This Phoenix entrepreneur is giving away millions of dollarsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPhoenix, AZ
USPS Under Fire After Employee Caught "Throwing Packages"Bryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Popular Seafood Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Family Owned Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Details Emerge On The Harsh Penal Colony Where Brittney Griner’s Imprisoned
Germany must trade with China warily, economy minister says
BERLIN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - No one is suggesting Germany should stop trading with China, but Beijing's investments in critical sectors must be examined closely, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday.
Analysis-Trump lesson on U.S. protectionism guides Canadian foreign policy
OTTAWA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government learned a lesson when former U.S. President Donald Trump forced the renegotiation of the North American trade pact five years ago: never underestimate U.S. protectionism.
Chinese police stations now found in the US- 54 illegal stations were already recently found in other countries
Following Safeguard Defenders' release of 110 Overseas - Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild, 54 police-run "overseas police service centers" were exposed across five continents. The secret undercover police stations are presented as helping Chinese citizens residing in other countries with administrative tasks like renewing a driver's license. [i]
Russian missile barrage forces Ukraine to shut nuclear power plants
KYIV, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russia unleashed a missile barrage across Ukraine on Wednesday, forcing shutdowns of nuclear power plants and killing civilians in Kyiv as Moscow pursued a campaign to plunge Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold with winter setting in.
FIFA World Cup opener for United States drew 11.7 million eyes
NEW YORK (AP) — The United States’ opening 1-1 draw with Wales at the World Cup was viewed by 11.7 million for its English- and Spanish-language broadcasts. The game Monday, which kicked off at 2 p.m. EST, was seen by 8,306,000 for Fox’s English-language telecast and 3.4 million for the Spanish-language offering on Telemundo, Telemundo digital and Peacock, part of Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal.
Upsets are making this World Cup messy and chaotic, and it's absolutely glorious | Opinion
Argentina and Germany, two teams considered to be favorites at the World Cup, are facing bleak futures after opening-game upsets.
Young Spain squad routs Costa Rica 7-0 at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Not since Pelé in 1958 had someone as young as Gavi scored a goal at the World Cup. The 18-year-old midfielder led the way Wednesday as Spain pulled off the biggest World Cup victory in its history, routing Costa Rica 7-0. “I...
Belgium v Canada: World Cup 2022 – live
Can the world No 2 team see off Canada or will the Maple Leafs stage a shock in Group F? Join Beau Dure
