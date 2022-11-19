Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Update: Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return for Bengals in Week 11
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) will not return to Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon suffered a concussion during Sunday's game and was not able to return to the game. Samaje Perine will take over as the team's lead back for the remainder of the contest.
numberfire.com
Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder, hamstring) to undergo further evaluation
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will undergo further evaluation for his shoulder and hamstring injuries following the team's Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields appeared to suffer a hamstring injury on the Bears' final drive before taking a hit and landing hard on his non-throwing shoulder. He was spotted being carted to the locker room shortly after the game concluded, and will likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of his injuries.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, 49ers Versus Cardinals
Monday night's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals is set to take place in Mexico City. Which bets stand out at FanDuel Sportsbook for the international affair? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the game, discussing his view of the traditional markets, how to navigate the Cardinals' injuries, and top player props for the game.
numberfire.com
Bengals' Joe Mixon being evaluated for a concussion
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to the team's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mixon is questionable to return to Sunday's game while he is being evaluated for a concussion. With Mixon sidelined, expect Samaje Perine to carry the load for Cincinnati.
Christian McCaffrey reveals QB that “doesn’t get enough credit”
Most of the offseason, it looked like Jimmy Garoppolo would be traded from the San Francisco 49ers as the team initially attempted to deal the former Super Bowl starter but eventually decided to keep him with the team on a restructured contract as the backup to second-year quarterback Trey Lance. It worked out well for them after a Read more... The post Christian McCaffrey reveals QB that “doesn’t get enough credit” appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Josh Richardson (ankle) doubtful on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday due to right ankle soreness. Expect Doug McDermott to log more minutes off the bench against a Pelicans' team allowing a 108.7 defensive rating. Per...
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) active for Chargers in Week 11
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will play Sunday in the team's Week 10 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams was expected to play, so this comes as no surprise. Still, it's nice to get official confirmation that the standout receiver will take the field. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (knee) ruled out for Nuggets' Tuesday matchup
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Green will not be available after the veteran suffered a right knee contusion. In a matchup versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating, expect Zeke Nnaji to see more minutes at the four if Aaron Gordon is also inactive.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (protocols) upgraded Tuesday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (health and safety protocols) is now questionable to play Tuesday versus the Detroit Pistons. Murray and Nikola Jokic (protocols) have been upgraded to questionable after initially being listed as doubtful for Tuesday's matchup. Bruce Brown will relinquish his starting spot if Murray is cleared and Bones Hyland (illness, questionable) will have fewer minutes available.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (hip) starting on Tuesday, Danuel House to bench
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harris will make his 15th start this season after he sat out two games with hip soreness and Danuel House was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Nets' team allowing 39.9 FanDuel points per game to power forwards, our models project Harris to score 35.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield benched by Panthers again
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will not start in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield started in place of P.J. Walker (ankle) last week for the first time since Week 5, but he completed 21-of-33 passes for 196 yards and two interceptions in another disappointing effort. Sam Darnold will take over and start on Sunday in his first appearance of the season.
Here's the TV broadcast map for Rams at Chiefs in Week 12
The most lopsided game of Week 12 will also be the one most widely broadcast across the country. That game, of course, is the Rams-Chiefs matchup at Arrowhead Stadium, where Kansas City is favored by 14.5 points. 506 Sports released broadcast maps for each window on Sunday afternoon and the...
numberfire.com
Denver's Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Tuesday
The Denver Nuggets listed Ish Smith (calf) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Smith hasn't played yet in November, but could change that Tuesday against the Pistons. He has been a small role player in Denver's rotation so far this season. Smith is averaging just 4.6 minutes...
numberfire.com
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl starting for Thunder on Monday in place of injured Aleksej Pokusevski (ankle)
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Robinson-Earl will get the start on Monday with Aleksej Pokusevski sidelined with an ankle injury. Our models expect him to play 27.8 minutes against the Knicks. Robinson-Earl's Monday projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Kyle Pitts (knee) questionable to return for Atlanta in Week 11
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears. Pitts suffered a knee injury midway through the third quarter. Shortly after heading to the locker room, he has been deemed questionable to return. As long as Pitts is sidelined, Parker Hesse and MyCole Pruitt will see more work, but neither is the athlete Pitts is.
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) questionable Wednesday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to play Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. Anderson was inactive last game and Taurean Prince wound up playing 30 minutes off the bench. Prince should see extended minutes again Wednesday if Anderson remains out. Jordan McLaughlin (calf) is also listed as questionable.
numberfire.com
Heat's Gabe Vincent (knee) questionable on Wednesday
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Vincent's availability is currently unknown after he missed three games with left knee effusion. Expect Haywood Highsmith to log more minutes on Wednesday if Vincent is ruled out. Vincent's current projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry (elbow) not listed on Golden State's Wednesday injury report
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (elbow) is noted listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry is on track to return after Golden State's guard missed one game for rest reasons. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked second in defensive rating, our models project Curry to score 47.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Anthony Lamb starting for Andrew Wiggins (foot) on Monday night
Golden State Warriors small forward Anthony Lamb is starting in Monday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Lamb will make his second start this season after Andrew Wiggins was ruled out with a foot ailment. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Lamb to score 29.2 FanDuel points. Lamb's projection...
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Kenrich Williams on Monday, Jalen Williams to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams is starting in Monday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Williams will make his third start this season after Jalen Williams was sent to the bench. In 303.4 minutes this season, Williams is averaging 0.75 FanDuel points per minute.
