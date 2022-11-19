Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis & LeBron James Told Vin Diesel At Lakers Game They Want To See Him Flip Car Off Arena
When you attend a Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena, or Staples Center as Anthony Davis likes to call it, you are guaranteed to see a number of celebrities there enjoying the game. In attendance at the Lakers’ latest home game against the San Antonio Spurs was actor Vin...
Yardbarker
Former Bulls Players Revealed How Michael Jordan Ended His Teammate's Career: He Never Played Again
Michael Jordan's legacy is that of being the greatest NBA and basketball player in history. For most fans of the game and even those who don't follow it, His Airness is the best to have ever done it. And while his career is now often looked at with rose-tinted glasses, it's important to not forget what kind of dedication, work, and sometimes ruthless passion it took for MJ to achieve everything that he did.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Are Interested In Acquiring Derrick Rose
Derrick Rose may not be playing much for the New York Knicks right now, but last season, he was a solid sixth man for the team. Though he is no longer the All-Star that he once was, Derrick Rose could definitely be a solid contributor for a number of teams when coming off the bench.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And A Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has been overall poor this season, with a 5-10 record thus far. There have been many fans that have been clamoring for the team to make a move and improve the roster. Recently, it was reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that...
Damian Lillard Injury Diagnosis Revealed
Chris Haynes of NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report reported an update on Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Family: Wife, Sons, Daughter, Brother, Mother And Father
LeBron James is the king of the NBA, and he has been, essentially, the king ever since he stepped foot into the league in 2003. He's also known as King James, which is a nice touch to go with his last name. Yes, LeBron James is royalty in the basketball...
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes Drops Major Truth Bomb On Giannis Antetokounmpo Trying To Shoot Free Throws After The 76ers Game
Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo found himself in some hot water recently after an incident at the end of his loss against the 76ers. Giannis was denied free-throw practice by the 76ers (specifically Montrezl Harrell) and was caught throwing a ladder down to the floor that was blocking the rim. The whole thing made Giannis look out of control at the time, but it was later revealed that Antetokounmpo was actually showing restraint.
Yardbarker
Major Knicks News Emerges On Coach Firing, Trade Candidates
The New York Knicks just wrapped up a five-game road trip that they capped off with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday Night. That gave them a winning record on the trip, pushing their record back to the .500 mark at 9-9 on the NBA season. During...
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Sees Big Problem For Mavs, Christian Wood
There could be some trouble brewing with the Dallas Mavericks as some issues are beginning to arise with the rotations that head coach Jason Kidd has been using early this NBA season. The player in the middle of the controversy is big man Christian Wood. Wood was peculiarly absent from...
Yardbarker
Suns could reunite with unlikely player?
The Phoenix Suns may be bringing things full circle with one player. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on Tuesday that Atlanta Hawks swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic is on Phoenix’s radar. Bogdanovic, 30, has yet to play at all this year as he continues to recover from right knee surgery.
Yardbarker
Larsa Pippen Said Chicago Bulls Were Scottie Pippen's Team: "Scottie Was Winning Without Michael. But Michael Wasn’t Winning Without Scottie."
Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are undoubtedly one of the most recognizable duos to ever play in the NBA. The two superstars donned the Chicago Bulls jersey for years and won six NBA Championships together. During their playing days, they were considered pretty close. But over the years, the relationship...
Yardbarker
Kentucky had concerning quotes after loss to Gonzaga
Kentucky fell to 3-2 on the season with a loss to Gonzaga on Sunday, and John Calipari and his team were not exactly radiating confidence after their tough night. The Wildcats came out extremely flat and scored just 25 points in the first half. They made some halftime adjustments and got things going over the final 20 minutes, but it was too late at that point. Calipari said one of the issues was that big man Oscar Tshiebwe only recently returned from injury and did not know some of the offensive plays.
Yardbarker
New York Knicks Asking Price For Immanuel Quickley Revealed
For years now, the New York Knicks have been in the market for a superstar type of player. They have tried to acquire this player in trade talks during the offseason and they have also attempted to sign big names in free agency. However, all the Knicks’ attempts to do...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reportedly Wants To Be Treated Like Kobe Bryant To Extend Tenure With Lakers
Father Time appears to be catching up with LeBron James this season. The King has been playing at the highest level for 20 years, and even at 37, he remains one of the best players in the association. Bron won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and still wants to add more silverware to his cabinets.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Feel Bad For Anthony Davis After Huge Double-Double In Loss To Suns: “He Couldn't Have Done More”
Anthony Davis put the Los Angeles Lakers on his back as the team tried to overcome one of the best teams in the league in the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James wasn't able to come back in time for this game for his injury, so Davis put up one of the most unique stat lines in NBA history.
Yardbarker
Gregg Popovich Admits He Was Very Angry Because Of LeBron James' Haters
LeBron James has been in the league for a long time. To be precise, this is James' 20th season of his NBA career. Over the years, James has somehow managed to stay one of the best players in the league and break numerous records. But despite all these achievements, there...
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday
On Monday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Wisconsin, and Wesley Matthews and Khris Middleton have both been ruled out due to injuries. According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the Bucks (on Monday) have assigned both players to the Wisconsin Herd (G League affiliate) to practice with the team.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Says Anthony Davis Has Disappointed Everybody: "He Should Have Been The Best Player In The League By Now."
Anthony Davis has been pretty good over the last three games. Over the last three contests, which the Lakers have all won, AD is averaging 35.0 points, 17.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks. It's a monstrous stat line from one of the NBA's best players, but former...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says He Gained A Lot Of Respect For Giannis Antetokounmpo After Being 'Bullied' By Montrezl Harrell
Giannis Antetokounmpo is about as well-liked as any NBA superstar can be. Over the course of his 9-year career, the Greek Freak has given fans very few reasons to hate on him. In Friday's contest against the Wizards, however, Antetokounmpo found himself in some hot water for an incident that happened after the game as he was trying to shoot free throws on the court.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Says He Was 'Embarrassed' To Walk Around His Teammates After Recent Comments About Starting Five
Nets star Kevin Durant isn't typically one who is shy about expressing his opinion. Whether it's online or face-to-face with the media, KD is one of the most authentic athletes in the NBA. So when he sat down for a heart-to-heart with Chris Hayne last week, it's no surprise that...
