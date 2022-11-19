CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
01-02-07-18-26
(one, two, seven, eighteen, twenty-six)
Lucky For Life
01-21-34-39-44, Lucky Ball: 10
(one, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Play3 Day
0-3-7, WB: 6
(zero, three, seven; WB: six)
Play3 Night
2-1-1, WB: 4
(two, one, one; WB: four)
Play4 Day
3-8-0-8, WB: 7
(three, eight, zero, eight; WB: seven)
Play4 Night
0-5-4-8, WB: 4
(zero, five, four, eight; WB: four)
Powerball
07-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(seven, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Comments / 0