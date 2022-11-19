ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Former Bulls Players Revealed How Michael Jordan Ended His Teammate's Career: He Never Played Again

Michael Jordan's legacy is that of being the greatest NBA and basketball player in history. For most fans of the game and even those who don't follow it, His Airness is the best to have ever done it. And while his career is now often looked at with rose-tinted glasses, it's important to not forget what kind of dedication, work, and sometimes ruthless passion it took for MJ to achieve everything that he did.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Matt Barnes Drops Major Truth Bomb On Giannis Antetokounmpo Trying To Shoot Free Throws After The 76ers Game

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo found himself in some hot water recently after an incident at the end of his loss against the 76ers. Giannis was denied free-throw practice by the 76ers (specifically Montrezl Harrell) and was caught throwing a ladder down to the floor that was blocking the rim. The whole thing made Giannis look out of control at the time, but it was later revealed that Antetokounmpo was actually showing restraint.
Yardbarker

NBA Executive Sees Big Problem For Mavs, Christian Wood

There could be some trouble brewing with the Dallas Mavericks as some issues are beginning to arise with the rotations that head coach Jason Kidd has been using early this NBA season. The player in the middle of the controversy is big man Christian Wood. Wood was peculiarly absent from...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Suns could reunite with unlikely player?

The Phoenix Suns may be bringing things full circle with one player. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on Tuesday that Atlanta Hawks swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic is on Phoenix’s radar. Bogdanovic, 30, has yet to play at all this year as he continues to recover from right knee surgery.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Kentucky had concerning quotes after loss to Gonzaga

Kentucky fell to 3-2 on the season with a loss to Gonzaga on Sunday, and John Calipari and his team were not exactly radiating confidence after their tough night. The Wildcats came out extremely flat and scored just 25 points in the first half. They made some halftime adjustments and got things going over the final 20 minutes, but it was too late at that point. Calipari said one of the issues was that big man Oscar Tshiebwe only recently returned from injury and did not know some of the offensive plays.
LEXINGTON, KY
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Asking Price For Immanuel Quickley Revealed

For years now, the New York Knicks have been in the market for a superstar type of player. They have tried to acquire this player in trade talks during the offseason and they have also attempted to sign big names in free agency. However, all the Knicks’ attempts to do...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Gregg Popovich Admits He Was Very Angry Because Of LeBron James' Haters

LeBron James has been in the league for a long time. To be precise, this is James' 20th season of his NBA career. Over the years, James has somehow managed to stay one of the best players in the league and break numerous records. But despite all these achievements, there...
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Bucks Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday

On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Wisconsin, and Wesley Matthews and Khris Middleton have both been ruled out due to injuries. According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the Bucks (on Monday) have assigned both players to the Wisconsin Herd (G League affiliate) to practice with the team.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Says He Gained A Lot Of Respect For Giannis Antetokounmpo After Being 'Bullied' By Montrezl Harrell

Giannis Antetokounmpo is about as well-liked as any NBA superstar can be. Over the course of his 9-year career, the Greek Freak has given fans very few reasons to hate on him. In Friday's contest against the Wizards, however, Antetokounmpo found himself in some hot water for an incident that happened after the game as he was trying to shoot free throws on the court.

