KOMU
Hickman defeats Blue Springs South in season opener
Hickman boys basketball began its quest for a third straight Central Missouri Activities Conference title on the right track with a 71-55 win over Blue Springs South on Monday. Three Kewpies finished in double-digit scoring in the victory. Josiah Griffith led the scoring with 18, Brock Camp added 16, and...
KOMU
Sophie & Norm team up for high school basketball
COLUMBIA- The G.O.A.T. and "The Mayor" are teaming up to help promote high school basketball in Missouri. Legendary former Mizzou basketball coach Norm Stewart and WNBA star Sophie Cunningham are working together to launch the first ever "Sophie Cunningham Classic" the first weekend in December. The new event comes after the "Norm Stewart Classic" has showcased high school hoops talent from around the state since 2007.
KOMU
Baseball players put in the work before first official season at MACC
MOBERLY - Moberly Area Community College (MACC) geared up for its maiden baseball season with some fall ball. Back in April, former William Woods University baseball coach and Moberly native, Chris Fletcher, was selected for head coach of the soon-to-be Greyhound baseball program. Fletcher wouldn't just be coach. He was...
KOMU
Southern Boone marching band returns to Chicago’s Thanksgiving parade
It is 37 degrees on a fall morning in Ashland. Trumpets are blaring, drums are booming and flags are waving. Forty-nine members of the Southern Boone High School marching band, bundled up in sweatshirts, are circling the track of their high school’s football field. There is no one in...
KOMU
Marching Mizzou band ready for whirlwind Thanksgiving week trip to New York
Marching Mizzou, MU’s student band, is gearing up to take on one of its most ambitious shows to date: a performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. But it’s the massive amount of traveling the band will be required to undertake before and after the parade — wedged between halftime performances at two Mizzou home football games just six days apart — that is sure to leave students and other attendees sleep-deprived.
KOMU
Police start death investigation at home on Clinkscales Road
COLUMBIA - Police say they have started a death investigation in west Columbia, near the Activity and Recreation Center. Columbia police responded to a home in the 200 block of Clinkscales Road Tuesday afternoon for the investigation. A KOMU 8 reporter at the scene saw a crime scene investigation van,...
KOMU
Rocheport Bridge construction progresses despite cold temperatures
Despite the slowdown in construction due to colder temperatures this week, the Interstate 70 Rocheport Bridge is still on schedule to be completed in December 2024. Cordell Lenz, field engineer for Lunda Construction Co., spoke at an informational meeting Saturday, saying workers have to take more precautions to stay safe and warm during the colder seasons.
KOMU
Go COMO adjusts orange line route to include stop at Room at the Inn
COLUMBIA - Effective Monday, Nov. 28, Go COMO bus routes will include a stop at the Ashley Street Center, the new home to Room at the Inn, the city of Columbia announced Monday. The orange route currently starts at the Wabash Bus Station, stops in the north central area then...
KOMU
Tolton students help with Wooldridge fire clean up before the holidays
WOOLDRIDGE - The Wooldridge Legacy Association, a nonprofit organization, organized a fire clean-up day Monday with about 30 students from Tolton High School. Brad Wooldridge, a member of the association, said his ancestors used to live in Wooldridge so the town is special to him. "This is my bloodline," Wooldridge...
KOMU
Eastbound I-70 reopens after vehicle fire at 133 mile marker
COLUMBIA - A commercial vehicle fire shut down part of eastbound Interstate 70 through Boone County Tuesday afternoon. The fire at the 133 mile marker was reported around 1:40 p.m. Both lanes reopened just before 5 p.m. Traffic was backed up to at least the 126 mile marker, according to...
KOMU
Local LGBTQ community center holds vigil for Colorado Springs shooting victims
COLUMBIA − An LGBTQ community center in Columbia will hold a vigil Tuesday night to honor the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting. The Center Project will host the vigil at 7 p.m., at 805 Fairview Avenue. Five people were killed and 17 others were wounded Saturday night at...
KOMU
Rotary Club of Columbia hosts turkey fry Wednesday
The Rotary Club of Columbia has begun preparations for its annual Thanksgiving turkey fry. In the fourth year of the event, this year the club plans to fry over 300 turkeys weighing 14-16 pounds for the Thanksgiving holiday. Individuals can purchase turkeys for both personal meals and as donations for...
KOMU
Boil advisory lifted for Centertown Waterworks customers
CENTERTOWN - The Village of Centertown lifted its boil water advisory Monday for all residents who receive their water from Centertown Waterworks. The village issued the advisory on Thursday. In a news release, Centertown's chief water operator said the advisory was not due to contamination but "a precautionary effort" following...
KOMU
CPD finds no threat after reports of active assailant at Battle High School
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said there is no threat after responding to a possible active assailant threat at Battle High School on Tuesday morning. CPD said the Boone County Joint Communications received an anonymous call at 9:30 a.m. reporting an active assailant at the school. School resource...
KOMU
Regional farmers and growers benefit from CoMo Cooks Shared Kitchen
COLUMBIA - A grant from the Missouri Department of Agriculture will help farmers and growers package their food for distribution through the CoMo Cooks Shared Kitchen. Funding will be put toward a new component of the shared kitchen called The Packing House. Farmers, growers and producers can use The Packing House to prepare, freeze and package crops for production, product distribution, and promotion.
KOMU
First ever Civic Academy graduates to be honored at Columbia City Council meeting
COLUMBIA - City council members will honor 17 Civic Academy graduates for their coursework completion at the council meeting Monday at 7 p.m. The Civic Academy is a free, six-week interactive program for Columbia residents interested in learning more about their local government and its impact. Participants met on Thursdays...
KOMU
Columbia City Council rejects proposed police surveillance program
COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council failed to pass a video surveillance program by a vote of 4 to 3 on Monday night. FUSUS is a video surveillance software program that would have given Columbia police access to public or private surveillance cameras that choose to opt in to the program.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Nov. 22
The Columbia City Council failed to pass a proposed police surveillance program known as FUSUS on Monday. The software communicates with cameras that already exist and have been installed as opposed to purchasing new cameras. Critics of the policy claimed that CPD's drafted use was too vague and that the...
KOMU
Columbia community comes together to find food options ahead of Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA — Prices at the grocery store are up ahead of Thanksgiving this year, and the Columbia community is coming together to find solutions to help those who are hungry. CNBC reported that grocery store prices are more than 12% higher than this time last year. The items that have gotten the most expensive over the past year are eggs, butter and flour.
KOMU
What's open in Columbia on Thanksgiving?
Some Columbia restaurants and stores will be open Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. If you don't see your establishment listed, please email news@komu.com with your operating hours. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Waffle House. Cracker Barrel (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Starbucks (Nifong - 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Golden Corral...
