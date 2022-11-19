ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Boston Celtics Prove They are Much More Than Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

By Mike Thomas
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

There’s no hotter team in the NBA than the Boston Celtics. The Celtics won their ninth straight Friday night, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on the road. Boston boasts an NBA-best 13-3 record.

While Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown typically get most of the credit for Boston’s success, the Celtics are far from a two-man show. They’re proving it this season.

The Boston Celtics have become one of the deeper teams in the NBA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqgwV_0jH6Bsb300
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics low-fives Jaylen Brown as he enters the court during the first quarter of the game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden on November 9, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts. | Omar Rawlings/Getty Images.

The Celtics addressed their biggest need in the offseason — depth. A year ago, they engineered what might be the mose impressive in-season turnarounds in franchise history. After a 25-25 start, they finished 26-6 to wrap up the second seed in the playoffs.

They battled through a grueling postseason run with an eight-man rotation that may have caught up with them in the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors outlasted them in six games.

Boston addressed its bench situation by trading for veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon. They also took a deeper look down the bench and turned to one of their own in Sam Hauser. After averaging 6.1 minutes last season, Hauser has come up big for Boston in his 16.7 minutes this season. A pure shooter, Hauser is shooting 51.2% from the floor and 47.9 from three-point land. He’s putting up 7.8 points per game.

While the Boston reserves are shining, Tatum and Brown continue to do their thing. Tatum is playing at an MVP-type level, averaging 30.3 points and 7.4 rebounds. He’s expanding his game by taking the ball to the basket more and is becoming one of the better defenders in the game.

Brown is putting up career-highs of 25.3 points 6.9 rebounds. Tatum and Brown are showing they are arguably the best duo in the NBA.

The Celtics are proving they are much more than a two-man show

RELATED: Boston Celtics: Grant Williams Reveals What Teammates’ Rookie Cards He’d Invest in if He Had to Spend $500

The Celtics are an impressive bunch. Two of their three losses have come in overtime. In all three of the losses, the Celtics had double-digit leads.

Boston heads to Chicago on Monday to face the only team that beat them in regulation. The Celtics have shown they can beat you in so many ways, and it doesn’t have to be Brown or Tatum taking charge. The Celtics made 20 three-pointers in Friday’s win over the Pelicans. Tatum and Brown combined for five.

Derrick White led the way with six. Al Horford had four. After the game, the Celtics had four of the top 16 three-point shooters in the NBA. Tatum and Brown aren’t even on the list.

Grant Williams is seventh overall, while Hauser is 10th. Horford is 12th and White is 16th as the Celtics continue to light it up offensively.

These Celtics are winning games this year that they would have lost last year at this time. Despite the strong start, Brown knows they can’t get too excited.

“We can’t try to look too far ahead and forget about the details that need to be taken care of right in front of us,” Brown said, per ESPN after the game. “We can’t take if for granted and get excited. Every day counts. Every game game counts. We’ve got to continue to find ways to win. Tonight, we had some rough patches but it was a good example of still finding a way to get a W.”

The post The Boston Celtics Prove They are Much More Than Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Jaylen Brown tweets in support of Black Hebrew Israelites outside Barclays Center for Kyrie Irving's return

Outside of Barclays Center on Sunday, hours before the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Memphis Grizzlies, a large crowd of Black Hebrew Israelites gathered in support of Kyrie Irving, who is returning from a suspension. Irving was suspended on Nov. 4, a week after he'd publicized an antisemitic film on social media and repeatedly refused to apologize or state that he doesn't hold antisemitic beliefs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls snap Celtics' nine-game win streak

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Zach LaVine added 22 as the host Chicago Bulls topped the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night to snap Boston's nine-game winning streak. Chicago ended a four-game slide while improving to 2-1 against the Celtics this season. Patrick Williams chipped in a season-high 17 points for the Bulls, Nikola Vucevic notched 12 points and 13 rebounds and Andre Drummond grabbed 12 boards.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Tatum and Doncic clash in Boston-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (9-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (13-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, meet when Boston and Dallas face off. Tatum is sixth in the NBA averaging 30.2 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.5 points per game.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Jayson Tatum reveals his in-game chirp of friend Javonte Green

The Boston Celtics clearly don't like playing against the Chicago Bulls. But at least it gives Jayson Tatum the chance to make fun of Javonte Green. Tatum and Green are close friends from their two seasons as Celtics teammates from 2019 to 2021. So, when Green fouled Tatum on a 3-point attempt that Tatum made Monday night at the United Center, the Celtics star had no problem giving the Bulls wing a hard time.
BOSTON, MA
travelmag.com

Where to Buy Cheap New York Knicks Game Tickets

Madison Square Garden is an icon of sporting history. MSG was the site of Ali vs. Frazier in 1971, hosted the first WrestleMania in 1985, and is the current home of the New York Knicks. The New York Knicks play in NBA’s Eastern Conference and are one of five teams...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

219K+
Followers
33K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy