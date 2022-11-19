VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Bank a Million
04-10-24-31-32-33, Bonus: 29
(four, ten, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three; Bonus: twenty-nine)
Cash 5
02-07-08-16-29
(two, seven, eight, sixteen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
Cash4Life
02-03-35-42-58, Cash Ball: 1
(two, three, thirty-five, forty-two, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Pick 3 Day
2-1-5, FB: 4
(two, one, five; FB: four)
Pick 3 Night
8-8-5, FB: 6
(eight, eight, five; FB: six)
Pick 4 Day
6-8-3-8, FB: 8
(six, eight, three, eight; FB: eight)
Pick 4 Night
0-8-1-5, FB: 6
(zero, eight, one, five; FB: six)
Powerball
07-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(seven, twenty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Comments / 0