Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:
3-8-0-8, WB: 7
(three, eight, zero, eight; WB: seven)
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:
3-8-0-8, WB: 7
(three, eight, zero, eight; WB: seven)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0