If we're talking traditional, turkey is usually the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving spread. It's also one of the most stressful things to cook because there are too many things that could go wrong. That is by no means a deterrent because the internet (or the good old cookbooks if you happen to have those) is abundant in turkey-making tips and tricks. You are one search away from learning how to brine your bird right or create a delicious stuffing that can make your experience rewarding. Another way to learn some tips and hacks is by taking notes from the experts.

15 DAYS AGO