Little Rock, AR

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Arkansas Lottery’s “Cash 3 Midday” game were:

9-8-6

(nine, eight, six)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

