Missouri vs. New Mexico State college football 2022 live stream (11/19) How to watch online, odds, TV info, time

Families Find Solutions to Bullying From a Surprising SourceHope Opehem
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
abc17news.com
Mizzou men’s basketball improves to 5-0
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou men's basketball team put away the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils in the second half for a 83-62 win, as guard Isiaih Mosley went off for 18 points in the closing half. Watch the post-game press conference with Dennis Gates, D'Moi Hodge and DeAndre Gholston...
abc17news.com
Norm Stewart, Cunningham sisters preview first-ever Sophie Cunningham Classic
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The first-ever Sophie Cunningham Classic presented by Norm Stewart will kick off on Friday, Dec. 2 and run through Sunday, Dec. 4. On Tuesday, Mizzou women's basketball alums Lindsey and Sophie Cunningham and legendary coach Norm Stewart met with the media to preview the event. You can...
abc17news.com
Sunday Sit-down with Lindsey and Sophie Cunningham
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17 Sports Director Nathalie Jones brought on Mizzou women's basketball alums Lindsey and Sophie Cunningham in this week's edition of Sunday Sit-down. You can watch the full conversation ahead of the first-ever Sophie Cunningham Classic at Columbia College in the video player above.
KOMU
Marching Mizzou band ready for whirlwind Thanksgiving week trip to New York
Marching Mizzou, MU’s student band, is gearing up to take on one of its most ambitious shows to date: a performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. But it’s the massive amount of traveling the band will be required to undertake before and after the parade — wedged between halftime performances at two Mizzou home football games just six days apart — that is sure to leave students and other attendees sleep-deprived.
939theeagle.com
Walk-on’s to open restaurant in Columbia’s former Houlihan’s location
A restaurant chain co-owned by former NFL star quarterback Drew Brees is coming to Columbia. Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar is remodeling the former Houlihan’s restaurant in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. Columbia’s city council first-read a bill Monday night that would allow the new facility to expand...
KOMU
Thanksgiving travelers stranded at Columbia Regional Airport, shuttled to St. Louis
When Catalina Echeverry, Noa Chen and Sydney Rushing entered the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal at 5 a.m. on Friday, they had no idea they would be stuck in an airport with no food for hours. The delayed American Airlines flight to Dallas was scheduled to take off at 6:20...
abc17news.com
ABC17 Stormtrack Winter Weather Special
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Welcome to this year's winter weather special. This special will explain the difficulties area leaders are facing keeping your streets safe. It will also show you how the ABC17 Stormtrack Weather Team predicts snowfall totals, and of course, Chief Meteorologist Jessica Hafner give you her long-range forecast for the winter.
lakeexpo.com
Santa's Toy Wonderland At The Lake! Unique Toys, Games, & Gifts For Young And Old In Osage Beach
Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes Christmas shopping! While it can feel like a scramble to get high-quality, unique gifts for the kids, Santa’s Toy Wonderland at Florida Direct makes it easy for parents and grandparents with toys the kids and grandkids will enjoy and remember years down the line (plus a little something for mom and dad too!)
Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Over 2,000 customers in Columbia were without power for a few hours Saturday afternoon. All in the central Columbia area. The outage started around 3 p.m. and was resolved two hours later. The power outage was first noticed just after Columbia fire crews responded to a small grass fire on Redwood Road. Firefighters The post Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Wanted murder suspect captured in Mexico
A woman accused in a Mid – Missouri drug killing is back in Callaway County. Emily Ricketts is charged with murder in the killing of Lauro Garza Perez in 2019. Another suspect, Ruben Charles – Cabrera, is thought to still be in Mexico, where Ricketts was captured.
Truck fire brings Interstate 70 to a halt east of Columbia
A semi-truck fire Tuesday afternoon caused Interstate 70 traffic to slow to a standstill near Columbia. The post Truck fire brings Interstate 70 to a halt east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Accident Sends Versailles Woman To Lake Regional
A 61 year old Versailles woman was injured in a one-car wreck in Morgan County on Saturday evening. The Highway Patrol says Cheryl McGinnis-Kalkmann was the driver and sole occupant of a car that was travelling north on Route BB when it left the road, crossed Crystal Road, overturned and struck a tree.
krcgtv.com
Columbia police investigate unexplained death
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia police have not ruled out foul play as they conduct a death investigation on Clinkscales Avenue near the Activities and Recreation Center. Neighbors of the house at 212 Clinkscales say a fire truck arrived at around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, followed by several police cruisers. Soon, the house was surrounded by yellow police tape. The crime scene investigation van is also on scene.
Girl goes missing from Saline County
Saline County authorities are asking for help finding a missing teen girl. The post Girl goes missing from Saline County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN DUE IN COURT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville is due in court. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non-working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
visitcolumbiamo.com
Holiday 2022 – Things to do Around Columbia
The winter holiday season is finally here and there is SO MUCH to do in and around CoMo! We’ve compiled a number of holiday events and activities into one convenience place to help you plan the perfect celebration!. Light/Holiday Displays & Festivals. Magic Tree Festival. December 1, 2022 |...
KOMU
Trial set for first suspect in shooting that killed Battle High School student
COLUMBIA - A trial has been set for a Columbia teenager charged in the deadly February shooting of a Battle High School student. Oscar Ashford, 18, will face a jury trial starting Dec. 20, at 9 a.m., according to online court records. Ashford's first-degree murder charge was dropped to a...
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Woman Released On Bond Following Arrest Thursday
An Osage Beach woman wanted on a felony stealing charge in Camden County is taken into custody by the highway patrol in Morgan County. 38-year-old Amanda Lynn Schupp was arrested late Thursday afternoon and transported to the Morgan County Jail.
KOMU
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
kjluradio.com
One person arrested after disturbance in Columbia
An armed suspect is taken into custody following a disturbance just south of Stephens College. The Columbia Police Department says it was called to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue Saturday evening after reports that an individual was causing a disturbance in the area. The department says that while the individual was armed, no threats were made.
