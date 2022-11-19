Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes at the Meme forefront – Can Utility Token Oryen compete with the popular competition?

Read full article on original website
Ethereum Bullish Signal: Whales Add $1B More To Their Holdings
On-chain data shows Ethereum whales have added $1 billion more to their holdings recently, something that could be bullish for the crypto’s price. Ethereum Whales Now Hold 947,940 ETH More In Their Wallets. As per data from the analytics firm Santiment, this jump in the whale holdings is the...
How Do People Value Bitcoin?
Satoshi Nakamoto, a mysterious group or individual, created Bitcoin in 2009. This cryptocurrency uses blockchain technology to record transactions and create a public, distributed database, or ledger. This database shows all transactions for all Bitcoin units while proving ownership. Bitcoin differs from conventional or fiat money because no central bank...
Binance Coin Loses $270 Support As Bears Eye $200; Will Bears Push Harder?
BNB’s price continues to hold strong as the bull refuses to give in to the FTX fiasco as price trends are above $260. BNB’s price continues to look weak as bearish market sentiments increase, with things looking uncertain for most traders and investors. BNB’s price looks weak and...
Why Developing Nations Are Adopting Bitcoin as a Legal Tender
The World Bank’s report indicates an increased number of individuals living in abject poverty over the last three years. That means more people live on not more than $1.90 per day. The Covid-19 pandemic has particularly escalated poverty levels in most developing countries. Other factors include climate change, global conflict, and unchecked inflation. In addition, before you trade Bitcoins make sure to invest in having a reliable trading platform such as bitcoin profit.
Latest Findings Show Bitcoin Holders Under Fire As Price Continues To Sink
The situation in the Bitcoin and crypto market has continued to follow a downward trend. Prices of most crypto assets are maintaining a southward movement over the past weeks. The collapse of FTX is still spinning the wheels negatively as the contagion spreads. Glassnode, a blockchain analytics company, reports more...
With Big Eyes Eyes Coin Hitting $10M In Its Presale, Crypto Market Seems To Be Recovering From Bitcoin Losses
The FTX-induced crypto crash led to a panic in the market. Investors cashed out their assets to save their sinking ships. And when you think about it, all harm was done by some reckless kids sitting in the Bahamas. When the market crashes, Bitcoin (BTC) crashes; or vice versa. However,...
Billionaire Bill Ackman Touts Altcoins Helium (HNT) And DIMO – Why?
Another billionaire shilling another shitcoin or a good advice on a legitimate crypto project with strong fundamentals? This is the question crypto investors are likely to ask about a recent thread about Helium (HNT) and DIMO by billionaire Bill Ackman. Ackman is an American billionaire, investor and CEO of Pershing...
Bitcoin At $1M By 2030: Why Cathie Wood Remains Confident In Bold Bet
Following news that Ark Invest has made investments into Grayscale’s heavily discounted Bitcoin fund, CEO Cathie Wood is doubling down on a bold bet that the top cryptocurrency will reach $1M per coin by 2030. Is such a lofty price prediction realistic, considering the recent collapse of the crypto...
How Institutions Are Investing in Bitcoin
Large corporations and financial institutions have considered the crypto ecosystem risky. Some have typically viewed it with skepticism. But since 2020, these institutions have changed their perception and now see it as a digital asset. That’s because the Covid-19 pandemic caused global lockdowns and affected businesses significantly. Governments had to put economic stimulus measures and reduce interest rates to almost zero. People always choose to invest Bitcoin with a reliable trading platform like Immediate Edge.
Genesis/DCG: All Cool Again? Bitcoin Investors Should Be Cautious
The Bitcoin price plunged to a new bear market low at $15,487 on Monday after rumors intensified that Genesis Trading and Digital Currency Group (DCG), which also owns Grayscale with its 635,000 BTC strong GBTC, would go bankrupt. Since then, the Bitcoin price is recording a relief rally. At press...
Bitcoin Struggles As More Bearish Signs Appear; Can Bulls Defend $15,500?
BTC’s price lost its all-time high as price struggled to break above $17,000. BTC’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. BTC’s price looks weak as the price struggles to hold above $16,000, with the...
Bitcoin Trading Explained- Is It Worthwhile?
If it’s the first time you want to trade Bitcoin, you might like to learn before venturing into the new market. Bitcoin is undoubtedly a unique asset you may not know much about, and you don’t want to spend your hard-earned money on something unfamiliar. Bitcoin trading involves speculating on the cryptocurrency’s price movement. Bitcoin is undoubtedly the most famous cryptocurrency. Satoshi Nakamoto created and launched it in 2009, but it received greater attention almost a decade after its phenomenal price increase.
Bitcoin Slips Below $16k As Older Whales Show Signs Of Dumping
On-chain data shows signs of dumping from the Bitcoin whales as the price of the crypto dips below $16k. Bitcoin Exchange Inflow CDD Has Spiked Up In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a large amount of dormant coins seem to have moved recently.
Crypto Projects To Invest In 2022 Including One Presale With Big Potential
The crypto market is expanding rapidly. Although the sheer volume of projects makes it difficult to choose the greatest cryptocurrency investment for the future, this is fantastic news for investors. Less than 4% of people on the planet currently own cryptocurrencies. However, due to rapid institutional and consumer adoption, cryptocurrency...
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is transforming the crypto space, leaving behind Hedera (HBAR) and Helium (HNT)!
As cryptocurrency fever builds up, more coins and tokens are entering the market, promising advanced features and incredible rates of growth. However, not every token can deliver on its promises of high gains and returns to investors. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) and Helium (HNT) are examples of such cryptocurrencies that have...
Unbelievable Demand for Oryen ICO After It Surges by 140%, What Are Polygon and Tama Holders Waiting For?
One of the biggest trends in the crypto market right now is how hyped investors are getting to get in on ICOs. That makes Oryen’s ICO so interesting because they’ve already had a 140% surge during their ongoing sale. If you are a Polygon or Tama holder, consider taking a look at Oryen.
Oryen Network holders fetch 140% in gains, Polygon and Fantom holders are moving to buy ORY in masses
Which cryptocurrencies can increase the value of your investment? If you’re unsure, try Oryen (ORY), Polygon (MATIC), and Fantom (FTM) first. To assist you in achieving your aim of investment development, we will evaluate the strengths of each cryptocurrency project in this post. Oryen (ORY) With Oryen, you can...
Solana (SOL) Struggles As Single-digit Price Knocks; Will Bulls Buy Below $10?
SOL’s price lost its demand zone of $20 as the price struggled to hold above $10. SOL’s price continues to look bearish with the market’s current state, as things look uncertain for most traders and investors. SOL’s price looks weak as the price struggles to hold above...
Polkadot Snags No. 1 Spot In Dev’t Activity This Month – Time To Go Long On DOT?
Certainly a welcome change for those who work in crypto. Despite widespread doom and gloom, Polkadot native coin, DOT, has become the most discussed cryptocurrency in the community. Still, that’s not the end of the good news. A recent tweet by @PolkadotInsider explained how Polkadot has more active developers...
Oryen 120% price surge during ICO turns it into a smarter investment than Big Eyes and DOGE
At any stage of an ICO, the tendency for a crypto project to perform exceptionally is dependent on the benefits the project offers its users, as well as the embracement of its community that believes in the objectives of the project. When a crypto project achieves a monumental price surge...
