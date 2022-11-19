ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

No. 18 UCLA looks to rebound in finale vs. Cal

Coming off a heartbreaking loss that dashed its Pac-12 championship hopes, No. 18 UCLA tries to regroup and finish its season on a high note when it travels to Berkeley, Calif., for a matchup with Cal on Friday. The Bruins (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) fell from College Football Playoff contention to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mypanhandle.com

CFP berth, Heisman could be on line as No. 6 USC faces No. 15 Irish

Sixth-ranked Southern California looks to close out its best regular season since 2008 and stay alive for the College Football Playoff when it hosts No. 15 Notre Dame on Saturday in Los Angeles. The Trojans (10-1) capped their Pac-12 Conference slate with a dramatic, 48-45 win at crosstown rival UCLA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mypanhandle.com

Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV

There was a reason that Dawson Garcia’s transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans. The former Marquette and North Carolina standout shot the Golden Gophers into the finals of the SoCal Challenge Monday night with a jump hook with 6.8 seconds left in overtime that boosted them past upset-minded Cal Baptist 62-61.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mypanhandle.com

Washington moves on to Fresno State after shocker

Washington aims to bounce back from a demoralizing setback when it faces Fresno State on Wednesday night in the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim, Calif. The Huskies (3-1) scored the game’s first eight points but later trailed by 12 in the second half before succumbing 73-64 to visiting Cal Baptist on Thursday.
FRESNO, CA
mypanhandle.com

No. 23 Texas eyes Big 12 title game, first must overcome Baylor

No. 23 Texas will look to keep its chances of playing for the Big 12 Conference championship alive when it hosts Baylor on Friday in Austin in the teams’ final-regular season game. The Longhorns (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) must beat Baylor and have Kansas beat No. 12 Kansas State...
AUSTIN, TX
mypanhandle.com

Cameron’s 18 help UC Riverside defeat Wright State 70-65

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP)Flynn Cameron had 18 points in UC Riverside’s 70-65 victory over Wright State on Tuesday. Cameron had seven rebounds for the Highlanders (4-2). Zyon Pullin scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Lachlan Olbrich shot 5 of 8 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy