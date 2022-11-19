Read full article on original website
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort Lions honor veterans; member honored with Piecemakers quilt
The Fort Atkinson chapter of the Lions Club recently honored 22 of its members for their military service. According to a news release, presentations honoring the members were made during the club’s first November meeting, with club members Jan Brockmann and Donna Petersen serving as presentation leaders. The presentation...
nbc15.com
City of Beloit to host Grand Lighted Holiday Parade
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit will bring in the holiday cheer with their 30th annual Grand Lighted Holiday Parade in downtown Beloit!. On Friday, Nov. 25, the event will start with Santa arriving at 6 p.m. for the tree lighting. The parade will follow the tree lighting around 6:15 p.m.
fortatkinsononline.com
UW-Whitewater music department to present annual holiday gala
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music has announced that it will be holding its annual Gala Holiday Concert. According to a news release, the event will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Young Auditorium, 930 W. Main St., Whitewater. “This annual holiday tradition is filled with joyous sounds...
wgtd.org
Walworth County: Lake Lawn Completes a $1.5 Million Renovation
(WGTD)---An old-line Lake Geneva area resort is celebrating a $1.5 million facelift. Lake Lawn Resort on Delavan Lake remodeled its main dining room and lounge, now called "1878 on the Lake." The name is a tribute to the resort's history, which opened as a 50-person boarding house in 1878. The...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Festive Fun & Craft Fairs with Real Racine
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to talk about a whole bunch of festive fun this season in Racine County!. We started off with Oh What Fun it is to Run 5K! You'll be able to see the Christmas Carnival of Lights in a brand-new way! You'll get amazing photo-ops as you walk or run through the light show. This is the ONLY opportunity we offer to walk through our light show!
captimes.com
Lakefront Porch part of upcoming facelift of Lake Monona
The reimagining of the Lake Monona waterfront continues to take shape, with multiple concepts from public and private investors on how to redevelop the shoreline and make it more accessible and safe for residents. On Thursday, the foundations of Pleasant T. Rowland and W. Jerome Frautschi each contributed $100,000 toward...
fortatkinsononline.com
Lari Suzanne Hoffman (York)
Lari Suzanne Hoffman (York), 74, passed away on November 12, 2022. Lari was born in Red Oak, Iowa on November 17, 1947 to Dr. Fred and Lari York. She was a graduate of UW-River Falls with a degree in History. She was a Wal-Mart associate for 25 years. Lari was an active member of On the Rock Quilters in Watertown. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, reading, and cuddling with her cat.
onfocus.news
Opening Weekend Deer Totals and Hunting Incidents
MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 –...
spectrumnews1.com
Your guide to Christmas tree farms around Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Christmas is fast approaching and for many, the spirit of the holiday season starts with selecting the right Christmas tree. From Milwaukee to Chippewa Falls, here’s your guide to Christmas tree farms across Wisconsin. Milwaukee. Ideal Christmas Trees (Whitefish Bay) Nov. 19-Dec. 23. Wreaths, garlands, holiday...
Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution
At the Aeschbach farm in Primrose, the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department has been trying since 2019 to get the property owner Wayne Aeschbach to install a fence preventing the farm’s 80 or so dairy and beef cattle from entering the nearby stream and to increase vegetation to prevent runoff. While Aeschbach has […] The post Farm under county scrutiny for runoff involved in state program for reducing pollution appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
In the 608: One Millionth Old Fashioned to be served Tuesday at Madison favorite
The Old Fashioned Tavern & Restaurant is set to sell its one-millionth Old Fashioned on Tuesday, November 22.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County crash, man injured fled hit-and-run: sheriff
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - A Wisconsin man was seriously injured in a Dodge County crash after allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run, officials said Tuesday, Nov. 22. According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a minor hit-and-run happened in Oak Grove on State Highway 26. It was reported that the striking vehicle fled the scene. As deputies responded, it was reported that the vehicle had crashed as it sped away.
Channel 3000
Inside Madison’s largest and busiest firehouse during a 24-hour shift
Liza Tatar came to Madison in 1998 after college at the University of Virginia, where she played varsity soccer. She was working in a coffee shop when a conversation with a customer, a female Madison firefighter, changed her life. The firefighter suggested Tatar consider a firefighting career. “I had never...
‘Friendsgiving’ brings Rock Co. LGBTQ+ community together ahead of holidays
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Multiple Rock County organizations came together Friday to hold a “Friendsgiving” event for LGBTQ+ community members and allies ahead of the holiday season. The event Friday evening at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Rock County was much more than just a meal, organizer Stephanie Hormig said. The goal is to give LGBTQ+ people a safe place to gather...
nbc15.com
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old utility worker died Tuesday morning after being struck by an SUV while unloading equipment on a highway in the township of Franklin, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the Edgerton man was part of a utility crew working...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | HomeGoods and Sierra opening today November 19, 2022
West Bend, WI – National retailers HomeGoods and Sierra will open in the former Shopko buildout, 1710 S. Main Street, today November 19, 2022 at 8 a.m. This will be Sierra’s third store within the Milwaukee metropolitan area. It is a one-stop- shop for everything from hiking, camping...
luxury-houses.net
Experience the Epitome of Lake Living & Modern Design in This $4.3M House in Middleton, WI
The House in Middleton was designed showcasing stunning views of lake Mendota from every room, now available for sale. This home located at 4713 County Road M, Middleton, Wisconsin; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 7,401 square feet of living spaces. Call Cheena Chandra – Spencer Real Estate Group – (Phone: (312) 837-1111) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Middleton.
Madison’s Nitty Gritty closed through Thanksgiving due to fire
MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at Madison’s Nitty Gritty restaurant is under investigation. Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched to the restaurant on N. Frances St. just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A passerby called 911 and reported a vehicle and dumpster were on fire in the back parking lot. The caller also reported the fire spread to...
oregonobserver.com
PHOTOS: Oregon residents donate stumps and logs to animals at Henry Vilas Zoo
Village of Oregon residents partnered with American Transmission Co. (ATC), an electric systems company, to provide about 10 logs and stumps to the animals at Henry Vilas Zoo for enrichment purposes. The logs and tree stumps were installed in the habitats of seven different species, allowing them to engage in...
spectrumnews1.com
Local greenhouse gears up for holiday season as trees are in short supply
MILWAUKEE — It’s that time of year when families start setting up Christmas trees, but you need to shop early and be prepared to pay more. Casey Dembowiak is ready for the craziness of the Christmas tree season. The owner of Kellner Greenhouses in Milwaukee, said he’s relieved that he got a full shipment of trees this year and believes they’ll sell fast.
