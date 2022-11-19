ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
First Coast News

St. Johns man claims $2 million jackpot

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County man has claimed the $2 million jackpot from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing from the Florida Lottery. The drawing was held on Aug. 19 at the Florida Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, officials announced Monday. James Moon, 66, chose to...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

A look at the weather on the first Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Weather is always an important factor around holidays and this includes thanksgiving. But you may be curious what was the weather like at the first Thanksgiving. It was in Massachusetts and in late November right?. So, it must have been cold... Check what our local weather...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Hundreds of patients injured by Jacksonville Orthopedic surgeon could receive punitive damages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of patients who say they were injured by a Jacksonville orthopedic surgeon could receive punitive damages. A judge found that there is enough evidence for a jury to conclude that Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside hospital executives failed to stop Dr. David Heekin from performing surgeries despite concerns about his behavior.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Dead rodents, droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions reported at TIAA Bank Field concession stands

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to food inspection reports filed with the Department of Business & Professional Regulations, health inspectors have found dead rodents, rodent droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions at TIAA Bank Field concession stands. Over 100 violations were found during routine food inspections that took place on November...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Grocery stores open along the First Coast on Thanksgiving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a mistake every family makes once. It's Thanksgiving and everything seems to be going perfectly, then suddenly you realize that there's one ingredient you forgot. If your first choice is either Publix or Winn-Dixie, you are out of luck. Both stores and Winn-Dixie's sister store...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JFRD: One dead in crash on Old Kings Road involving truck fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash involving a truck versus a tree on Jacksonville's Northwest side, according to the Jacksonville Fire Department. The crash happened at Old Kings Road at Union Heights Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At approximately 5:17 p.m., The Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

UNSOLVED: The 2000 disappearance of Yvonne Belcher

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Yvonne Belcher’s family remembers her as an artist. They hold tightly to her sketches and notes she wrote her daughter, a woman who loved to draw, write poems and stories. But in her own story, the ending is unclear. "We have waited for...
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
First Coast News

Starke man almost $1M richer after scratch-off game win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida man is almost a million dollars richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery announced Monday that 51-year-old Ryan Sodek of Starke claimed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game. Sodek drove to the lottery headquarters...
STARKE, FL
First Coast News

Riverside death investigation leads to arrest of two men

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two suspects were arrested on Monday after a man was killed in Riverside three months prior. Police found the suspects in Louisiana. On Wednesday, August 17, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported death in the 1200 block of Frederica Place. Officers found a deceased man in his home who was in his 70s. Investigators determined foul play was involved in the mans death.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy