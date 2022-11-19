AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 3 Evening
3-8-2
(three, eight, two)
Cash 3 Midday
9-8-6
(nine, eight, six)
Cash 4 Evening
8-4-1-4
(eight, four, one, four)
Cash 4 Midday
0-5-2-4
(zero, five, two, four)
LOTTO
02-12-13-15-29-31, Bonus: 22
(two, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Bonus: twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $741,000
Lucky For Life
01-21-34-39-44, Lucky Ball: 10
(one, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Natural State Jackpot
06-21-23-33-37
(six, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $55,000
Powerball
07-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(seven, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
