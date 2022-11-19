Read full article on original website
Marion Smith, 88, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Barb Sisler, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa, and formerly of Anita
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic/Atlantic Golf & Country Club. The family will host a Celebration of Life Visitation from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club. Also, on Saturday those wishing to view Barb and see the floral...
Russell Archer, 76, of Rock Port, Missouri
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Russell passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Peasant View Care Center, Rock Port, Missouri. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Jim Shum, 98, of Clarinda, Iowa
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Monday, November 28, 2022. Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m. Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. Memorials: Jim Shum memorial. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery. Notes:. Jim passed away...
Brenda Sue (Reichardt) Frank, 72, of Omaha, formerly of Corning
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 26, 2022. Visitation Start:10:30 A.M. Public & Family Receiving Friends. Visitation End:11:30 A.M. Memorials:American Cancer Society,, AseraCare Hospice and/or Rose...
First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline
Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
Arlene Andersen, 92 of Omaha, NE
Memorials:Walden Grove Cemetery send to Steve Saye, 1017 S. 188th Terrace, Elkhorn, NE 68022. Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Burial of Cremains:Walden Grove Cemetery rural Westboro, Missouri. Notes:. Arlene passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Pacific Springs Village in Omaha, Nebraska. Remembrances and condolences may be...
Barb Sissler
Barb Sisler, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa, and formerly of Anita. Service:Mass of Christian BurialName:Barb SislerPronunciation: Age:80From:Atlantic, IowaPrev…
24-year-old life-flighted to Omaha after Cass County, Iowa crash injures 3
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A 24-year-old and two teens were injured in a two-vehicle crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened Saturday at 1:30 p.m. near 550th and Nishna Valley Road in Cass County, Iowa. Authorities say a 1995 Ford Ranger was eastbound on Nishna Valley...
Sharon Marie Pross, 79, of Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:No visitation with the family present is planned. Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. Sharon Marie Pross, 79, of Atlantic, died Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. Roland Funeral Service of Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Sharon's family and the arrangements....
Shen officials ask Page County board for more inclusion in jail discussions
(Clarinda) -- Shenandoah city officials would like to have more input on the possible location of a new Page County jail. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed the ongoing county jail study and possible locations with Shenandoah city officials. The county jail committee has previously considered the county farm south of Clarinda, along Highway 2 near the Page County landfill west of Clarinda, and a closed-down lodge southwest of the former Clarinda Mental Health Institute -- however, no formal decisions have been made. But, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman expressed disappointment in how little his city has been included in those discussions. He also questioned why a more centralized location wasn't being more seriously considered.
KMAland Girls Basketball (11/22): Atlantic, AL, Clarinda, East Mills among winners
(KMAland) -- In a big night of KMAland girls basketball, Atlantic, AL, Clarinda, East Mills, St. Albert, LC and Cam were among the winners. Check out the full KMAland girls basketball rundown from Tuesday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Atlantic 57 Denison-Schleswig 49. Paytn Harter posted 18 points, Maddie Richter chipped in...
Iowa Farmer Fined For Years Of Manure, Water, & Carcass Violations
An Iowa farmer has settled a lawsuit after committing numerous manure and water pollution violations. Steven Kerns runs a hog confinement feeding operation in Taylor County along with a joint confinement feeding operation and an open feedlot operation in Ringgold County. A lawsuit from the state alleges that Kerns committed a series of water pollution, manure management, and composting violations at the two operations.
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Iowa Man airlifted to hospital after car catches fire in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A driver was airlifted to a hospital after his car caught on fire. It happened Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. near 265th Street and Q Avenue in Villisca, Iowa. Deputies say the man’s pickup truck was fully engulfed in a field just off the roadway...
Nebraska City seeks new city administrator
(Nebraska City) -- For the third time in five years, Nebraska City must find a new city administrator. At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council discussed the process for filling the vacancy left by the pending departure of Lou Leone. Leone recently submitted his resignation to accept a similar position in another community. Leone's resignation is effective December 6. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the commissioners discussed whether to appoint an interim administrator or hire a search firm to assist in hiring Leone's successor. Bequette says Leone plans to contact numerous prospective search firms.
Petitioners in Page County wind energy lawsuit asking for remand back to state court
(Clarinda) -- Petitioners in a lawsuit regarding wind energy ordinances in Page County are asking for the case to be remanded back to state court. That's according to federal court documents stating Lawyer Shawn Shearer filed the motion on November 16th following an order from a federal judge in the Southern District of Iowa to re-submit and clarify the jurisdiction of the federal court and standing of one of the several claims alleged against Page County. Petitioners, including several Page County residents, had filed the case initially in Iowa district court before the respondents, including Page County, filed a notice of removal to the Southern District of Iowa. Included in Shearer and co-counsel Theodore Sporer's argument is the "Pullman Abstention Doctrine." Shearer tells KMA News the doctrine revolves around the "first impression" of state law -- which he says applies to most of the claims in their petition.
Iowa wedding vendor allegedly burgled a couple's home in the middle of their wedding
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a man who is alleged to have stolen items from a couple's home during the middle of their wedding. Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten, 40, of Tabor, Iowa, was arrested for two counts of third-degree burglary (a class D felony), one count of ongoing criminal conduct (a class B felony., and one count of fifth-degree theft (a simple misdemeanor).
Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
