The Arzopa G1 Game 15.6-inch portable monitor isn't the smallest piece of kit, but it is small enough to fit inside a standard backpack or satchel. It can accompany almost any small-screen hardware, enhancing the visuals for better clarity and sharing. Having tried it with various devices, it seems there is nothing this portable monitor cannot do.

2 DAYS AGO