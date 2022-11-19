Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis & LeBron James Told Vin Diesel At Lakers Game They Want To See Him Flip Car Off Arena
When you attend a Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena, or Staples Center as Anthony Davis likes to call it, you are guaranteed to see a number of celebrities there enjoying the game. In attendance at the Lakers’ latest home game against the San Antonio Spurs was actor Vin...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Lakers Are Interested In Acquiring Derrick Rose
Derrick Rose may not be playing much for the New York Knicks right now, but last season, he was a solid sixth man for the team. Though he is no longer the All-Star that he once was, Derrick Rose could definitely be a solid contributor for a number of teams when coming off the bench.
Yardbarker
Former Bulls Players Revealed How Michael Jordan Ended His Teammate's Career: He Never Played Again
Michael Jordan's legacy is that of being the greatest NBA and basketball player in history. For most fans of the game and even those who don't follow it, His Airness is the best to have ever done it. And while his career is now often looked at with rose-tinted glasses, it's important to not forget what kind of dedication, work, and sometimes ruthless passion it took for MJ to achieve everything that he did.
Jazz Could be More Than Playoff Contenders
The Utah Jazz could be bound for greater heights than anyone could have predicted.
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes Drops Major Truth Bomb On Giannis Antetokounmpo Trying To Shoot Free Throws After The 76ers Game
Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo found himself in some hot water recently after an incident at the end of his loss against the 76ers. Giannis was denied free-throw practice by the 76ers (specifically Montrezl Harrell) and was caught throwing a ladder down to the floor that was blocking the rim. The whole thing made Giannis look out of control at the time, but it was later revealed that Antetokounmpo was actually showing restraint.
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Sees Big Problem For Mavs, Christian Wood
There could be some trouble brewing with the Dallas Mavericks as some issues are beginning to arise with the rotations that head coach Jason Kidd has been using early this NBA season. The player in the middle of the controversy is big man Christian Wood. Wood was peculiarly absent from...
Yardbarker
Major Knicks News Emerges On Coach Firing, Trade Candidates
The New York Knicks just wrapped up a five-game road trip that they capped off with a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday Night. That gave them a winning record on the trip, pushing their record back to the .500 mark at 9-9 on the NBA season. During...
Yardbarker
Watch: Patrick Beverley gets ejected for shoving Deandre Ayton to the floor
It took about a month, but Patrick Beverley finally has his first ejection as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers guard Beverley was thrown out of Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns for a dirty blind-side shove of Suns big man Deandre Ayton in the fourth quarter. Beverley took exception to Ayton standing over Lakers guard Austin Reaves, who had just been knocked to the ground by a Devin Booker foul. Beverley came charging in and put the 7-foot Ayton on the deck right next to Reaves.
Yardbarker
Jazz Could Pull Off This Shocking Trade With Pacers
The 2022-23 NBA season has been moving at a high rate of speed and plenty of teams have gotten off to surprising starts. Two of those teams are the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz. Both teams were relatively written off before the start of the season, but everything has changed so far early in the year.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo explains his name change
Giannis Antetokounmpo used to go by a different name. Many people in the sports business wouldn’t object to Giannis Antetokounmpo changing his last name again. The two-time NBA MVP has one of the most complex last names in athletics to pronounce and type correctly. But Giannis’ name is a relatively new one.
Yardbarker
New York Knicks Asking Price For Immanuel Quickley Revealed
For years now, the New York Knicks have been in the market for a superstar type of player. They have tried to acquire this player in trade talks during the offseason and they have also attempted to sign big names in free agency. However, all the Knicks’ attempts to do...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith blasts Nets after loss to severely shorthanded Sixers
The Nets' loss came despite the Sixers missing their top three scorers in Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and James Harden. Embiid is nursing a foot injury and has already been ruled out for Philadelphia's Wednesday contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Maxey is out for three to four weeks with a...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Says Anthony Davis Has Disappointed Everybody: "He Should Have Been The Best Player In The League By Now."
Anthony Davis has been pretty good over the last three games. Over the last three contests, which the Lakers have all won, AD is averaging 35.0 points, 17.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.7 blocks. It's a monstrous stat line from one of the NBA's best players, but former...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Jokes That Ben Simmons Returned To Philadelphia With A Bulletproof Vest On
The biggest game on tonight's slate was the budding rivalry game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers. This rivalry was spurned on by a trade that saw Philly get James Harden from the Nets in exchange for Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and Ben Simmons. Simmons' history with the...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says He Gained A Lot Of Respect For Giannis Antetokounmpo After Being 'Bullied' By Montrezl Harrell
Giannis Antetokounmpo is about as well-liked as any NBA superstar can be. Over the course of his 9-year career, the Greek Freak has given fans very few reasons to hate on him. In Friday's contest against the Wizards, however, Antetokounmpo found himself in some hot water for an incident that happened after the game as he was trying to shoot free throws on the court.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Feel Bad For Anthony Davis After Huge Double-Double In Loss To Suns: “He Couldn't Have Done More”
Anthony Davis put the Los Angeles Lakers on his back as the team tried to overcome one of the best teams in the league in the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James wasn't able to come back in time for this game for his injury, so Davis put up one of the most unique stat lines in NBA history.
Yardbarker
Spurs Rejected Offer Of Russell Westbrook & Lottery-Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson & Doug McDermott Before 2022-23
The Los Angeles Lakers seem to be in a significantly better place after three straight wins, potentially impacting Russell Westbrook’s immediate future. L.A. has improved improves its record to 5-10 and moved up to 3.0 games behind the Play-In Tournament places. The Purple and Gold’s winning streak came despite LeBron James missing the last four contests due to a strained adductor. Anthony Davis has stepped up in James’ absence, putting up at least 30 points and 16 rebounds in all three recent wins.
Yardbarker
L.A. Turned Down Talen Horton-Tucker Trade With Raptors Last Season That Would’ve Brought Back First-Round Pick
Even though he was only a second-round pick in 2019, Talen Horton-Tucker immediately flashed potential that had the Los Angeles Lakers organization and its fanbase excited for what was to come. That potential remained for the next few years although the Lakers never saw it materialize after trading to young...
