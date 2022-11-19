Read full article on original website
doniphanherald.com
Man arrested in connection with shooting in downtown Omaha parking garage
Omaha police have arrested a 22-year-old Omaha man in connection with the shooting of two teens in a downtown parking garage. Ronniel Wells was booked Monday night into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault, two firearm charges and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
KETV.com
Teenager sentenced in Douglas County court for deadly Westroads Mall shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — The teenager charged and found guilty in a 2021 deadly shooting at Westroads Mall was sentenced Monday in Douglas County court. A judge sentenced 17-year-old Mahki Woolridge-Jones to 50-80 years in a Nebraska correctional facility — he will be credited for the 572 days already served.
KETV.com
Topeka police assist Douglas County Sheriff's Office in search warrant; part of missing woman investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed a search warrant carried out in Topeka, Kansas, is part of the investigation into an Omaha woman's disappearance. There's still no sign of 43-year-old Cari Allen — she was last seen Saturday night around 11 p.m. near 168th and Blondo...
iheart.com
Three Suspects In Custody Connected To Omaha Mass Shooting
(Omaha, NE) -- Three people are in custody connected to a mass shooting that killed one person and injured seven others in north Omaha. Omaha Police say 25-year-old- Imhotep Davis, 28-year-old Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, and 25-year-old Kiwan Dampeer are facing multiple charges related to the November 13 shooting that left 20-year-old Karly Wood dead.
Fremont County Man arrested on Burglary and other Charges
(Sidney) A Tabor, Iowa, man faces burglary and theft charges in Fremont County. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten on Monday on two counts of 3rd – Degree Burglary, one count of Fifth-Degree Theft, and one count of Ongoing Criminal Conduct. According to the press...
UPDATE: Topeka police act on search warrant related to missing Douglas Co. woman
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 43-year-old Cari Allen.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman reports almost 8K stolen from bank account
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reported that her credit cards were stolen and almost $8,000 worth of transactions had been ran on them. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Wal-Mart, 8700 Andermatt, on Saturday around 7:20 p.m. for a reported theft. Officers said the victim...
KETV.com
Iowa wedding vendor allegedly burgled a couple's home in the middle of their wedding
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a man who is alleged to have stolen items from a couple's home during the middle of their wedding. Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten, 40, of Tabor, Iowa, was arrested for two counts of third-degree burglary (a class D felony), one count of ongoing criminal conduct (a class B felony., and one count of fifth-degree theft (a simple misdemeanor).
doniphanherald.com
Former Dodge County attorney pleads guilty to depriving citizen's rights
OMAHA -- Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass pleaded guilty Monday to a federal misdemeanor for asking his law-enforcement friends to stake out, follow and, if possible, arrest the then-boyfriend of his estranged wife. Glass, 47, faces up to a year in jail, a year of supervised release and/or a...
nwestiowa.com
Omaha man charged for child endangerment
SIOUX CENTER—A 36-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 10:10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, near Sioux Center on charges of child endangerment — bodily injury and child endangerment. The arrest of Lazaro Yunior Mejia-Monge stemmed from an investigation into a domestic disturbance incident at a residence north of...
1011now.com
Woman killed in Highway 2 crash on Monday
Lincoln Police are working through a series of events that led to one man being arrested for reportedly hitting two vehicles and a police cruiser. NSAA State Championship Highlights (Monday, Nov. 21 - 10pm Report) Updated: 16 hours ago. Highlights from Monday's NSAA State Championship Games at Memorial Stadium. Lincoln...
klkntv.com
Thieves rack up nearly $15,000 in fraudulent charges while preying on Lincoln shoppers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is sending a warning to shoppers this holiday season. Authorities say thieves are hiding in plain sight and looking to take advantage of this busy time of year. Just last weekend, crooks racked up nearly $15,000 in fraudulent charges after targeting...
News Channel Nebraska
Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident
PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
1011now.com
LPD warns shoppers to safe guard belongings while at stores
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following two thefts at big-box stores, the Lincoln Police Department is warning shoppers to safeguard their belongings. Saturday night, around 7:19 p.m., police were dispatched to Walmart, off Highway 2 and Andermatt Drive, on a report of a theft. LPD said the 75-year-old victim explained that...
klkntv.com
Former Nebraska prosecutor pleads guilty to violating rights of his romantic rival
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former Dodge County official has pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a man who was dating his wife throughout 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday. Under the plea, 47-year-old Oliver Glass of Fremont was charged with conspiracy to commit deprivation...
doniphanherald.com
La Vista man gets probation for causing Cass County crash that killed 4 people
PLATTSMOUTH — Kem Foster told a judge about the void in her life since her 5-year-old granddaughter died, how little Kéniah brought softness to a family filled with boys, and how she and her son, Kéniah’s father, will never be the same. She closed with a...
Nebraska county attorney faces 1 year in prison after using office to go after ex-wife’s boyfriend
County Attorney Oliver Glass pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law in federal court.
WOWT
Omaha house fire results in $25,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down an early morning house fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 4:24 a.m. Monday, crews responded to a house fire near 24th and Deer Park Boulevard. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and fire was found inside. The fire was quickly...
KETV.com
Late Omaha, Bennington police officer celebrated with funeral service Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. — Mark Sundermeier, a longtime law enforcement officer with a variety of agencies, was celebrated Saturday afternoon as hundreds attended his funeral service. Sundermeier died while scuba diving in Hawaii in October. He served in the Omaha Police Department for 25 years before founding, and serving on,...
WOWT
Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy
Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
