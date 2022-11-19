ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kyma.com

Colorado Fire Dept. rescues kids from icy lake

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (NBC) - Four children fell through an icy lake Tuesday in Colorado. Neighbors were able to help three of them to safety using hoses, extension cords and ropes. However, the West Metro Fire Dive Team had to pull out a fourth child. From there, the ambulance took...
COLORADO STATE
kyma.com

GasBuddy releases weekly gas price update for Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gasoline prices in Arizona have fallen 7.2 cents per gallon since last week. Also, prices in Arizona are 23.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. However, prices stands at 51.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. In addition, the national price...
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight warm up and potential storms for the Imperial Valley

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mainly tranquil and dry conditions will prevail through the upcoming weekend. Day to day temperatures will continue to run around seasonal normals with partly cloudy skies today becoming mostly clear starting Wednesday. A passing weather disturbance is expected to result in breezy conditions for Thursday.
kyma.com

Gov. Ducey embarks on final trip to Mexico

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey departed from Phoenix for this final trade mission to Mexico. Through a press release, the trip to Mexico City will focus on the $17 billion trade relationship between Arizona and Mexico. For further context, Arizona and Mexico fostered a friendship that...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy