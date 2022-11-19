ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Stephen Kenny looking to silence critics – Republic of Ireland talking points

By Damian Spellman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hyLGZ_0jH66GLh00

Stephen Kenny will send Republic of Ireland into their friendly with Malta on Sunday evening once again needing a result to quieten the dissenters.

Ireland slipped to a 2-1 home defeat by Norway , in which a disappointing first-half display was compounded by two critical defensive errors, on Thursday to leave Kenny’s critics sharpening their knives once again ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points surrounding the game.

When you need a result…

Ireland have won just seven of the 29 games they have played under Kenny and tasted victory only four times in 21 competitive fixtures. Their wins have come against Andorra, currently ranked 151st in the world by FIFA, Azerbaijan (123), World Cup hosts Qatar (50), Luxembourg (92), Lithuania (144), Scotland (40) and Armenia (93). In the circumstances, the nation sitting in 49th place would have high hopes of getting the better of the Maltese in 168th.

Set-piece reset

Irish teams have being strong at set-pieces at both ends of the pitch in recent years, but succumbed twice against Norway to allow first Leo Ostigard and then substitute Ohi Omoijuanfo to score. The absence of Shane Duffy , who is not in the squad after making only a series of brief Premier League appearances this season as a substitute for Fulham on loan from Brighton, is undoubtedly a factor. However, the defenders who are at Kenny’s disposal must find a way to replicate his ability to identify and deal with aerial threats coming into their penalty area if they are to avoid further damage.

Winging it

Kenny’s favoured back-three system places an emphasis on his wing-backs to exploit the space on the flanks and supply the men ahead of them, something Callum O’Dowda, playing in an unaccustomed role, and Matt Doherty were unable to do in the opening 45 minutes against the deep-sitting Norwegians. They made a much better fist of it after the break and Kenny will want to see a more consistent contribution in Malta whoever is handed the responsibility.

Fronting up

Ireland’s frontline remains a work in progress with Callum Robinson admitting after Thursday night’s game that he and Michael Obafemi need time to work on their partnership. Chiedozie Ogbene has prospered since pulling on the green shirt for the first time and 18-year-old Evan Ferguson was handed a senior debut as a late substitute in midweek. All four will hope for a chance to prove they have a part to play on a longer-term basis.

Maltese cross

Malta will welcome Ireland to the Ta’ Qali National Stadium still smarting from the one that got away. They led the Republic’s Euro 2024 Group B opponents Greece 2-1 on Thursday evening when substitute Taxiarchis Fountas denied them victory with an 86th-minute equaliser. Anastasios Bakasetas had given the Greeks, ranked three places below the Republic, a first-half lead, but Jurgen Degabriele’s strike and a Teddy Teuma penalty looked to have secured a famous victory until Fountas intervened.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Ridiculous’: Iran goalkeeper tries to play on against England despite sickening head clash

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand attempted to play on against England despite suffering a head injury in a sickening clash with his own player, as Fifa’s concussion protocols came under fire during the World Cup clash.Beiranvand collided with one of his own defenders while punching clear a cross from Harry Kane in the opening stages of his team’s World Cup opener against England.Beiranvand received medical treatment for around five minutes before appearing to tell Iran’s medical team that he wanted to play on - despite the goalkeeper looking visibly dazed and showing concussion symptoms, as well as a bloodied nose.However,...
The Independent

Roger Pearce death: ITV Sports director dies while covering World Cup in Qatar

Roger Pearce, the technical director of ITV Sport, has died while covering the World Cup in Qatar.Pearce was covering his eighth Fifa World Cup tournament when he died.His death was announced on air ahead of Monday’s (21 November) match between Wales and the US, with soorts broadcaster Mark Pougatch broke the news.“We have some very sad news to bring you from here in Qatar,” he said.“Our technical director, Roger Pearce, who was here embarking on his eighth World Cup, has sadly passed away.”Pougatch went on to explain that Pearce and his team “are the brilliant people who bring the...
The Independent

Wales ‘extremely disappointed’ as fans ‘forced’ to remove rainbow bucket hats at World Cup

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) says it is “extremely disappointed” by reports that supporters were “forced” to “remove and discard” their rainbow bucket hats in Qatar ahead of their World Cup opener against the USA.Welsh fans, including the former Wales international Laura McAllister, said they were not allowed to enter the stadium Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha while wearing the hats, which were made in partnership with the FAW in support of the  LGBTQ+ community.The FAW also said some members of its staff had their rainbow bucket hats confiscated before entering the stadium.Wales supporters and their “Red...
The Independent

Olivier Giroud equals Thierry Henry record as France power past Australia

Olivier Giroud equalled France’s all-time goalscoring record as his brace helped the holders recover from an early scare to make light work of Australia and begin their World Cup defence with a comfortable victory.A number of injures rocked the France squad heading into the finals and they were stunned as Craig Goodwin opened the scoring on nine minutes before rallying to record a 4-1 win.Adrien Rabiot levelled before setting up Giroud for his 50th France goal, Kylian Mpabbe heading in the third before Giroud struck again to level Thierry Henry’s record.At the double? Girouuuuuuuuuud!!! 🔥With that goal, @_OlivierGiroud_ equals the...
The Independent

Morgan Freeman fans hurt and angry after actor leads Qatar World Cup opening ceremony

Morgan Freeman is being criticised for performing at the opening ceremony of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.The 85-year-old actor kicked off the opening ceremony of the football competition on Sunday (20 November) by narrating the opening segment The Calling at Al-Bayt Stadium in Doha.He told the crowd: “We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in.”This World Cup is being called controversial due to its host country, Qatar, and the concerns over human rights abuses there.For instance, the plight of the migrant workers who helped build Qatar’s infrastructure has been highlighted...
The Independent

TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage

An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo next club: The favourites to sign him after exit from Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United with immediate effect, the club have confirmed.The club issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached a mutual agreement with the player to terminate his contract.The move comes a week after Ronaldo unsettled the club in an outspoken TV interview with Piers Morgan.The club statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.“Everyone at Manchester...
The Independent

‘We have a good team as well’ – Tyler Adams says US ‘not intimidated’ by England

Tyler Adams insists the United States are not intimidated by Gareth Southgate’s England.The Three Lions began their World Cup campaign in sparkling style by beating Iran 6-2 in their Group B opener on Monday.England meet the USA next with the Americans going into Friday’s game at the Al Bayt Stadium having shared an opening 1-1 draw with Wales.“We are eager to bounce back and now have the opportunity to do that against a good team,” said USA captain and Leeds midfielder Adams.“We are not intimidated. We know how much quality they have.“I have had the opportunity to play against a...
The Independent

France vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score and updates after Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud goals

Australia gave France an early scare before the defending World Cup champions turned on the style in a 4-1 win in their Group D opener.Craig Goodwin gave the Socceroos a shock lead after just nine minutes with a composed finish at the back post and France looked out of sorts in the early stages.But Adrien Rabiot’s header pulled France level before Olivier Giroud scored a second within five minutes as the 2018 World Cup winners turned the match around.Kylian Mbappe got off the mark for the World Cup in the second half from Ousmane Dembele’s cross, before Giroud scored...
The Independent

Harry Kane to have scan on ankle ahead of United States clash

England captain Harry Kane is set to have a scan on his right ankle before Friday’s World Cup match against the United States, the PA news agency understands.The 29-year-old provided two assists in the Three Lions’ 6-2 win against Iran as they opened the tournament with a bang on Monday at the Khalifa International Stadium.Kane had England fans’ hearts in mouths early in the second half when he went down gripping his right foot in pain after being caught by a poor Morteza Pouraliganji challenge.The skipper managed to play on until the 75th minute but was seen leaving the ground...
The Independent

Aurelien Tchouameni fills Pogba-Kante void as France suffocate Australia in big World Cup win

Didier Deschamps revealed as much ahead of the World Cup: France would be leaving their back-three experiment behind.He was a little snappy in the pre-tournament press conference, reluctant to elaborate on why it had failed or why it had lasted so long. Indeed, ditching the idea was not a straightforward decision. Something resembling 3-4-1-2 had been France’s predominant formation throughout 2022, which created the enticing possibility of Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema paired up front, but it had brought mixed results: a couple of friendly wins over Ivory Coast and South Africa before a woeful Nations League campaign in...
The Independent

Harry Kane to undergo ankle scan in England World Cup injury scare

England captain Harry Kane will undergo a scan on his right ankle to determine whether he sustained an injury during the World Cup opener against Iran. Kane stayed down after being on the receiving end of a heavy challenge during Monday’s Group B match, with the striker’s foot appearing to twist awkwardly. The Tottenham forward has a history of ankle injuries and he was subsequently brought off in the 75th minute of the 6-2 win.England face the USA in their second group stage match on Friday night, with Kane now considered to be a doubt for Gareth Southgate’s side.Callum...
The Independent

Kieffer Moore continues remarkable rise to become Wales’ World Cup wrecking ball

When Gareth Bale was 24, he was the £85 million signing who scored in the final of the Champions League. When Kieffer Moore was 24, he was playing non-league football for Forest Green Rovers. And when the United States returned to the World Cup, they were denied victory by a combination of Wales’ answer to an action hero and the footballer named after the star of 24.Bale’s equaliser in a 1-1 draw earned him Fifa’s man of the match award. The Wales captain was not even his own man of the match, however. “Kieffer came on and made a...
The Independent

Olivier Giroud: The amiable everyman of French football makes history at Qatar World Cup

Didier Deschamps was off his feet, fists pumping in celebration. France did not need a fourth goal against Australia, but this was much more than a case of inflating a scoreline. It was a moment of French footballing history and, as player and manager, Deschamps has witnessed and created more than most.Deschamps was a team-mate of Thierry Henry when he debuted, serving as his captain in the 1998 World Cup- and Euro 2000-winning sides. By the time he retired, Henry was establishing himself as one of the great forwards of his generation. Olivier Giroud does not have the same status...
The Independent

Harry Wilson bracing Wales for Iran backlash after England mauling

Harry Wilson has warned Wales to expect an Iran backlash after their World Cup thumping by England.Iran were hit for six in their Group B opener as Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions issued a clear statement of intent in Qatar.Wales play Iran next on Friday following their 1-1 draw against the United States in Doha.Fulham midfielder Wilson said: “It was a difficult result for them. England was always going to be difficult. They will be looking for a reaction and I think that is what we are going to see. It will be up to us to make sure we are...
The Independent

King pays tribute to late Queen and her ties with South Africa at state banquet

The King has paid a touching tribute to the late Queen and her ties with South Africa as he hosted the nation’s president, saying she admired “its people, its vibrancy, natural beauty and diversity”.Charles spoke movingly and with humour about his mother’s long relationship with the Commonwealth nation during a banquet speech to mark South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s two-day state visit to the UK.The monarch also mentioned the sometimes troubled past relationship between the two nations that “provoke profound sorrow”, but said “we must acknowledge the wrongs which have shaped our past if we are to unlock the power...
The Independent

England’s use as an example of infringing at corners worries Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate is worried that England being used as an example at a pre-World Cup referee meeting could cloud judgement in awarding penalties to his side.England were denied what looked like a clear spot-kick when Harry Maguire was grabbed by Rouzbeh Cheshmi early on in their 6-2 win over Iran on Monday.The VAR decided not to intervene but later alerted the referee to a tug on a shirt in the England box which resulted in Mehdi Taremi scoring a last-gasp penalty, while a similar offence resulted in a spot-kick in Argentina’s shock defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.FIFA referees committee...
The Independent

France turn on style against Australia to remind World Cup why they are champions

A striker who was supposed to be dispensable now has only one equal.That’s the story of Olivier Giroud, who just keeps going, and keeps scoring. The 36-year-old finally got the goal he didn’t in 2018 to claim his first in the World Cup in eight years before quickly following it with another.That made it 4-1 to France against Australia and was also the 51st goal of his international career, to match Thierry Henry’s record.Giroud may well surpass that in this tournament, a World Cup he wasn’t even expected to start in. This was precisely why Karim Benzema’s injury wasn’t...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo ready for ‘a new challenge’ as Man Utd terminate his contract

Cristiano Ronaldo said it feels like “the right time for a new challenge” after his contract with Manchester United was terminated.The 37-year-old’s position at Old Trafford looked untenable after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised manager Erik ten Hag and club officials.After exploring their options the Premier League club issued a statement on Tuesday evening announcing the player’s departure with immediate effect.pic.twitter.com/OZJAW7HSJM— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 22, 2022United’s statement said the decision was mutually agreed with the player, whose reported £500,000-a-week contract still had six months to run, but it is understood there has been no...
The Independent

Man United owners prepared to sell Premier League club

Manchester United's American owners confirmed Tuesday they would consider putting the iconic Premier League club up for sale.United said the Glazer family was exploring outside funding to enhance growth — a move that could pave the way to a potential buyout.“As part of this process, the board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company," it said in a statement.American investment bank the Raine Group has been enlisted to handle any sale or fresh investment.Raine earlier this year handled the sale of Premier League club Chelsea to Todd...
The Independent

The Independent

931K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy