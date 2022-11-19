Read full article on original website
Arizona’s defense has improved; can Cats keep ascending in Territorial Cup?
The Arizona Wildcats are playing their best defensive football of the season at just the right time. After allowing four consecutive opponents to score between 45 and 49 points, Arizona has allowed 28 and 31 the past two games. The latter is misleading in that 10 Washington State points were a direct result of turnovers, including an interception that was returned for a touchdown.
Scouting report: No. 14 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 10 Creighton Bluejays
No. 10 Creighton (6-0) vs No. 14 Arizona (5-0) * Maui Invitational championship game * Lahaina, Hawaii * 3 p.m. * ESPN * 1290-AM, Varsity Network. G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 junior) C Oumar Ballo (7-0...
Arizona Wildcats flex defensive muscle, reach Maui final with 87-70 win over San Diego State
LAHAINA, Hawaii – Four hundred and 17 points scored over Arizona’s first four games is a pretty good indication the Wildcats know a thing or two about offense. But what they showed in game No. 5 on Tuesday, when they reached the Maui Invitational final with an 87-70 win over San Diego State, is that they also might be sneaky good on the other end of the floor.
Scouting report: No.17 San Diego State Aztecs vs. No. 14 Arizona Wildcats
No. 17 San Diego State (4-0) vs No. 14 Arizona (4-0) • Maui Invitational semifinal • Lahaina, Hawaii • 8:30 p.m. • ESPN • 1290-AM, Varsity Network. G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior) F Azuolas Tubelis...
5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 31-20 loss to Washington State
Every week throughout the season, we take a look back at the Arizona Wildcats’ previous game after re-watching it via the TV broadcast. Here are five key takeaways from the UA’s 31-20 loss to Washington State on Saturday:. 1. RIDING THE ROLLER COASTER. Earlier this season, against USC,...
Arizona Wildcats open as 4-point favorite in Territorial Cup battle with ASU
For the first time since the 2017 season, the Arizona Wildcats are favored to win the Territorial Cup. The UA (4-7) is a four-point favorite to beat its arch rival Arizona State (3-8) on Friday at Arizona Stadium. Arizona hasn't won the Territorial Cup since the 2016 season, when the...
Azuolas Tubelis, Oumar Ballo lead Arizona into Maui Invitational semis with win over Cincinnati
LAHAINA, Hawaii — On a Maui Invitational opening day without surprises, the Arizona Wildcats did their part. With double-doubles from forward Azoulas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo, plus 17 points from newly reinstated guard Courtney Ramey, the 14th-ranked Wildcats beat Cincinnati 101-93 in the first-round game of college basketball’s top early-season event.
After slow start, No. 18 Arizona runs past Long Beach State in 22-point win
Coming into’s Sunday game, the No. 18-ranked Arizona Wildcats knew Long Beach State was going to use its length to be aggressive on defense. They knew Beach was going to use a zone — typically one of the hardest schemes for Arizona to crack. In the first true...
Wildcats move up to No. 15 in women's basketball poll
A perfect week on the court has helped the Arizona Wildcats in the polls. The UA moved up three spots from No. 18 to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press poll, released Monday morning. Among Pac-12 teams, only Stanford (at No. 2) is rated higher. The Wildcats (4-0) won...
Scouting report: No. 14 Arizona Wildcats vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
No. 14 Arizona (3-0) vs. Cincinnati (3-1) G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 sophomore) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 sophomore) C Oumar Ballo (7-0 junior) CINCINNATI. G Mika Adams-Woods (6-3 senior) G David DeJulius (6-0 senior) F Jeremiah Davenport (6-7 senior) F Landers...
