’ offense looked decidedly off to start in their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Perhaps it was due to the fact that the entire organization had to up and move to Detroit’s Ford Field for the game after massive snowfalls shut Orchard Park down… but it was ugly to start. Halfway through the second quarter, the Bills had just 12 yards passing, and top receiver Stefon Diggs didn’t have a single target.
FOX Sports

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson becoming a highly paid decoy

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Diontae Johnson wanted to be paid like a No. 1 receiver. The Pittsburgh Steelers obliged over the summer when they gave him a contract extension that put him within the top 20 at his position in the NFL. So far, there has been little return on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy