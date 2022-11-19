Read full article on original website
KOMU
Columbia community comes together to find food options ahead of Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA — Prices at the grocery store are up ahead of Thanksgiving this year, and the Columbia community is coming together to find solutions to help those who are hungry. CNBC reported that grocery store prices are more than 12% higher than this time last year. The items that have gotten the most expensive over the past year are eggs, butter and flour.
Upcoming Thanksgiving events for those in need this season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) For the past month, the Samaritan Center has been giving out Thanksgiving packages, full of dinner dishes and ingredients, including turkeys. "You know when we’re giving out turkeys and Thanksgiving stuff,” said Ben DeFeo, who is the center’s operations manager. “Even at the beginning of the month, you get folks who The post Upcoming Thanksgiving events for those in need this season appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
EmVP: Christian Fellowship students pack 50,000 meals to fight hunger
COLUMBIA - The auditorium inside Christian Fellowship School in Columbia turned into an operation to fight hunger this November. Instead of rows of chairs for service, tables lined the room as students worked together to feed other children. "We believe as a church and as a school in being there...
visitcolumbiamo.com
Holiday 2022 – Things to do Around Columbia
The winter holiday season is finally here and there is SO MUCH to do in and around CoMo! We’ve compiled a number of holiday events and activities into one convenience place to help you plan the perfect celebration!. Light/Holiday Displays & Festivals. Magic Tree Festival. December 1, 2022 |...
KOMU
Tolton students help with Wooldridge fire clean up before the holidays
WOOLDRIDGE - The Wooldridge Legacy Association, a nonprofit organization, organized a fire clean-up day Monday with about 30 students from Tolton High School. Brad Wooldridge, a member of the association, said his ancestors used to live in Wooldridge so the town is special to him. "This is my bloodline," Wooldridge...
KOMU
Humane Society offers Black Friday deal to clear out shelter to combat canine virus
COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society (CMHS) announced Tuesday it is offering a Black Friday special in hopes to clear out the shelter. CMHS said they are offering this sale to combat a canine respiratory virus. The adoption special will include $20 adoption fees on all adult dogs 30...
KOMU
The Center Project provides safe space for LGBTQ community this holiday season
COLUMBIA – The Center Project said it is offering a safe space for members of the LGBTQ community this holiday season. According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 38% of people said their stress level increases during the holidays. Camaron Nielson, a board member for The Center Project, said stress levels can be even higher for members of the LGBTQ community.
KOMU
More than 50 vendors to attend Columbia Holiday Makers Market
COLUMBIA - More than 50 vendors, artisans and makers will attend the Columbia Holiday Makers Market Sunday, at the MU Health Care Pavilion, located at 1769 W. Ash Street. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids can stop by the Tiny Town Play Café, and...
KOMU
Columbia beauty supply store closes down after pandemic, donates supplies to charity
COLUMBIA- After over 25 years of business, owner David Shim is looking to close down the AQ Beauty Supply store to start his retirement. Shim has been anticipating the closing for several years. In 2019, he closed the store but opened it back up in 2020. Shortly after, the pandemic hit, and the business suffered.
KOMU
Southern Boone marching band returns to Chicago’s Thanksgiving parade
It is 37 degrees on a fall morning in Ashland. Trumpets are blaring, drums are booming and flags are waving. Forty-nine members of the Southern Boone High School marching band, bundled up in sweatshirts, are circling the track of their high school’s football field. There is no one in...
KCTV 5
Local beverage distributor, Jim Beam providing 2,000 free rides home in Missouri on Thanksgiving Eve
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jim Beam and Breakthru Beverage Missouri, a local beverage distributor, are partnering to provide 2,000 free rides home on Wednesday. The rides are being provided through Lyft from 2:00 p.m. Wednesday through 2:00 a.m. Thursday in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield. Free rides can be accessed by using the ride code BBGMOTHANKS2022. It applies to rides up to $30.
KOMU
Small businesses welcomed at Holiday Makers Market
COLUMBIA - Over 50 small businesses set up shop at the MU Health Care Pavilion Sunday. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, vendors, artisans and makers attended the Holiday Makers Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Andrea Lyn Seppo, the founding owner and director of events at Andrea Lyn...
lakeexpo.com
Santa's Toy Wonderland At The Lake! Unique Toys, Games, & Gifts For Young And Old In Osage Beach
Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes Christmas shopping! While it can feel like a scramble to get high-quality, unique gifts for the kids, Santa’s Toy Wonderland at Florida Direct makes it easy for parents and grandparents with toys the kids and grandkids will enjoy and remember years down the line (plus a little something for mom and dad too!)
KOMU
Local LGBTQ community center holds vigil for Colorado Springs shooting victims
COLUMBIA − An LGBTQ community center in Columbia will hold a vigil Tuesday night to honor the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting. The Center Project will host the vigil at 7 p.m., at 805 Fairview Avenue. Five people were killed and 17 others were wounded Saturday night at...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Nov. 23
An LGBTQ community center in Columbia held a vigil Tuesday night to honor the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting. Five people were killed and 17 others were wounded Saturday night at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. A suspect is charged in connection to the killings. Police...
Students help clean up in aftermath of Wooldridge fire
Students from a Columbia private school will help residents of a Cooper County village clean up Monday after a devastating wildfire. The post Students help clean up in aftermath of Wooldridge fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Thanksgiving travelers stranded at Columbia Regional Airport, shuttled to St. Louis
When Catalina Echeverry, Noa Chen and Sydney Rushing entered the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal at 5 a.m. on Friday, they had no idea they would be stuck in an airport with no food for hours. The delayed American Airlines flight to Dallas was scheduled to take off at 6:20...
Perry Restaurant Named One of the 7 Best Steakhouses in Missouri
It's nice to get a shout out and a Perry restaurant got some super recognition from a national site which was naming what they believe are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. Congrats to the Rustic Oak Cabin Restaurant in Perry, Missouri for making Only In Your State's new article documenting what they say are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. It appears they were impressed with the variety of steaks and I can honestly say that I've never met a steak I didn't like, but that's just me.
kwos.com
School threat doesn’t pan out
A threat called in to Battle High School in Columbia turns out to be a prank. Law officers say the school got a call about an ‘active shooter’. Investigators are trying to track down the caller.
