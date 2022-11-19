ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

AL.com

Mark Barron hopes to provide example to Mobile’s next football stars

After helping give away 1,000 turkeys and the accompanying Thanksgiving dinner fixings at the Reese’s Senior Bowl’s third annual Turkey Bowl Classic on Sunday, former Alabama All-American Mark Barron will be back in Prichard on Tuesday afternoon with 1,000 more turkeys at his sixth annual Thanksgiving event. “For...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Jags bowl eligible for the first time since 2016

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For the first time since 2016, the University of South Alabama is bowl eligible. The Jags are 9 and 2 this season. This Saturday, the jags will be facing off against the Big Blue Old Dominion for their last regular game of the season. They're excited to be bowl eligible and they're feeling pretty confident that they’ll walk into bowl season with a 10 and 2 record.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Latest bowl projections for South Alabama, Troy heading into Week 13

South Alabama and Troy have one more regular-season game to impress bowl representatives and position themselves for various postseason destinations. The Jaguars and Trojans are both 9-2 overall and 6-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, though Troy has the head-to-head tiebreaker for a berth in the Dec. 3 league championship game. The Trojans need only to beat Arkansas State on Saturday — or have South Alabama lose to Old Dominion — to lock up the division title.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

A look at all 12 AHSAA state semifinal football games this week

LEROY (11-1) AT MILLRY (12-1) Time/Location: 7 p.m. Friday, A.D. Britton Field, Millry. Path to the semifinals: Leroy – Def. Georgiana 47-12, Maplesville 33-8, Brantley 42-14; Millry – Def. Florala 55-7, Loachapoka 63-12, Sweet Water 41-6. Coaches: Leroy – Jason Massey (91-52 in 12 years; 81-41 in 10...
LEROY, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Legends in Concert’ residency at OWA ends

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Legends in Concert show at the OWA Theatre in Foley has permanently closed, according to OWA representatives. The show first opened in 2019. “The business expansion at the OWA Theatre will allow them to attract a variety of entertainment options that they hope will resonate not only with their drive-in […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Bellingrath Magic Christmas in Lights up for USA Today recognition

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local holiday lights attraction is once again up for national recognition. Bellingrath Gardens and Home’s “Magic Christmas in Lights” in Theodore is in the running for USA Today’s “Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights” list. Bellingrath made the list back in 2018. People can vote on the USA Today website for […]
THEODORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Giraffe at Gulf Breeze Zoo dies unexpectedly

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced on Monday that Jigsaw, its beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly. The zoo said Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds and necropsy results showed Jigsaw died of natural causes. “The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orange Beach, AL

Most people are aware that Orange Beach, Alabama, is best renowned for its spectacular weather and beautiful beaches. In addition to its stunning scenery, the city also boasts fantastic seafood. There are numerous excellent fresh seafood restaurants in this area. If you’re around and searching for a great seafood meal...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Mike Hollins discharged from hospital week after University of Virginia shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge native student-athlete injured in a University of Virginia (UVA) shooting that left three dead on Sunday, Nov. 13. has been discharged from the hospital Monday. Mike Hollins’ mother, Brenda Hollins, released the following statement: “Mike has been discharged!!! I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

USA Health approved for stand alone surgery center in west Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — USA Health has been approved to build a “multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center,” according to a news release. The new surgery center will be located where the USA Health Freestanding Emergency Department and USA Health Medical Office Building already is. The stand alone building is located at 181 Hillcrest Rd. “We are […]
MOBILE, AL
IndieWire

‘Descendant’ Isn’t the Movie Director Margaret Brown Had in Mind

In her 2008 documentary “The Order of Myths,” director Margaret Brown explores segregated Mardi Gras celebrations in Mobile, Alabama. In the process, she also deals with the last slave ship, the Clotilda, which was sunk in the Mobile Bay over 160 years ago. She never expected to return to that story — and then “Descendent” happened. After “The Order of Myths,” Brown was drawn like a magnet to the unfolding search for the Clotilda, along with her “The Order of Myths” consultant, African American studies professor and folklorist Kern Jackson, who became the co-writer and co-producer of “Descendant.” “We never stopped...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

City of Mobile hosts fist-ever STEM Fest for k-12th grade students

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a Saturday full of learning and exploring at the Mobile Civic Center Expo Hall. The Port City hosted a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics or STEM event for local students. Students of all ages immersed themselves in the world of stem at the first-ever...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Dew Drop Inn owner’s wife dies trying to cross Old Shell Road

UPDATE: Dew Drop Inn owner’s wife killed crossing road, driver stayed on scene: Mobile Police For updates on this story, clink the link above. For our previous reporting, read below: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The wife of the owner of a popular restaurant has died after being hit and killed trying to cross Old Shell […]
MOBILE, AL
click orlando

No place like dome: $1.3M hurricane-resistant home hits market in Florida Panhandle

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – After a Florida couple’s home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan, they eventually came to a well-rounded solution. Featured this week on Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, a unique dome home built on the Pensacola waterfront by Bill and Margo Magenheimer is back up for sale, re-listed in July by Avast Realty Agent Bill Dyess at a current asking price of $1.3 million.
PENSACOLA, FL
