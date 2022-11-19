MO Lottery
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto
02-04-10-17-31-32
(two, four, ten, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $3,900,000
Lucky For Life
01-21-34-39-44, Lucky Ball: 10
(one, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
4-7-2
(four, seven, two)
Pick 3 Midday
9-6-3
(nine, six, three)
Pick 4 Evening
9-9-3-7
(nine, nine, three, seven)
Pick 4 Midday
3-5-5-0
(three, five, five, zero)
Powerball
07-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(seven, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Show Me Cash
18-19-21-26-30
(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $169,000
