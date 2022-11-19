ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melissa Etheridge Shares How The Late Olivia Newton-John Supported Her During Her Cancer Battle

Olivia Newton-John was honored at the 2022 American Music Awards after she passed away this year at the age of 73. Olivia battled cancer for decades and even though she was going through treatments, she still took time to help and support her friends. Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge looked back fondly on her friendship with Olivia and talked about how she supported her during her own breast cancer battle.
‘The Game’ On Paramount+ Unveils Trailer For Season Two

The Game is back once again. On Tuesday (Nov. 21), Paramount+ unveiled the official trailer for season two of the prized reboot and announced that the series will return on Dec. 15 domestically with a two-episode premiere. Following the premiere, episodes will drop every Thursday. Legacy cast member Hosea Chanchez took to Instagram celebrating the news. “December 15th we back baby! Mark your calendars cuz we about to BLOW ya minds! Season TWO / [EIGHTEEN] is the stuff that dreams are made of. Get them jaws ready to drop fam [laughing emoji] #GameTime #RunningMyRace #LetsGOOO! @paramountplus @cbstvstudios #StillDreaming.”More from VIBE.comMara Brock Akil To Helm New Netflix Series,...
James Marsden (‘Dead to Me’) on Ben’s ’emotional journey’ in the final season [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I think his thoughts and his heart are still pure, even if his self doubt and self loathing kind of shove that down,” explains James Marsden of his character Ben on “Dead to Me.” The Netflix series recently returned for a third and final season. In this installment, Ben succumbs to the themes of deception and secrecy which have plagued Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) as he is forced to reckon with his own lies. The actor found a great deal of juicy material to dive into and admits that he relished the chance to “be vulnerable and...
