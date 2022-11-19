Read full article on original website
torquenews.com
Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars
Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
Tesla Recalls Nearly 30,000 Vehicles Due to Airbag Problem
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report is recalling nearly 30,000 2021-2023 Model X cars due to problems with the airbags. The front airbag may deploy incorrectly in certain low-speed collisions where a young front seat passenger is not wearing a seatbelt and is out of position, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Autoblog
Tesla stock rout accelerates over recall, Covid in China, Twitter chaos
The rout in Tesla shares is accelerating as a recall and signs of China’s return to Covid Zero curbs adds to a litany of investor concerns, with Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk focused on turning around Twitter Inc. The electric-vehicle maker’s stock dropped as much as 6.5% to $168.52...
Elon Musk says sleeping on factory floors was important so Tesla employees would 'give it their all,' days after a Twitter boss was pictured sleeping in the office
Elon Musk talked about his sleeping habits, including past nights spent on Tesla's factory floor. He said he wanted to show that he's hard at work and not "drinking Mai Tais on a tropical island." Musk's comments come after a Twitter employee shared a photo of his boss sleeping in...
Former Tesla employee reveals what it was like working for Elon Musk in viral TikTok video
Information in this story is sourced from online media and social media sources, which are cited within the story. Have you ever wondered what it's like to work for Elon Musk? If so, you're not alone, no doubt. According to Business Insider, a few people who previously worked with Elon Musk attest to his temperament and his brilliance when asked about their experience working for him.
Behind the wheel of Volkswagen’s reinvented classic: the electric ID.BUZZ
The European version of the ID.BUZZ. Dan CarneyWe tested out the European version of this nearly mythical vehicle. Here's what it's like to drive.
TechCrunch
Tesla issues back-to-back recalls
The automaker said Saturday that it was recalling more than 321,000 vehicles over a software glitch that disables the tail lights on some cars. The recall covers 2023 Model 3 sedans, as well as Model Y crossovers for model years 2020 through 2023. Tesla estimated that the problem affects 1%...
Tesla Model 3 And Model Y Earn Eight Times More Per Car Than Anything Toyota Builds
Tesla is on a roll, gaining momentum with every passing day, and it now seems that the American EV manufacturer's vehicles are eight times more profitable than Toyota's. This is despite selling less than a seventh of the volume Toyota manages. How is this possible? Numerous factors are at play here, and most of them work against Toyota but to Tesla's advantage.
Tesla Builds 10,000 Model Ys In 42 Days At Giga Texas
Tesla has announced via Twitter that it has built 20,000 Tesla Model Y electric vehicles at its Giga Texas plant as of October 30,2022. 43 days prior, Tesla's Texas plant announced it had built 10,000 Model Ys. That puts Tesla's Model Y production alone at roughly 240 cars per day or 1,600 Model Ys per week.
Elon Musk's righthand man at Tesla has reportedly joined SpaceX after the electric-car maker launched an investigation into the top lieutenant
Elon Musk has brought in Omead Afshar to help lead Starship production, Bloomberg reported. It's unclear whether the top Tesla lieutenant has parted ways with the electric-car maker. It was previously reported that Tesla was investigating Afshar over a company purchase he had authorized. Omead Afshar, a top lieutenant at...
electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) drops to near value stock level, says analyst
The beating that Tesla’s stock (TSLA) has been through has brought it down to near value stock level, says a Morgan Stanley analyst. Tesla has been delivering record numbers of vehicles, revenue, and profit lately, but it’s not being reflected in its stock performance. The Tesla (TSLA) stock is down over 30% since August:
Elon Musk has picked a successor as Tesla CEO: Here are the top candidates for the top job
Tesla director James Murdoch revealed to a judge that Musk has recently made a decision as to who should one day replace him at the helm of the $600 billion electric vehicle manufacturer.
Engadget
Tesla recalls 321,000 Model 3 and Model Y cars over rear light issue
It’s the second recall in as many days for the automaker. AUTO METER 1899 Antique Beige Street Rod Tachomete. Tesla is recalling more than 321,000 vehicles over a software issue that causes the tail lights on some cars not to work properly. The automaker announced the action on Saturday in a National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (PDF) spotted by . The recall covers 2023 Model 3 and 2020 to 2023 Model Y vehicles manufactured for US customers.
The Verge
Tesla recalls over 321,000 vehicles due to taillight software issue
Tesla’s recalling over 321,000 vehicles over a software glitch causing the taillights on some cars to illuminate improperly (via Reuters). According to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall covers certain 2023 Model 3 vehicles and 2020 to 2023 Model Y vehicles. Tesla says the...
Autoblog
Car companies want to make billions by charging subscription fees for features like heated seats
How would you feel about paying $5 each month for the ability to lock and unlock your car from a distance through an app? What about a $25-per-month charge for advanced cruise control or $10 to access heated seats? What if those charges continued long after your car was paid off?
Rivian's CEO created buzzy, outdoorsy EVs. Now big automakers are coming after it
Rivian CEO Robert Joseph Scaringe, better known as RJ, is living his lifelong dream. Getting here though has required dedication to a vision that once seemed nearly impossible. Even now, as the company's assembly lines have started churning out its electric vehicles, success still isn't assured.
Carscoops
Tesla Issues Third Mass Recall This Month, This Time Over Taillights That Might Not Illuminate
Tesla has issued a recall of 321,628 vehicles as a result of an issue that affects the Model 3 and the Model Y’s taillights. A firmware issue, the company writes, may prevent the lights from illuminating. The fault was first brought to Tesla’s attention in October, largely in foreign...
Kia EV6 Versus Tesla Model Y: An In-Depth Comparison
The Kia EV6 and Tesla Model Y are both great EV options. Here is an in-depth comparison of the two to help with your decision. The post Kia EV6 Versus Tesla Model Y: An In-Depth Comparison appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
GM is Happy to Service Teslas at Dealerships, Sales Model Will Evolve
Tesla has the benefit of successfully revolutionizing the automotive industry, but GM is set to charge hard into the all-electric, software defined vehicle (SDV) future. GM feels they will get ahead thanks to the customer service experience through their dealer model. So much so, that many Teslas sold by direct sales make their way into GM dealership service bays, giving Tesla owners a chance to see just how high-tech GM latest cars really are, and to see how the traditional dealership experience is evolving to meet future consumer needs with lean inventories and quick order-to-delivery turnarounds.
torquenews.com
All-Wheel Drive Cars to Buy and NOT to Buy! Says This Mechanic
Here’s the latest on some information about which 3 All-Wheel Drive vehicles you should consider and 3 you should avoid for snowy weather conditions. One of the more useful features of some popular car repair and maintenance videos are the “Buy this, Not that!” recommendations posted by mechanics who share their car repair and maintenance experiences with viewers on a wide range of vehicles many of us are not exposed to …until it’s too late.
