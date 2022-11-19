ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Day” game were:

0-3-7, WB: 6

(zero, three, seven; WB: six)

