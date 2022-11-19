Read full article on original website
ankenyfanatic.com
Kohl, Miller, Targgart named to all-district first team for 2nd straight year
The Ankeny and Ankeny Centennial football teams each had 18 players receive all-district honors, including seven first-team picks and seven second-team selections. Ankeny senior JJ Kohl was named to the first team for the second year in a row. Centennial seniors Brody Targgart and Easton Miller were also repeat first-team picks.
ankenyfanatic.com
Hawkettes place 4 players in double figures, romp past Cedar Falls in opener
The Ankeny girls’ basketball team took a long bus ride to Cedar Falls for its season opener on Tuesday. At least the ride home was a joyous one. The ninth-ranked Hawkettes took control from the start and went on to post a 60-43 victory in the non-conference game. “We’re...
ankenyfanatic.com
Six Ankeny players, Centennial’s Miller earn all-state honors from IPSWA
Ankeny football stars JJ Kohl, Joe Kingston and Jamison Patton have been named to the Class 5A all-state first team by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, which selected the teams in conjunction with the Iowa Football Coaches Association. The trio led the Hawks to a 9-2 record this season....
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny Fanatic Prep of the Week: Kennedy White, Centennial girls’ hoops
Senior post player Kennedy White is one of three returning starters for the third-ranked Ankeny Centennial girls’ basketball team. She was a first-team all-conference pick as a junior, when she averaged 10.3 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game while helping the Jaguars to a 20-4 record. White...
pureoldiesspencer.com
IGHSAU Preseason Girls Basketball Rankings
West Des Moines, Ia (KICD) – With regional schools in Girls Basketball Action tonight, let’s take a look at the Preseason Rankings from the IGHSAU that were released this past Friday. In Class 1A, the top ranked team is Bishop Garrigan of Algona. Northwest Iowa Schools in the...
ankenyfanatic.com
Butterfly state champ Swanepoel, 4 other qualifiers return for Hawk swimmers
Despite having only five returning state qualifiers, the Ankeny boys’ swimming team can rebuild its lineup around one of the state’s best swimmers. Senior Lance Swanepoel is the defending state champion in the 100 butterfly and a five-time all-American. He led the Hawks to a seventh-place finish at last year’s state meet.
ankenyfanatic.com
‘We had some great results’: Ankeny girls notch 26 pins at Independence tourney
Saturday’s Independence tournament turned into a pinning extravaganza for the Ankeny girls’ wrestling team. Ankeny posted a 28-13 record in the scramble, recording falls in 26 of its 28 victories. “We had some great results,” said Ankeny coach Dustin Roland. “Our girls just continue to work on the...
AdWeek
Des Moines Station WOI Announces New Anchor Lineups
Samantha Mesa has been named co-anchor of Good Morning Iowa for Des Moines ABC affiliate WOI. Mesa will anchor alongside Chenue Her. “Samantha has been a solid contributor to our afternoon and evening programs and her experience, passion, and knowledge will now benefit the growth of Good Morning Iowa,” said news director Perry Pace.
Iowans welcome lower gas prices
KNOXVILLE, IOWA — Gas prices have been falling in Iowa, and across the country. In the town of Knoxville, it’s welcome news at the Knoxville Raceway, where they count on fuel to bring fans to the stands, and drivers to the track. “We’ve got the fans and the drivers, we’re affected the fans the people […]
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Chase ends in crash on Hickman Road in Des Moines
DES MOINES, IOWA — A police pursuit ended in a crash that closed Hickman Road for a short time on Tuesday afternoon in Des Moines. Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says officers aren’t sure why the suspect was running from them. They say it began when the suspect spotted an officer […]
First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline
Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
iheart.com
Iowa Could See Record Cold Temps Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A cold front sliding into Iowa is expected to send temperatures down to record territory, for the maximum daily temp. The predicted high for Friday, November 18th is 21-degrees, which would break a record for a daily high set in 1881. The normal high for this time of year is around 47-degrees.
KCJJ
Central Iowa man arrested after late night police chase on Highway 218, I-80
A central Iowa man is accused of leading police on a car chase through Washington and Johnson Counties late Saturday night. The chase began on Highway 218 near the Riverside exit and continued northbound. The driver reportedly stuck the overpass where he had been parked as he fled the initial traffic stop, slightly damaging the bridge.
Costco Unlike Another in the Midwest Opens in Iowa this Week
In September of this year, we shared that Costco was planning to erect another store here in Iowa. The news damn near broke the internet. Clearly, everyone -- at least everyone in Iowa -- loves buying in bulk. That Costco is set to open this week, Thursday, November 17 at...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
KCCI.com
Iowa man awarded $27M in UnityPoint malpractice case
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Polk County jury awarded $27 million to a man after his case of meningitis was misdiagnosed as the flu. Attorneys for 47-year-old Joseph Dudley said he came into UnityPoint Health urgent care clinic in 2017 with a high fever. He was sent home with...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Snow a factor in deadly Iowa crash
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday morning's snow is being blamed for a deadly crash in southern Iowa. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 23, just west of Fremont. Authorities say 22-year-old Morgan Sanders, of Fremont, died when his car lost control in...
KCCI.com
South side church closes after 119 years
DES MOINES, Iowa — Park Avenue Presbyterian Church will be closing its doors due to a dwindling amount of members. The church has been around for the last 119 years. Some church members had been attending services there for the last 80 years and they say it is bittersweet to see it close.
KCCI.com
Plans for a Des Moines skyscraper back on track
DES MOINES, Iowa — Plans for a $133 million, 33-story apartment tower are back on track for downtown Des Moines. The eastern half of the Kaleidoscope at the Hub at 5th and Walnut may soon be transformed. Developer Joe Teeling is dusting off plans for a tower that would change downtown in a big way.
