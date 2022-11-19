ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs place Wayne Simmonds on waivers

The Maple Leafs waiving Simmonds comes less than two months after the club circulated an email around the National Hockey League making his availability known. Simmonds has one assist in four games with the Maple Leafs this year. He’s signed through the end of the season at a $900,000 NHL cap hit and his deal allows him to submit a 10-team no-trade list.
Yardbarker

Steelers OC Matt Canada Astoundingly Derails 2022 Season By Setting Up Rookie QB Kenny Pickett To Fail

The Pittsburgh Steelers looked like they had turned the corner offensively for 30 minutes against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense was balanced and impressive in the first half with Kenny Pickett finding George Pickens for a touchdown and Najee Harris broke an impressive touchdown run. The Steelers entered the locker room with a 20 to 17 lead and all the momentum in the world. They left Acrisure Stadium with a 37-30 defeat and the offense took a giant leap backwards during the last 30 minutes of the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy