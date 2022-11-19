ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Pistons' Jalen Duren joined Dwight Howard in some history with latest effort

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KAGtj_0jH66ykJ00
Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Pistons rookie Jalen Duren neared a double-double effort on Friday and joined future Hall of Famer Dwight Howard in a bit of history in the process.

Duren recorded 12 points, eight rebounds, one steal and one block in a 128-121 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He finished by shooting 5-of-7 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line in nearly 22 minutes off of the bench.

The 13th pick has now registered 104 rebounds and 16 blocks on the season. He became the second-youngest player in history to reach at least 100 rebounds and 15 blocks within their first 14 career games at 19 years and 0 days, trailing only Howard (18 years, 348 days).

Duren, the youngest player in the NBA, is now averaging 6.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks on 57.1% shooting from the field. He is second among all rookies in rebounding and third in blocked shots and double-doubles (2).

He has been dominant in spurts to start the season with his size and athleticism. He is still viewed as a bit of a raw player but will only continue to improve with additional playing time. Joining Howard in some history to start is certainly an encouraging sign.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan

Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant had the best response to the NBA issuing him a drug test after his speedy injury recovery

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Thunder on Friday. Morant landed awkwardly on his left ankle and struggled to put weight on his leg on the way to the locker room. The guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and the Grizzlies announced he would be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose Supports Isiah Thomas For Not Shaking Hands With Michael Jordan And Chicago Bulls

The modern NBA has rivalries, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers fought against the Golden State Warriors for 4 consecutive seasons in the NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have faced each other quite a bit, and it's evident the teams don't like each other. Recently, the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have been through some beef, although that seems more one-sided than anything.
DETROIT, MI
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways

Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA on a pretty bad note, losing several games. But over the last few weeks, the team seems to be getting stable with each passing game. Anthony Davis has been an absolute monster for the team during their 3-game winning streak. So much so that fans are officially calling the Lakers as Davis' team instead of LeBron James'.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star receiver announces decommitment from Penn State

While Penn State may be racking up wins on the field in November, this weekend saw the Nittany Lions take a loss on the recruiting trail. At least, a temporary loss. Wide receiver Ejani Shakir announced his decommitment from Penn State’s Class of 2023 on Sunday and has reopened his recruiting process as we begin to approach the early signing period. “First, I would like to thank Penn State, Coach Franklin, Coach Stubbs, and staff for taking their time to recruit and host me and my family to an amazing university,” Shakir said in a statement shared on his Twitter account...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Anthony Davis on his recent hot streak: LeBron James told me 'I'm playing like my old self'

Anthony Davis was the best big man in the NBA when the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 championship, but that version of himself has been missing for most of the past two years. Across 76 games in the last two Lakers seasons, Davis averaged just 22.5 points and 8.9 rebounds -- far cries from his former All-NBA self. As the Lakers slid and LeBron James dealt with injuries, it started to appear as though the team's vision of eventually passing the torch of face of the franchise to Davis would never truly come to pass.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
233K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy