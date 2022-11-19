Read full article on original website
How to Fix the 0x80049dd3 Voice Typing Error in Windows 11
The voice typing feature in Windows 11 usually enables users to input text (word process) by speaking into their PCs' microphones. However, some users have reported a 0x80049dd3 voice typing error during 2022. Those users see this error message when they try to utilize voice typing, "Something went wrong: 0x80049dd3."
How to Restore a Quarantined File in Microsoft Defender
Microsoft Defender antivirus is a reliable choice to protect your Windows PC. It consistently scores high in AV tests, includes multiple scan options, and provides several extra tools. But that doesn't mean it's infallible and immune from alerting to false positives.
How to Use Windows 11's Auto HDR Feature
Windows 11 offers Auto HDR, which has been the cause of great jubilation for some users. But for those unsure about what this means, what is Auto HDR, and why is it important?
How to Fix a Slow Download Speed in Battle.net for Windows
Battle.net is a popular game launcher client and home to many blockbuster games, but sometimes, Battle.net takes forever to download a game. While there isn't much you can do if you have a weak connection, there are a few changes you can make within the Battle.net settings and Windows to increase the download speed.
How to Improve Video Call Quality on a Mac
Video calls are now an integral part of our post-lockdown world. Companies use them for meetings, societies for planning, and loved ones need them to catch up. Good video call quality can make this necessity a smoother experience and improve your general communication.
Should You Always Put Tape Over Your Laptop Camera?
Putting tape over your laptop camera may seem like overkill to you, but there are plenty of reasons you should employ this easy and cheap method to protect your privacy. The more you consider its benefits, the more it makes sense to cover up your camera.
7 Ways to Fix the Windows Services Tool When It Won't Open or Respond
Your Windows device uses various services to ensure that the system runs smoothly. For example, there's a service that checks for software updates and another that allows you to share files. Fortunately, if your Windows services run into issues, you can repair them using the Services tool.
How to Encrypt a Windows System Drive With VeraCrypt
Held in high regard by many, VeraCrypt is a free and open-source file encryption program. Users can take advantage of VeraCrypt's advanced security features to protect important files.
How to Use diskonaut to Generate a Visual Treemap of Your Linux Disk Space
Disk space fills up quickly on Linux, and before you know it, it's time to invest in another couple of terabyte drives to house your rapidly ballooning file system. How did it ever get so bloated?
How to Install and Set Up MariaDB on Ubuntu 22.04
MariaDB is a widely used database in Linux systems. In this guide, you will explore how to install the database on Ubuntu 22.04 with the help of a few easy-to-follow commands.
Why Are You Seeing Karativa Pop-Up Ads? How to Remove Them on Windows
Do you see random pop-ups and advertisements on your browser or push notifications on your device that take you to Karativa.com or similar websites when you click them? Is there a Karativa.exe process running in the Windows Task Manager that makes you wonder if your device has been infected?
How to Host an Angular Website Using Netlify and GitHub
When hosting an Angular website online, you can choose between many available platforms. One of these that you can use for free is Netlify.
Zinc: Making the Ubuntu Experience What It Should Be
Zinc is an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution that goes beyond the idea of simply mixing in an alternative desktop environment. Zinc's developers have gone under the hood, tinkered, tweaked, and fiddled with some of the fundamental Ubuntu functionality, and come up with an experience that challenges users to rethink exactly what Ubuntu can be.
80+ Microsoft Access Keyboard Shortcuts to Improve Your Productivity
Microsoft Access has been helping businesses and individuals store and manage their data more efficiently for decades. Whether you're tracking orders, assets, or employees, this nifty program lets you make the most out of your data without requiring coding skills. It comes complete with built-in features like reports, letters, and entry forms that can help you become a database expert in no time.
Maximise Mobile Gaming With the Arzopa G1 Game 15.6-Inch Portable Monitor
The Arzopa G1 Game 15.6-inch portable monitor isn't the smallest piece of kit, but it is small enough to fit inside a standard backpack or satchel. It can accompany almost any small-screen hardware, enhancing the visuals for better clarity and sharing. Having tried it with various devices, it seems there is nothing this portable monitor cannot do.
The 10 Best Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Accessories
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more.
The 8 Best Google Chrome Extensions for Remote Workers
Remote workers who are always on their desktops or laptops should consider adding extensions to Google Chrome. Extensions add functionality to your browser, automating routine tasks and saving you precious time. Download these Google extensions to become more efficient at work.
8 Ways the Raspberry Pi 5 Can Improve on the Raspberry Pi 4
The Raspberry Pi was first released in 2012. The fifth generation, Raspberry Pi 5, is expected to appear in 2023, four years after the Raspberry Pi 4.
How to Change Fonts in Notion
Notion is a note-taking software app with a minimal interface but powerful features. The default font is subtle and elegant and should cover all your needs. But what if you want to change fonts in Notion? Notion offers two more customization choices with the Serif and Mono fonts. This article will show you how to customize a Notion page with the font options available.
Get More Out of Notion With These 5 Chrome Extensions
Notion is an incredibly popular productivity software, with a truly staggering number of people using it in their workplaces. If you're one of those people, then you have no doubt wondered at one point or another how you can get more out of it.
