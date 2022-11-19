Read full article on original website
Related
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho State to receive $3 million grant to establish Community Health Worker Collaborative program
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University is set to receive nearly $3 million over several years to establish a Community Health Worker Collaborative program for the state, designed to grow the community and public health workforce. Idaho State is one of four grantees in the Northwest and the...
kidnewsradio.com
Bannock County, ISU to build Forensic Pathology Center
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University and Bannock County have signed an agreement to fund and build the East Idaho Forensic Pathology Center on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus. The center will be a state-of-the-art facility where autopsies will be performed, serving 17 counties in eastern Idaho....
kidnewsradio.com
No injuries following 2 unrelated structure fires in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – There were no injuries following two structure fires in Idaho Falls Sunday afternoon. The fires occurred within six minutes of each other but were unrelated. At 1:24 p.m. the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the 800 block of Singletree Lane for a...
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – November 22, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. Many University of Idaho Alumni gathered in Downtown Idaho Falls last night for a Candlelight Vigil in memory of the four murdered University of Idaho students. 2. The Ashton Christmas Village is once...
kidnewsradio.com
U of I student speaks out following peers’ murders
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s been more than a week since four University of Idaho students were found murdered in Moscow. Roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Xana’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were close friends and members of Greek life on campus. “I still haven’t...
kidnewsradio.com
Red Kettle Campaign kicks off
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Each year, the Salvation Army recruits volunteers from around the area to ring bells and raise many for the needy right in Eastern Idaho. The money donated from the Red Kettle Campaign will pay for food for the hungry in the region. Bell ringers for...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho State student, professor develop new microbial fuel cell system
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A new system that aims to get the most out of microbes in terms of electricity generation and wastewater treatment has been developed by two researchers at Idaho State University. Recently, N. Evelin Paucar De La Cruz, a doctoral student in the Department of Civil...
kidnewsradio.com
Pocatello Animal Services holiday pet food drive
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Join Pocatello Animal Services for a holiday pet food drive. From Nov. 21 through Dec. 27, Pocatello Animal Services is collecting wet or dry dog food and cat food, pet treats, litter, toys and other pet supplies. All donations collected will go to help feed hungry pets in our community.
kidnewsradio.com
Winter travel restrictions to begin on Palisades Ranger District
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Forest Service Road 218 at the Forest Boundary near Kelly Canyon Ski Resort to the Y-Junction Parking Area will be closed to all motorized use, including snowmobiles, for resort opening preparation. Forest Service Road 217, Table Rock Road, will remain open until Dec. 15 to allow forest access to the Y Junction.
kidnewsradio.com
Public invited to review final analysis and draft decision on proposed phosphate mine in eastern Idaho
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Falls District and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest are releasing for 30-day public review the final environmental impact statement that analyzes a mine and reclamation plan submitted by Itafos Conda, LLC for the proposed Husky 1 North Dry Ridge Phosphate Mine.
kidnewsradio.com
Keep your pets warm this winter
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s no secret temperatures are dropping, and if it’s too cold outside for you, then you may want to consider extra shelter for your pets that may be outside for awhile. In an effort to protect our animals from the winter cold,...
Comments / 1