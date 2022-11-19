In her 2008 documentary “The Order of Myths,” director Margaret Brown explores segregated Mardi Gras celebrations in Mobile, Alabama. In the process, she also deals with the last slave ship, the Clotilda, which was sunk in the Mobile Bay over 160 years ago. She never expected to return to that story — and then “Descendent” happened. After “The Order of Myths,” Brown was drawn like a magnet to the unfolding search for the Clotilda, along with her “The Order of Myths” consultant, African American studies professor and folklorist Kern Jackson, who became the co-writer and co-producer of “Descendant.” “We never stopped...

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO