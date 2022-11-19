ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Bulls Players Revealed How Michael Jordan Ended His Teammate's Career: He Never Played Again

Michael Jordan's legacy is that of being the greatest NBA and basketball player in history. For most fans of the game and even those who don't follow it, His Airness is the best to have ever done it. And while his career is now often looked at with rose-tinted glasses, it's important to not forget what kind of dedication, work, and sometimes ruthless passion it took for MJ to achieve everything that he did.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Matt Barnes Drops Major Truth Bomb On Giannis Antetokounmpo Trying To Shoot Free Throws After The 76ers Game

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo found himself in some hot water recently after an incident at the end of his loss against the 76ers. Giannis was denied free-throw practice by the 76ers (specifically Montrezl Harrell) and was caught throwing a ladder down to the floor that was blocking the rim. The whole thing made Giannis look out of control at the time, but it was later revealed that Antetokounmpo was actually showing restraint.
Yardbarker

NBA Executive Sees Big Problem For Mavs, Christian Wood

There could be some trouble brewing with the Dallas Mavericks as some issues are beginning to arise with the rotations that head coach Jason Kidd has been using early this NBA season. The player in the middle of the controversy is big man Christian Wood. Wood was peculiarly absent from...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Watch: Patrick Beverley gets ejected for shoving Deandre Ayton to the floor

It took about a month, but Patrick Beverley finally has his first ejection as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers guard Beverley was thrown out of Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for a dirty blind-side shove of Suns big man Deandre Ayton in the fourth quarter. Beverley took exception to Ayton standing over Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who had just been knocked to the ground by a Devin Booker foul. Beverley came charging in and put the 7-foot Ayton on the deck right next to Reaves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jazz Could Pull Off This Shocking Trade With Pacers

The 2022-23 NBA season has been moving at a high rate of speed and plenty of teams have gotten off to surprising starts. Two of those teams are the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz. Both teams were relatively written off before the start of the season, but everything has changed so far early in the year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo explains his name change

Giannis Antetokounmpo used to go by a different name. Many people in the sports business wouldn’t object to Giannis Antetokounmpo changing his last name again. The two-time NBA MVP has one of the most complex last names in athletics to pronounce and type correctly. But Giannis’ name is a relatively new one.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Asking Price For Immanuel Quickley Revealed

For years now, the New York Knicks have been in the market for a superstar type of player. They have tried to acquire this player in trade talks during the offseason and they have also attempted to sign big names in free agency. However, all the Knicks’ attempts to do...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Says He Gained A Lot Of Respect For Giannis Antetokounmpo After Being 'Bullied' By Montrezl Harrell

Giannis Antetokounmpo is about as well-liked as any NBA superstar can be. Over the course of his 9-year career, the Greek Freak has given fans very few reasons to hate on him. In Friday's contest against the Wizards, however, Antetokounmpo found himself in some hot water for an incident that happened after the game as he was trying to shoot free throws on the court.
Yardbarker

Spurs Rejected Offer Of Russell Westbrook & Lottery-Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson & Doug McDermott Before 2022-23

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to be in a significantly better place after three straight wins, potentially impacting Russell Westbrook’s immediate future. L.A. has improved improves its record to 5-10 and moved up to 3.0 games behind the Play-In Tournament places. The Purple and Gold’s winning streak came despite LeBron James missing the last four contests due to a strained adductor. Anthony Davis has stepped up in James’ absence, putting up at least 30 points and 16 rebounds in all three recent wins.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy