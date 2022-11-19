Read full article on original website
Fernandina Beach woman named 2023 National Ambassador of Children's Tumor Foundation
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a 2017 interview with Holbrook) Michele Holbrook started having mobility issues with her left leg in her late 20s. "I went to an orthopedic surgeon thinking that it was just an old sports injury and the orthopedic surgeon...
St. Johns man claims $2 million jackpot
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County man has claimed the $2 million jackpot from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing from the Florida Lottery. The drawing was held on Aug. 19 at the Florida Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, officials announced Monday. James Moon, 66, chose to...
Ask Anthony: Jacksonville woman says wheel fell off brand-new Tesla
On August 13th, Samantha Hanes' husband picked up the new Tesla. The next day, Samantha drove it and noticed a strange noise.
A look at the weather on the first Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Weather is always an important factor around holidays and this includes thanksgiving. But you may be curious what was the weather like at the first Thanksgiving. It was in Massachusetts and in late November right?. So, it must have been cold... Check what our local weather...
Police: 57-year-old biker missing in Guana Reserve since Monday night
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Fifty-seven year old Mark Meihofer is missing from Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve in Ponte Vedra, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. Meihofer entered the park on a bicycle and was never seen coming out, police said. His vehicle was...
Lynyrd Skynyrd's Rickey Medlocke talks Hurricane Ian benefit, Jacksonville memories & more
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The night before this interview, I called my parents. They're children of the 60s. They freaked when they realized I'd be talking to one of the musicians who had a crucial role in the classics that shaped their youth. From "Free Bird" to "Sweet Home Alabama",...
Hundreds of patients injured by Jacksonville Orthopedic surgeon could receive punitive damages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of patients who say they were injured by a Jacksonville orthopedic surgeon could receive punitive damages. A judge found that there is enough evidence for a jury to conclude that Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside hospital executives failed to stop Dr. David Heekin from performing surgeries despite concerns about his behavior.
Dead rodents, droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions reported at TIAA Bank Field concession stands
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to food inspection reports filed with the Department of Business & Professional Regulations, health inspectors have found dead rodents, rodent droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions at TIAA Bank Field concession stands. Over 100 violations were found during routine food inspections that took place on November...
Grocery stores open along the First Coast on Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a mistake every family makes once. It's Thanksgiving and everything seems to be going perfectly, then suddenly you realize that there's one ingredient you forgot. If your first choice is either Publix or Winn-Dixie, you are out of luck. Both stores and Winn-Dixie's sister store...
Daring rescue of baby in retention pond captured on JSO bodycam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Video of an infant being saved from a retention pond on the Westside has been released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say Ofc. Me'Atia Sanderson joined JSO in March 2019. As a patrol officer on the Westside, JSO says Sanderson was working on June 9 when she was dispatched to an infant drowning in a retention pond.
Suspects in Jacksonville murder arrested in New Orleans with help from Fugitive Task Force
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, with help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, has arrested two Jacksonville murder suspects in New Orleans. They have been extradited back to Jacksonville, police said. Ricoh Stinson, 28, and Cameron Stewart, 22, were arrested in connection with a man who...
Holiday crowds & health concerns: Jax doctors see flu, RSV rise ahead of Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Let the holiday travel chaos begin! Jacksonville International Airport is expecting more than 10,000 passengers flying out of JIA a day, which means the usually easy-to-navigate airport is going to slow down a bit. That also means a lot of people in close quarters. Let’s not...
'Hate tried again:' Jacksonville faith leader reflects on tragic mass shooting in Colorado
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Reverend Terri Steed Pierce the mass shooting that took place at Pulse nightclub just blocks away from her church in Orlando. "Just remembering feeling lost," said Pierce. 'What do we do, and how do we do this and how do we help?" Now another tragic hate...
Police presence reported in Riverside area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There's a large police presence being reported in Riverside Tuesday afternoon.
JFRD: One dead in crash on Old Kings Road involving truck fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash involving a truck versus a tree on Jacksonville's Northwest side, according to the Jacksonville Fire Department. The crash happened at Old Kings Road at Union Heights Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At approximately 5:17 p.m., The Jacksonville...
UNSOLVED: The 2000 disappearance of Yvonne Belcher
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Yvonne Belcher’s family remembers her as an artist. They hold tightly to her sketches and notes she wrote her daughter, a woman who loved to draw, write poems and stories. But in her own story, the ending is unclear. "We have waited for...
Starke man almost $1M richer after scratch-off game win
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida man is almost a million dollars richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery announced Monday that 51-year-old Ryan Sodek of Starke claimed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game. Sodek drove to the lottery headquarters...
Life after Death: Florida's jury unanimity requirement makes death penalty more elusive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “Justice was served. Then justice was taken away.”. That’s how the Rev. Jean Clark describes what happened June 16 when a jury spared Alan Wade’s life. Their verdict reversed Wade’s death sentence for a monstrous crime, in which he and three accomplices kidnapped...
'Hate kills': Some Florida lawmakers blame political rhetoric, LGBTQ policies for generating intolerance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Some Florida legislators are speaking out after the deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub. Their message: Florida's policies singling out the LGBTQ community can be dangerous. Some legislators and those in the LGBTQ community are blaming political rhetoric for generating intolerance and even violence.
Riverside death investigation leads to arrest of two men
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two suspects were arrested on Monday after a man was killed in Riverside three months prior. Police found the suspects in Louisiana. On Wednesday, August 17, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported death in the 1200 block of Frederica Place. Officers found a deceased man in his home who was in his 70s. Investigators determined foul play was involved in the mans death.
