Penguins Locker Room: Malkin, Letang and Crosby Affected by Emotional Night
CHICAGO — Evgeni Malkin played in his 1000th game, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 at the United Center on Sunday. The win and two points belonged to the Penguins, though on most nights, the score would have been reversed. The Penguins didn’t outplay Chicago but converted on a few chances in the right moments.
NBC Sports
Watch Cassidy's message to Bergeron after 1,000-point milestone
The Boston Bruins got everyone to share their congratulations for Patrice Bergeron after B's legend tallied his 1,000th career point Monday night. And we mean everyone. After Monday's 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Bruins posted a video of the NHL's active members of the 1,000-point club -- including Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and Patrick Kane -- showing love for Bergeron after his impressive milestone.
NBC Sports
Crosby, Ovechkin, other NHL stars congratulate Bergeron on scoring 1,000 points
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron made history Monday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning by becoming the fourth B's player to score 1,000 career points. The milestone point came in the second period when the Bruins captain assisted on Brad Marchand's goal. The Bruins eventually won 5-3 to improve to an NHL-best 17-2-0 on the season.
Insider Says Penguins' GM Ron Hextall 'Looking Around' At Trades
The Pittsburgh Penguins are far from perfect and there might be a move on the horizon.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals are in very unfamiliar territory right now, as they sport a 7-10-3 record and are seventh in the Metropolitan Division. Unless they turn things around rapidly, they are in real danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Unfortunately for them, they also are trending in the wrong direction, as they have lost their last four games. If their struggles continue, they surely will be sellers at the trade deadline, and Detroit Red Wings general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman should consider doing business with them. Let’s now look at a few trade targets that could make sense for the Red Wings.
markerzone.com
OSKAR SUNDQVIST HITS KURALY FROM BEHIND, REFUSES TO FIGHT AFTER
On Saturday night, Oskar Sundqvist (6'3'') refused to fight Mathieu Olivier (6'1'') after he threw an iffy check unto Sean Kuraly. It wasn't a dirty hit, per se. It also wasn't a hit that goes unnoticed by most hockey teams. It was from behind, no question. The Wings were leading...
Yardbarker
Canadiens News & Rumours: Dvorak, Trade Watch & More
In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumours rundown, the Canadiens loan out a prospect and unveil a new addition to the team. There have been indications that significant trade talks have begun among general manager (GM) Kent Hughes and several of his rival GMs. Also, some veterans have been seen as trade targets. There may be changes in the team’s ownership structure as well.
WGRZ TV
Sabres 90s night takes over Keybank Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday is 90s night at Keybank Center. The Sabres will hit the ice with their black and red goat head jersey's - paying homage to the ones worn by the team from 1996 to 2006 at Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Blues. The first 10,000...
NHL
Penguins Players Divide and Conquer to Serve the Pittsburgh Community
One group participated in the Burgh Proud Thanksgiving Meal Distribution event, while another served hot meals at Rainbow Kitchen. Families will come together on Thursday to express thanks, tell stories, and create memories. And of course, they will also eat a Thanksgiving meal with those they care about. But not...
NHL Stat Pack: Are the Detroit Red Wings Playoff-Bound?
Carol Schram analyzes Jason Robertson's hot start, the disappointing Anaheim Ducks and the resurging Detroit Red Wings.
Yardbarker
Steelers OC Matt Canada Astoundingly Derails 2022 Season By Setting Up Rookie QB Kenny Pickett To Fail
The Pittsburgh Steelers looked like they had turned the corner offensively for 30 minutes against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense was balanced and impressive in the first half with Kenny Pickett finding George Pickens for a touchdown and Najee Harris broke an impressive touchdown run. The Steelers entered the locker room with a 20 to 17 lead and all the momentum in the world. They left Acrisure Stadium with a 37-30 defeat and the offense took a giant leap backwards during the last 30 minutes of the game.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Entering Important Rebuild Window
Building a team is like stitching new cloth onto an older one. Montreal Canadiens general manager (GM) Kent Hughes will need to thread the needle and stitch the right parts if he wants to keep the rebuild moving steadily upwards. After the first 18 games, the Canadiens hold a 9-8-1...
Yardbarker
Sabres overpower Canadiens to end 8-game skid
Jeff Skinner had two goals and three assists as the Buffalo Sabres snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 7-2 win against the host Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Tage Thompson contributed one goal and three assists and Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin each had a goal and two assists for the Sabres. Henri Jokiharju and JJ Peterka also scored, Dylan Cozens notched two assists and Craig Anderson made 29 saves for the victory.
Yardbarker
Blues Weekly: Winning Streak, Buchnevich, Parayko, & More
The Blues haven’t played their best in parts of this streak, but the results matter most. They are back into the mix with their recent play. They needed to figure out how to get more points before Thanksgiving and they’ve done so. Blues Have Won 6 Straight Games.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 21
* Evgeni Malkin celebrated his 1,000th career game with a goal while Sidney Crosby had a four-point night as the Penguins improved to 97-9-5 when both players score. * Blue Jackets netminder Daniil Tarasov set a mark for the most saves in a game by a rookie so far this season with a 47-save performance Sunday, spotlighted on the most recent edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates.
Yardbarker
What is wrong with the Steelers' $100M defense?
The Steelers have the highest-paid defense in the NFL, but they are far from the best. What is causing Pittsburgh's defensive struggles?. Expectations were high entering this season for the Steelers defense. They currently rank No. 28 in total defense through 11 weeks after giving up 37 points and over 400 total yards in their Week 11 loss to the Bengals.
markerzone.com
AVALANCHE PROSPECT SUSPENDED FOR RETURNING TO HOME COUNTRY
According to Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now, the Colorado Eagles, AHL affiliate of the Avalanche, have suspended defensive prospect Danila Zhuravlyov for leaving the organization and returning to Russia for personal reasons. The 22-year-old was drafted by the Avalanche in the fifth round in 2018 and after spending the...
