Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:

3-8-0-8, WB: 7

(three, eight, zero, eight; WB: seven)

The Associated Press

IA Lottery

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Monday:. (three, twelve, fourteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Star Ball: four; ASB: five) (one, two, five, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: twelve) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000. Pick 3 Evening. 3-4-4 (three, four, four) Pick 3 Midday. 7-1-9 (seven, one, nine) Pick 4...
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Venning has 21, Saint Bonaventure tops Southern Indiana

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Chad Venning had 21 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 80-66 victory over Southern Indiana on Tuesday night. Venning had seven rebounds and three blocks for the Bonnies (3-2). Kyrell Luc added 19 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 8 for 8 from the line, and he also had five rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Yann Farell recorded 13 points and shot 4 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. The Screaming Eagles (2-3) were led by Isaiah Swope, who recorded 21 points and five assists. Trevor Lakes added 13 points for Southern Indiana. In addition, Jacob Polakovich had 11 points and nine rebounds. Saint Bonaventure led Southern Indiana 30-24 at the half, with Venning (12 points) their high scorer before the break. Saint Bonaventure outscored Southern Indiana in the second half by eight points, with Luc scoring a team-high 13 points after intermission.
EVANSVILLE, IN
sheltonherald.com

Week 11 Connecticut high school football top performers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A look at some of the top performances from high school football for Week 11:. Will Attianese, Granby/Canton: Ran for the first two touchdowns of a 40-6 win over the Coventry co-op. Christian Benvenuto, Enfield: Threw for three touchdowns...
CONNECTICUT STATE
alternativeswatch.com

Connecticut places another $1bn-plus into private markets

Connecticut State Treasurer Shawn Wooden announced $1.13 billion in approved investment commitments for the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds . . . Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and daily, weekly and monthly newsletters, with a convenient pay-as-you-go monthly subscription. Annual subscriptions save...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT RECEIVES CREDIT RATING INCREASE FROM S&P

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration has received notification from credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) that it is increasing Connecticut’s general obligation bond credit rating from A+ (positive) to AA- (stable). This credit rating increase follows increases in 2021 by several other agencies, including Moody’s, S&P, Fitch, and Kroll.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Doubts about candidates tipped the scales in tightest races

ATLANTA (AP) — Casting her vote this month in one of the most politically competitive states in the U.S., Seung Lee happily backed Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s reelection. But when it came to the other top Republican on the ballot, Senate candidate Herschel Walker, she was uneasy. Walker “doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” said Lee, a software tester in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur who ultimately backed Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock. She was just one of hundreds of thousands of voters across the U.S. who split their tickets this year in critical contests for governors’ mansions and congressional seats. Voters deciding to split their tickets or buck their party altogether may have helped Democrats mount a stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections. AP VoteCast, an extensive survey of this year’s electorate, underscores how voters were selective in their choices in spite of today’s starkly polarized political climate, often rewarding candidates seen as mainstream while rejecting those viewed as too extreme.
GEORGIA STATE
WTNH

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong investigating Optimum after receiving 500 complaints about internet speed

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 500 complaints has triggered a state investigation into Optimum’s practices, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Monday. The investigation falls under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices into Altice Optimum customer complaints that the company has slow internet speeds, hidden fees and “unacceptable” technical support, according to Tong. The investigation will […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
