ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
torquenews.com

Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars

Tesla's upcoming hatchback vehicle will end gas cars. It will be smaller than the Model 3, have a smaller battery, be more efficient, and cost less. Tesla's Upcoming Hatchback Is Going to End Gas Cars. Tesla will most likely produce a vehicle that is a hatchback to handle the vehicle...
TheStreet

Tesla Recalls Nearly 30,000 Vehicles Due to Airbag Problem

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report is recalling nearly 30,000 2021-2023 Model X cars due to problems with the airbags. The front airbag may deploy incorrectly in certain low-speed collisions where a young front seat passenger is not wearing a seatbelt and is out of position, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Autoblog

Tesla stock rout accelerates over recall, Covid in China, Twitter chaos

The rout in Tesla shares is accelerating as a recall and signs of China’s return to Covid Zero curbs adds to a litany of investor concerns, with Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk focused on turning around Twitter Inc. The electric-vehicle maker’s stock dropped as much as 6.5% to $168.52...
Amarie M.

Former Tesla employee reveals what it was like working for Elon Musk in viral TikTok video

Information in this story is sourced from online media and social media sources, which are cited within the story. Have you ever wondered what it's like to work for Elon Musk? If so, you're not alone, no doubt. According to Business Insider, a few people who previously worked with Elon Musk attest to his temperament and his brilliance when asked about their experience working for him.
TechCrunch

Tesla issues back-to-back recalls

The automaker said Saturday that it was recalling more than 321,000 vehicles over a software glitch that disables the tail lights on some cars. The recall covers 2023 Model 3 sedans, as well as Model Y crossovers for model years 2020 through 2023. Tesla estimated that the problem affects 1%...
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Model 3 And Model Y Earn Eight Times More Per Car Than Anything Toyota Builds

Tesla is on a roll, gaining momentum with every passing day, and it now seems that the American EV manufacturer's vehicles are eight times more profitable than Toyota's. This is despite selling less than a seventh of the volume Toyota manages. How is this possible? Numerous factors are at play here, and most of them work against Toyota but to Tesla's advantage.
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Builds 10,000 Model Ys In 42 Days At Giga Texas

Tesla has announced via Twitter that it has built 20,000 Tesla Model Y electric vehicles at its Giga Texas plant as of October 30,2022. 43 days prior, Tesla's Texas plant announced it had built 10,000 Model Ys. That puts Tesla's Model Y production alone at roughly 240 cars per day or 1,600 Model Ys per week.
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Elon Musk's righthand man at Tesla has reportedly joined SpaceX after the electric-car maker launched an investigation into the top lieutenant

Elon Musk has brought in Omead Afshar to help lead Starship production, Bloomberg reported. It's unclear whether the top Tesla lieutenant has parted ways with the electric-car maker. It was previously reported that Tesla was investigating Afshar over a company purchase he had authorized. Omead Afshar, a top lieutenant at...
AUSTIN, TX
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) drops to near value stock level, says analyst

The beating that Tesla’s stock (TSLA) has been through has brought it down to near value stock level, says a Morgan Stanley analyst. Tesla has been delivering record numbers of vehicles, revenue, and profit lately, but it’s not being reflected in its stock performance. The Tesla (TSLA) stock is down over 30% since August:
Engadget

Tesla recalls 321,000 Model 3 and Model Y cars over rear light issue

It’s the second recall in as many days for the automaker. AUTO METER 1899 Antique Beige Street Rod Tachomete. Tesla is recalling more than 321,000 vehicles over a software issue that causes the tail lights on some cars not to work properly. The automaker announced the action on Saturday in a National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (PDF) spotted by . The recall covers 2023 Model 3 and 2020 to 2023 Model Y vehicles manufactured for US customers.
The Verge

Tesla recalls over 321,000 vehicles due to taillight software issue

Tesla’s recalling over 321,000 vehicles over a software glitch causing the taillights on some cars to illuminate improperly (via Reuters). According to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall covers certain 2023 Model 3 vehicles and 2020 to 2023 Model Y vehicles. Tesla says the...
MotorTrend Magazine

GM is Happy to Service Teslas at Dealerships, Sales Model Will Evolve

Tesla has the benefit of successfully revolutionizing the automotive industry, but GM is set to charge hard into the all-electric, software defined vehicle (SDV) future. GM feels they will get ahead thanks to the customer service experience through their dealer model. So much so, that many Teslas sold by direct sales make their way into GM dealership service bays, giving Tesla owners a chance to see just how high-tech GM latest cars really are, and to see how the traditional dealership experience is evolving to meet future consumer needs with lean inventories and quick order-to-delivery turnarounds.
GEORGIA STATE
torquenews.com

All-Wheel Drive Cars to Buy and NOT to Buy! Says This Mechanic

Here’s the latest on some information about which 3 All-Wheel Drive vehicles you should consider and 3 you should avoid for snowy weather conditions. One of the more useful features of some popular car repair and maintenance videos are the “Buy this, Not that!” recommendations posted by mechanics who share their car repair and maintenance experiences with viewers on a wide range of vehicles many of us are not exposed to …until it’s too late.

Comments / 0

Community Policy