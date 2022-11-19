Read full article on original website
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 11.19.22: US Title Match Main Event, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ when Damage CTRL interfered.
Shawn Michaels Recalls Telling Kevin Nash Not to Leapfrog In Matches, Partying In 1990s
Shawn Michaels recently recalled how he and Scott Hall got Kevin Nash to stop doing leapfrogs during matches and more. The WWE Hall of Famer and NXT creative head recently spoke with the Games With Names podcast for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On...
Jade Cargill And Baddies Show Up At Bow Wow Concert, Confront Rapper
Jade Cargill’s issues with Bow Wow have become face-to-face, as the AEW star showed up at the rapper’s Miami concert and confronted him. TNZ reports that Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and Leila Gray made an appearance at the rapper’s top on his Millenium Tour at FTX Arena on Sunday and had an exchange with him while he was meeting with fans. Security got involved and dragged the AEW trio away.
Chavo Guerrero Weighs In On Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Run, Ross & Marshall Von Erich’s Potential
Chavo Guerrero recently shared his thoughts about the potential of Ross & Marshall Von Erich as well as Dominik Mysterio’s current run in WWE. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc and was asked about the Von Erichs, who are currently busy in MLW, as well as Dominik’s heel turn in WWE. You can check out the highlights below:
Final Women’s WarGames Competitor To Be Revealed On WWE Smackdown
We will know the fifth and final member of Team Bianca for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s Raw, Bianca Belair said that she would make the reveal of the final team member on Friday’s show. Team Bianca...
Tyrus Comments On Being The Largest NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion
In the aftermath of winning the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship, Tyrus spoke to the Miamai Herald’s Jim Varsallone about his new status as champion (per Fightful). He expressed pride in being the physically largest billed wrestler to gain the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title and also talked about wearing the title on his other television appearances. You can read a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
Mia Yim Gets New Name on WWE Raw
Mia Yim is now officially Michin in WWE. Yim was referred to by the name, which as Yim herself noted on Twitter means “Crazy” in Korean, during tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. You can see Yim’s post below, which includes a photo of herself and the cover...
Role of Ric Flair Cast in A24’s The Iron Claw
– The Iron Claw has found its Ric Flair. Deadline reports that the role of wrestling legend and icon Ric Flair has been cast for A24’s upcoming biopic on the Von Erich family. Actor Aaron Dean Eisenberg (The Deuce) has been cast in the role of the WWE Hall of Famer.
Tony Khan On Considering Other Options For a ROH Show, Says a ‘Place Holder’ Show Would Be a Trade Off
Tony Khan says he doesn’t want to do a ROH series on YouTube quite yet when there are other options out there that he’s looking at. Khan was asked during the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum whether, with no ROH weekly series as of yet, he’s considered doing a series on YouTube until they can get a TV series on a more traditional platform. You can check out the highlights below:
Darby Allin Added To The Great Muta’s Final Match
Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that not only will the Great Muta team with Sting in his final match, but Darby Allin as well. Opponents for the team have not been announced. The event, ‘Great Muta Final Bye Bye’, will happen on January 22 at the Yokohama Arena in Japan.
AEW Talents Reportedly Still Skeptical Regarding CM Punk & Tony Khan’s Claims on Colt Cabana
– As previously reported, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan defended Colt Cabana being booked to face Chris Jericho in an ROH World Title Challenge on AEW Dynamite during a media scrum on Saturday night following AEW Full Gear 2022. Khan denied past rumors that former AEW World Champion CM Punk was the reason Colt Cabana had been taken off AEW TV. Punk recently had a falling out with AEW stemming from comments he made during a media scrum following AEW All Out in September and a backstage incident after the scrum involving The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Ace Steel. Dave Meltzer addressed Tony Khan’s AEW Full comments during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Akira Tozawa def. Grayson Waller. Waller attacked Tozawa after the match.
Andrade El Idolo Says ‘Bye’ In New Social Media Post
Andrade El Idolo has fans speculating on his AEW status after posting a “bye” message to social media. The AEW star posted to his Instagram with a series of photos of himself with his AEW mask, which was captioned:. “I just want to say thank you!!! Bye #howyouknow”
MLW News: Cold Open For This Week’s Fusion, Trailer For Shun Skywalker’s Arrival
– MLW has released the cold open for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can check out the video below for the episode, which airs on Thanksgiving and has the following matches set:. * MLW Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Featherweight...
Note on The Undertaker 1 deadMan Show Tickets, Undertaker Attending Survivor Series
– PWInsider reports that WWE Presents Undertaker’s 1 deadMAN Show on Friday, November 25 in Boston, Massachusetts before Survivor Series still has limited tickets left. Also, PWInsider notes that The Undertaker is expected to be backstage the following night for the premium live event. The Undertaker made his WWE...
Mia Yim’s Name Reverted On WWE Website
Mia Yim’s name change has been reversed on WWE’s official website. As reported last night, Yim got the new name of “Michin” during Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, which Yim noted on Twitter is Korean for “Crazy.” Her WWE.com profile was also updated to list her as Michin. That is no longer the case, as Yim’s profile now lists her as “Mia Yim” once again.
WWE Stars Attend International Pro Wrestling Museum
Several WWE stars attended the International Professional Wrestling Museum before Monday night’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Bruce Prichard, Tamina Snuka, Kevin Owens and Michael Hayes were among those who visited the museum before the taping. The museum is located in the MVP Arena in Albany, which also...
Montez Ford Promises He “Should Be Back Pretty Soon” After Recovery
Montez Ford was recently interviewed on the TODAY Show, where he offered some details on recovering from his calf injury (via Fightful). Ford has been out of the ring since September, but seems optimistic about returning to perform alongside his tag-team partner Angelo Dawkins. You can read a highlight from Ford and watch the full episode below.
Madusa On Her WWE Run & Who Got Her Signed, Why She Was Released
Madusa was brought into WWE in the early 1990s to help revive the women’s division, and she recently discussed her run in the company as well as her release. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with The A2theK Wrestling Show for a new interview and talked about coming into WWE in 1993 as well as how and why she was let go in 1995. You can see some highlights below:
Marina Shafir Explains Why She Signed With AEW
Appearing recently on The Sessions with Renée Paquette, Marina Shafir confirmed her signing with AEW and offered some details behind her choice of career decision (via Fightful). She referenced the nature of the schedule on the independent circuit as a contributing factor and explained her perspective on advancement within the industry. You can read a highlight from Shafir and listen to the full episode below.
