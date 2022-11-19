ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

A Beloved Taco Bell Discontinued Menu Item Is Coming Back This Week

Taco Bell fans are now just days away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito. The fast food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be...
TheStreet

Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item

Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thebrag.com

A new McFlurry and fan favourite burger are coming to McDonald’s

Big changes are coming to the McDonald’s menu, including the return of a fan favourite burger. After a dead hiatus, the El Maco burger is coming back to the fast food chain’s menu this summer. The El Maco burger was last available all the way back in 2019, and is quite the feast: the Mexican burger contains beef or chicken patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, alongside chunky salsa and sour cream.
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches for a Full Week

A whole week of free chicken sandwiches sounds too good to be true, but that's exactly what Popeyes is serving up to start November off right. The Louisiana-style fast food chain is marking the week between National Sandwich Day (November 3) and National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (November 9) with a special buy-one, get-one deal on its beloved chicken sandwich. Any customer who buys one chicken sandwich combo in classic or spicy can get a second chicken sandwich for free.
LOUISIANA STATE
Mashed

Taco Bell Is Officially Adding Two New '7-Layer' Meals To Its Menu

Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.
WNCT

2 Chick-fil-A ‘holiday favorites’ return to menu

(WHNT) – Two of Chick-fil-A’s holiday items are returning to the menu for a limited time. The chicken restaurant says its Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup are already available at locations across the country. Customers can get their fill of either until January 7, 2023. According...
ZDNet

McDonald's got one important thing very right (Chick-fil-A, not so much)

I'm constantly confused by McDonald's. Here's a brand that bathes in world fame, whose products seem to inspire enormous love, and yet whose customers seem all too willing to complain about seemingly everything. It remains bemusing that in the recent American Customer Satisfaction Index, McDonald's lurked near the very bottom...
NBC Chicago

Here's How to Get Your Free Red Starbucks Cup

The holiday season is jingling all the way into our hearts and our morning routines with Starbucks coffee. As a yearly recycling promotion, the coffee house will be gifting customers a reusable cup with the purchase of any handcrafted holiday drink. This year, you can get your free reusable limited...
TheStreet

Baskin-Robbins Joins Popeye's, Krispy Kreme in Thanksgiving Frenzy

While the big turkey is perhaps the most classic of Thanksgiving traditions, each year someone comes up with a new way to enjoy it--from Tofurky in the 1990s to the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report-owned Popeyes Cajun-Style fast food turkey that dates back to 2001. Sweet takes...
Footwear News

Walmart Employee Goes Viral After Teasing Black Friday $1 ‘Spicy’ Shoes, $5 Reebok Backpacks & More Deals in TikTok Video

Jennifer Chrisman, a Walmart employee from Booneville, Ark., has garnered attention for a TikTok she posted on Nov. 9 breaking down all the Black Friday deals shoppers should know about. And it went viral. Chrisman took viewers on a tour of the store in a video that has now gained over 2.3 million views. The retail worker pointed out items on sale, enthusiastically comparing Walmart’s original and discounted prices. From $5 Reebok backpacks to $1 “spicy” platform slides in varying pastel shades, she teased some impressive deals. Chrisman carded through racks of cheaply priced clothing, taking videos of on-sale onesies, makeup palettes,...
BOONEVILLE, AR
Tracey Folly

I tried Taco Bell's new menu items so you don't have to: Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito, Enchirito, Nacho Fries

*This is a review based on actual Taco Bell menu items I ate firsthand; used with permission. Taco Bell Spicy Double Steak Grilled Cheese BurritoImage by author Tracey Folly. See that plump burrito in the above picture? That's the new Taco Bell Spicy Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito. It's big and heavy, holds together nicely, and requires two hands to handle properly unless you're like me. I ate mine with a knife and a fork.

