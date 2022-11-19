(Clarinda) -- Petitioners in a lawsuit regarding wind energy ordinances in Page County are asking for the case to be remanded back to state court. That's according to federal court documents stating Lawyer Shawn Shearer filed the motion on November 16th following an order from a federal judge in the Southern District of Iowa to re-submit and clarify the jurisdiction of the federal court and standing of one of the several claims alleged against Page County. Petitioners, including several Page County residents, had filed the case initially in Iowa district court before the respondents, including Page County, filed a notice of removal to the Southern District of Iowa. Included in Shearer and co-counsel Theodore Sporer's argument is the "Pullman Abstention Doctrine." Shearer tells KMA News the doctrine revolves around the "first impression" of state law -- which he says applies to most of the claims in their petition.

