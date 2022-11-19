Read full article on original website
darrell davis
3d ago
the same people who putting Kanye in the news talking about they don't have no control over the media I guess Kanye is right the good Jewish people better stand up and denounce the bad ones
Arnold Pratt
3d ago
fake he has no time to go door to door 😂🤣😂🤣😂 ,their proven him right and and they are racist and it's shocking that it's going on, not every Jewish person is racist but the ones know who they are 💯
Delnira Sanders
3d ago
The fallen, have fallen and hiding behind the righteous, GODS knows, and this too will be judged. Only through faith can the spirit enter his new City.
Related
Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games
Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
NME
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wears Kanye West outfit to MTV EMAs in “message to the world”
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wore an outfit adorned with photos of Kanye West to last night’s (November 13) MTV EMAs in a “message to the world”. Last month, West was banned from Twitter and Instagram after posting a series of anti-Semitic messages. He went on to say he didn’t believe in the term anti-Semitism and that he’s “jealous” of Jewish culture.
Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye West Moves Like Someone Who ‘Won’t Be Here Much Longer’
Charlamagne Tha God thinks Kanye West's recent actions are conducive of a person who doesn't think they will "be here much longer." The radio host-entrepreneur shared his sentiment on the new episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, which aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), while speaking on the current downfall of the popular rapper-designer.
hotnewhiphop.com
D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Would Be In A Conservatorship If He Was A Woman
D.L. Hughley says that if Kanye West “had a vagina,” he’d be in a conservatorship. D.L. Hughley says that Kanye West would already be in a conservatorship if he were a woman. The comedian made the statement while discussing West’s recent behavior with TMZ at LAX on Monday.
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
Candace Owens is considering suing the George Floyd family. Owens took to her platform, The Candace Owens Podcast, on Wednesday (Oct. 19) to discuss the family’s recently filed lawsuit. She also expressed her thoughts on the fallout from Kanye West’s now-infamous Drink Champs interview, where he falsely claimed Floyd died from fentanyl. More from VIBE.comKanye West No Longer A Billionaire After Adidas Terminates PartnershipKanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Reportedly No Longer A Part Of Def JamJaylen Brown To Remain With Kanye West's Donda Sports Despite Controversy The right-wing commentator bashed the idea that George’s family could sue for “emotional distress” and considered the idea of counter-suing. “I’m also...
Keyshia Cole Took Son Out of Donda Academy After Ye Claimed to ‘Shoot the School Up’
The deleted tweet from Ye was in response to fellow rapper Boosie chastising Ye for recent antics. In the since-deleted Twitter post, Ye wrote:. “DON’T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP”
I Said What I Said: ‘Hebrews To Negroes’ Filmmaker Ronald Dalton Jr. Defiantly Refuses To Apologize For Antisemitic Message
Hebrews To Negroes filmmaker Ronald Dalton Jr. won’t apologize for the antisemitic messages in his Amazon documentary
Lil Wayne Reveals The Only Opponent He Would Ever Face In A 'Verzuz' Battle
Weezy's choice may surprise you.
ETOnline.com
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
Kanye West's Yeezys TORCHED: $15K Worth Of Shoes Set On Fire After Rapper's Anti-Semitic Remarks
A Florida-based man is torching several pairs of Yeezy sneakers designed by Kanye West as a way to protest against the rapper's anti-Semitic remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned. Danny Shiff was left fuming over West's comments regarding the Jewish community, documenting himself sacrificing his sneaker collection in a now-viral video as...
The Jewish Press
Candace Owens Admits Ye’s Comments were Antisemitic, Says She Stands by Jewish Friends
Candace Owens, who has come under fire by some in the Jewish community for failing to condemn a series of anti-Semitic comments made by her friend Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), on Tuesday clarified her stance by affirming that the rapper’s remarks were anti-Semitic and racist. “He hurt...
msn.com
Kim Kardashian ‘Getting Heat’ From Parents At Kids’ Sporting Events After Kanye’s Argument With Parent (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian ‘feels helpless because she does not have any control’ over Kanye West, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY. Kim Kardashian, 42, was left speechless at a recent soccer match for her son Saint West, 6 — and rightfully so. On Oct. 30, after recently being dropped by Adidas and other brands over Antisemitic remarks that he made on social media, Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, 45, was spotted by photographers getting into a heated argument with one of the other parents Saint’s soccer match. Although the details of their spat are unknown, a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she has been “getting heat” from other parents over her hot-headed ex-husband.
‘I’m Sick of Kanye’: ‘Black Mother of Hollywood’ Jenifer Lewis Urges Rapper To Get Help
Black-ish actress Jenifer Lewis is known for her audaciously honest voice as the self-proclaimed “Mother of Black Hollywood.”. She continued to keep it real when she addressed disgraced rapper Kanye West’s anti-Semitic commentary in interviews and in the workplace. In an interview on The Pascal Show, Lewis sat...
‘White Lives Matter’ Trademark Owners Say Kanye Can Have It…For $1 Billion
If Kanye West wishes to move forward with his plan to sell his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts, he could possibly have to fork over $1 billion, according to owners of the infamous phrase’s trademark. Radio personality Ramses Ja, who holds the rights to ‘White Lives Matter’ along with his Civic Cipher co-host Quinton Ward, has informed TMZ that he and his partner refuse to relinquish ownership of the trademark for less than a 10-figure offer. He also warns that he and Ward intend to take legal action against anyone who attempts to use the trademark against their wishes. However, Ja...
Everything 50 Cent Has Said About Kanye West After Antisemitic Ban
50 Cent has urged fellow rapper Ye to "ride off into the sunset," following his antisemitic comments and reports of admiration for Hitler.
Elon Musk Gives Wise Advice to Kanye West
Elon Musk is faithful in friendship. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and SpaceX does not abandon his friends, even when they are going through a bad time: this is the message that the billionaire has just sent on Twitter, which he has owned since October 27, after paying a tidy sum of $44 billion.
netflixjunkie.com
Not Just Money, THIS Severed Tie for Kanye West Directly Affects His Divorce Proceedings With Kim Kardashian
Kanye West is no stranger to scandals and controversies. However, this time around, the rapper did not get off scot-free. Apart from public backlash, his antisemitic rhetoric on social media also resulted in the dissolution of several of his partnerships, from Adidas to Balenciaga to Gap, and many more. While Ye incurred several losses because of these falling outs, a recently severed tie even affects the Donda rapper’s relationship with Kim Kardashian.
The Jewish Press
Dave Chappelle was Right
I missed comedian Dave Chappelle’s opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live” last weekend, but I knew I had to watch it when the wave of social media outrage reached me. When I finally saw it, what I heard shocked me. Chappelle’s jokes about the Kanye West and Kyrie Irving controversies were not only funny, but they were also insightful and true, which is why they were funny and why so many were angered by them.
