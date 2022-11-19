“I think his thoughts and his heart are still pure, even if his self doubt and self loathing kind of shove that down,” explains James Marsden of his character Ben on “Dead to Me.” The Netflix series recently returned for a third and final season. In this installment, Ben succumbs to the themes of deception and secrecy which have plagued Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) as he is forced to reckon with his own lies. The actor found a great deal of juicy material to dive into and admits that he relished the chance to “be vulnerable and...

20 MINUTES AGO