Former OSU Quarterback Cornelius Green

Cornelius Green was the quarterback for the Bucks back in the Woody Hayes era. He was the first African American quarterback to start at Ohio State. He shares the essential teachings Woody instilled in the players that Cornelius incorporates into his everyday life. The guys discuss what made Woody’s coaching stand apart from the rest. The guys talk about the current Buckeye team and what it will take to beat Xichigan. Cornelius talks about his short time playing for the Detroit Lions. Cornelius gives his respect Archie Griffin – who was only a freshman on the team when Cornelius was the quarterback – and how he would compare to today’s running backs. The guys also talk about what it’s like to play against Xichigan, and what were the highlights from playing them.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Las Vegas Has Clear Pick In Ohio State vs. Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan are set to meet in Columbus on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines are set to meet with undefeated seasons on the line and a Big Ten Championship Game berth at stake. Las Vegas has the Buckeyes as favorites, with Ohio State being favored by...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where Ohio State’s $3.3 billion construction projects stand

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University‘s campus continued to get bigger in fiscal year 2022, with administrators’ eyes looking toward future construction while its projects remain mostly on track. According to the Nov. 15 meeting agenda for the Board of Trustees’ master planning and facilities committee,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Notable Change For Michigan Week

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is making a notable change for Michigan Week. The Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines last year, getting dominated up front by Jim Harbaugh's squad. They'll look to avenge that loss this year. Ohio State's head coach is making a notable change for Michigan Week this...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Troubling Michigan Football Schedule Stat Is Going Viral

Michigan once again enters "The Game" vs. Ohio State with 11 wins, but this time might be a little different. Per college football writer Heather Dinich, "According to ESPN Analytics, Michigan played the second-weakest non-conference schedule in FBS this season (home games against Colorado State, Hawai'i and UConn)." Noting, "Only...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ashlandsource.com

Coburn Gallery hosts senior art exhibit Dec. 1-17

ASHLAND -- The Coburn Gallery at Ashland University will be hosting a semester-closing “Senior Art + Design Exhibition” from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Saturday, Dec. 17, featuring the capstone experience for graduating art and design students Nathan Langdon, Joel Steiner and Bo Haoran. On Dec. 1, there will...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Patrol looks to reduce fatal crashes this Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBUS -- As Ohioans and our visitors make their way to see family and friends this Thanksgiving, troopers will be making sure motorists are taking the proper safety measures by driving sober, not driving distracted, and wearing their safety belt. Troopers will be highly visible and cracking down on those...
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

The Kingdom of Lights in Ohio is a Magical Experience

There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Kingdom of Lights at this stunning castle located in the heart of Ohio's central Mohican Country. Keep reading to learn more.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Busting Myths: Andy Ginther as Columbus, Ohio’s very own shabby 21st century imitation of New York City’s 1860-70s Boss Tweed

Foreword: Columbus, Ohio, exposes itself embarrassingly…. If I, as the holder a Ph.D., am barely able to comprehend the intentionally garbled and misleading rhetorical constructions of all of the City of Columbus, Ohio’s purposefully overwhelming number of off-year propositions and charter amendments in the November 2022 election, the City itself violates the newly-approved charter amendment outlawing self-dealing voter initiatives and dropping the 1914 stipulation that competitive testing must be part of the city’s hiring process.
COLUMBUS, OH
ashlandsource.com

Pickle fever hits Mohican again

LOUDONVILLE — In many towns, the holidays often bring about excitement for tree lightings, parades, and Santa visits. But in the villages of Loudonville and Perrysville those holiday festivities take a back seat to a different holiday tradition: pickles. More specifically the village residents are looking for pickles. These pickles, though, come with prizes.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Video shows Bucyrus shootout between man and police during traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bucyrus police released videos showing the moments a man fired a rifle at police during a traffic stop. Jacob Davidson, 38, is accused of shooting at Bucyrus officers on Nov. 11 after they stopped him based on information from a shooting in neighboring Morrow County.
BUCYRUS, OH
ashlandsource.com

University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center receives $10 million grant from Samaritan Hospital Foundation

CLEVELAND – Samaritan Hospital Foundation has awarded an unprecedented $10 million grant to University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center in Ashland County. The gift supplements the Foundation’s annual support of the hospital which averages $2 million each year and promises to impact patient care and services for decades to come.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH

