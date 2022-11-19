Read full article on original website
"McDonald's, Put This On The Menu Immediately": Fast-Food Workers Eat These Secret Menu Items All The Time, And This TikToker Proved That They're Worth Trying For Yourself
Today I learned I've been ordering McNuggets wrong my entire life...
Wendy’s Is Rolling Out These New Menu Items Next Month—But Act Fast, They’re Only For A Limited Time!
Wendy’s is reportedly launching four brand new menu items starting November 15, 2022, according to leaked internal documents shared with The Fast Food Post. The fast food giant will allegedly debut two new ‘Made to Crave‘ sandwiches, a new side option, ‘Garlic Fries,’ and a tasty dessert item, a ‘Peppermint Frosty.’ Here’s what we know:
CNET
A Beloved Taco Bell Discontinued Menu Item Is Coming Back This Week
Taco Bell fans are now just days away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito. The fast food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be...
Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item
Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
A McDonald's Employee Just Revealed The 'Nasty' Way McRib Sandwiches Are Made—And Customers Are Gagging
Fans of McDonald’s McRib sandwiches are rethinking their favorite order at the fast food chain after a viral video began circling Twitter this week, supposedly showing how the menu items are really made. In the trending clip, an alleged McDonald’s employee shows viewers (what many later dubbed to be...
Subway Fans Are In Shambles Over Menu Item No Longer Available
Subway customers have noticed this sandwich chain’s protein is missing from their restaurants. While it’s not unusual for fast food mainstays to change over time, it’s also not a common occurrence that such a change involves removing a major item from the menu.
thebrag.com
A new McFlurry and fan favourite burger are coming to McDonald’s
Big changes are coming to the McDonald’s menu, including the return of a fan favourite burger. After a dead hiatus, the El Maco burger is coming back to the fast food chain’s menu this summer. The El Maco burger was last available all the way back in 2019, and is quite the feast: the Mexican burger contains beef or chicken patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, alongside chunky salsa and sour cream.
Thrillist
KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal
Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Chicken Sandwiches for a Full Week
A whole week of free chicken sandwiches sounds too good to be true, but that's exactly what Popeyes is serving up to start November off right. The Louisiana-style fast food chain is marking the week between National Sandwich Day (November 3) and National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day (November 9) with a special buy-one, get-one deal on its beloved chicken sandwich. Any customer who buys one chicken sandwich combo in classic or spicy can get a second chicken sandwich for free.
I Tried Rare Menu Items From Chick-Fil-A's 1950s-Themed Diner & Here's How It Compares
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. The famous American fast-food chain Chick-fil-A has accumulated a dedicated following over the years. In fact, the restaurant even has a 1950s-themed diner called Truett's Grill and it is extremely elusive.
Taco Bell Is Officially Adding Two New '7-Layer' Meals To Its Menu
Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.
WNCT
2 Chick-fil-A ‘holiday favorites’ return to menu
(WHNT) – Two of Chick-fil-A’s holiday items are returning to the menu for a limited time. The chicken restaurant says its Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup are already available at locations across the country. Customers can get their fill of either until January 7, 2023. According...
ZDNet
McDonald's got one important thing very right (Chick-fil-A, not so much)
I'm constantly confused by McDonald's. Here's a brand that bathes in world fame, whose products seem to inspire enormous love, and yet whose customers seem all too willing to complain about seemingly everything. It remains bemusing that in the recent American Customer Satisfaction Index, McDonald's lurked near the very bottom...
Here's How to Get Your Free Red Starbucks Cup
The holiday season is jingling all the way into our hearts and our morning routines with Starbucks coffee. As a yearly recycling promotion, the coffee house will be gifting customers a reusable cup with the purchase of any handcrafted holiday drink. This year, you can get your free reusable limited...
Baskin-Robbins Joins Popeye's, Krispy Kreme in Thanksgiving Frenzy
While the big turkey is perhaps the most classic of Thanksgiving traditions, each year someone comes up with a new way to enjoy it--from Tofurky in the 1990s to the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report-owned Popeyes Cajun-Style fast food turkey that dates back to 2001. Sweet takes...
Walmart Employee Goes Viral After Teasing Black Friday $1 ‘Spicy’ Shoes, $5 Reebok Backpacks & More Deals in TikTok Video
Jennifer Chrisman, a Walmart employee from Booneville, Ark., has garnered attention for a TikTok she posted on Nov. 9 breaking down all the Black Friday deals shoppers should know about. And it went viral. Chrisman took viewers on a tour of the store in a video that has now gained over 2.3 million views. The retail worker pointed out items on sale, enthusiastically comparing Walmart’s original and discounted prices. From $5 Reebok backpacks to $1 “spicy” platform slides in varying pastel shades, she teased some impressive deals. Chrisman carded through racks of cheaply priced clothing, taking videos of on-sale onesies, makeup palettes,...
I tried Taco Bell's new menu items so you don't have to: Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito, Enchirito, Nacho Fries
*This is a review based on actual Taco Bell menu items I ate firsthand; used with permission. Taco Bell Spicy Double Steak Grilled Cheese BurritoImage by author Tracey Folly. See that plump burrito in the above picture? That's the new Taco Bell Spicy Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito. It's big and heavy, holds together nicely, and requires two hands to handle properly unless you're like me. I ate mine with a knife and a fork.
McDonald's Employees Refuse to Serve Man a Vegan Patty With Regular Cheese
Hello. It is me, the woman who was devastated to learn that McDonald's got rid of their salads in most U.S. locations. That and the 2016 demise of the legendary Snack Wrap has caused me to avoid my once favorite fast food chain in recent months. Now, I have a...
This Copycat Cheesecake Factory Recipe Is As Good As The Restaurant’s Actual Cheesecake
The Cheesecake Factory has never released an official recipe for its signature cheesecake. But a copycat recipe circulating online comes pretty close to duplicating the deliciousness of the original. That’s according to The Kitchn contributor Jesse Szewczyk, who tried out this imitator of The Cheesecake Factory recipe. (The copycat recipe...
