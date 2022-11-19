ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

2 Serial Burglary Suspects Arrested By Tulsa Police

Tulsa police say two serial burglary suspects are in custody on Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to calls about a burglary at a hair salon near East 15th Street and South Peoria Avenue, when they arrived on the scene, police say they saw a man run away and get into a silver Toyota.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Emergency Crews Battle Early-Morning Fire At Tulsa Home

Tulsa Firefighters were called to the scene of an early-morning fire that broke out at a home near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue. According to the homeowner, a neighbor noticed the fire and called 911. Crews say nobody was injured and it is currently unclear what caused the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Search For Man Who Led Officers On Overnight Chase

Tulsa Police are investigating after they say a man allegedly led officers on an overnight chase in a stolen vehicle. According to police, the suspect got out of his vehicle near North Kingston Avenue and East Easton Street and ran on foot across I-244. Officers say they then lost sight...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police: Man In Tahlequah Arrested, Accused Of Raping 12-Year-Old

Tahlequah Police arrested an 18-year-old man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. Investigators said Timythy Summers was talking with the victim for several weeks on social media and sent her explicit messages. Summers offered to teach the victim how to skateboard and they met at a park, police said. Summers...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
news9.com

Firefighters Investigating What Caused Fire At Tulsa Home

A huge house fire in South Tulsa sent heavy black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles Monday afternoon. More than two dozen firefighters were called to the scene and even they struggled to reach parts of the unusually large fire. News On 6's Emory Bryan was...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Man Sentenced To 1 Year In Jail For Driving Under The Influence With Baby In The Car

TULSA, Okla. - A man is sentenced to one year in the Tulsa County Jail after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of marijuana without a driver's license. Tulsa Police pulled over Ja'von Mitchell back in January for a traffic violation and saw the entire passenger compartment was filled with smoke. The arrest report also said Mitchell's 7-month-old son was in an infant carrier in the backseat. Police say Mitchell did not have a medical marijuana card.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash

JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
JENKS, OK
news9.com

Sapulpa Murder Suspect Booked Into Jail After Girlfriend's Death

Police say the man suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend in her Sapulpa house over the weekend is now in jail. Officers arrested Joshua Stafford as he ran from the scene Saturday morning. Police say Stafford and the victim, Brittany Gowdy, had dated for about four months. A family friend said...
SAPULPA, OK
KOCO

Man arrested after stabbing that left woman dead in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a stabbing that left a woman dead in Sapulpa. On Saturday, police were called to a home where there had been a stabbing. When police arrived, they found the female victim already dead. The suspect at the time was nowhere...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Muskogee Police Department trying to identify alleged thief

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee Police Department's Investigations Division is seeking help from the public in identifying the man pictured. Police say this man is suspected of being in connection to a theft at a local retail store. Anyone with information is asked to call 918-680-3120. If callers wish...
MUSKOGEE, OK

