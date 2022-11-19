Read full article on original website
Haugh: Bad play-calling on Bears' final drive deprives Justin Fields of the chance to play hometown hero
Playing back at home in front of family and friends, Bears quarterback Justin Fields had the chance to author a storybook ending Sunday, but offensive coordinator Luke Getsy let him down late in Chicago’s 27-24 loss at Atlanta.
Ellis: Bears' coaches fail Justin Fields in loss to Falcons
For the last six weeks, the Bears have been asking a lot of second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Sunday was the first time this season in which they may have asked too much.
Here's Where the Chicago Bears Stand in the 2023 NFL Draft Order
Here's where the Bears stand in the 2023 NFL draft order originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' loss on Sunday to the Falcons gave weight to their 2023 draft picks. As of this writing after Week 11, the Bears pick in the 2023 NFL draft will be the...
Jaquan Brisker Demands NFL Refs Give Justin Fields Same Calls as Other QBs
ATLANTA -- Justin Fields might not say it, but Jaquan Brisker has no problem pointing out that the Bears quarterback doesn't get the same respect from the officials that almost every other quarterback gets. The Bears' young quarterback takes a lot of late hits, especially when sliding. But those late...
Yardbarker
Justin Fields Injury Update: How Long Could Bears Be Without Their Star Quarterback?
The Bears may have lost more than just a game on Sunday against the Falcons. Quarterback Justin Fields went down in the final two minutes of the game to an apparent left shoulder injury after landing awkwardly on it. Bears fans concerns on Sunday about Justin Fields injury being at least somewhat serious were confirmed Monday.
FOX Sports
Bears QB Fields has X-rays on left shoulder following loss
ATLANTA (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields hurt his left shoulder on the final series in Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, leaving his status uncertain for the Bears' next game. Fields had X-rays on the shoulder before opening his postgame news conference by saying “I'm hurting...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears add All-ACC Cornerback to Practice Squad
The Chicago Bears added a CB to their practice squad. The Chicago Bears’ secondary has been atrocious this season. The Bears supposed best corner, Jaylon Johnson, was the Bears worst rated defensive player in the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon has been terrible in pass coverage this year.
Latest updates on Lonzo Ball's knee injury
The Chicago Bulls don’t know when their starting point guard Lonzo Ball will return
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Three fallback 1B targets this offseason
We've heard all the rumors by now that the Chicago Cubs have been pretty active on all fronts of the free-agent market. Being tied to pitchers, short stops, first basemen, catchers, and even centerfielders that have recently been made available. All are great places to start if you want to compete in 2023. However, a team that has several players at the top of its wish list understands that they won't hit on every one of those targets and therefore needs to have backup options penciled into that list just in case.
