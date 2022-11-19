ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

DE Lottery

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lotto America

09-16-19-32-48, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 3

(nine, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-two, forty-eight; Star Ball: five; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $30,440,000

Lucky For Life

01-21-34-39-44, Lucky Ball: 10

(one, twenty-one, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-four; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000

Play 3 Day

7-7-8

(seven, seven, eight)

Play 3 Night

3-8-6

(three, eight, six)

Play 4 Day

5-0-0-6

(five, zero, zero, six)

Play 4 Night

4-2-4-4

(four, two, four, four)

Powerball

07-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

(seven, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000

