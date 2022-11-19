ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Columbia community comes together to find food options ahead of Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA — Prices at the grocery store are up ahead of Thanksgiving this year, and the Columbia community is coming together to find solutions to help those who are hungry. CNBC reported that grocery store prices are more than 12% higher than this time last year. The items that have gotten the most expensive over the past year are eggs, butter and flour.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Upcoming Thanksgiving events for those in need this season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) For the past month, the Samaritan Center has been giving out Thanksgiving packages, full of dinner dishes and ingredients, including turkeys.  "You know when we’re giving out turkeys and Thanksgiving stuff,” said Ben DeFeo, who is the center’s operations manager. “Even at the beginning of the month, you get folks who The post Upcoming Thanksgiving events for those in need this season appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

EmVP: Christian Fellowship students pack 50,000 meals to fight hunger

COLUMBIA - The auditorium inside Christian Fellowship School in Columbia turned into an operation to fight hunger this November. Instead of rows of chairs for service, tables lined the room as students worked together to feed other children. "We believe as a church and as a school in being there...
COLUMBIA, MO
visitcolumbiamo.com

Holiday 2022 – Things to do Around Columbia

The winter holiday season is finally here and there is SO MUCH to do in and around CoMo! We’ve compiled a number of holiday events and activities into one convenience place to help you plan the perfect celebration!. Light/Holiday Displays & Festivals. Magic Tree Festival. December 1, 2022 |...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Tolton students help with Wooldridge fire clean up before the holidays

WOOLDRIDGE - The Wooldridge Legacy Association, a nonprofit organization, organized a fire clean-up day Monday with about 30 students from Tolton High School. Brad Wooldridge, a member of the association, said his ancestors used to live in Wooldridge so the town is special to him. "This is my bloodline," Wooldridge...
WOOLDRIDGE, MO
KOMU

The Center Project provides safe space for LGBTQ community this holiday season

COLUMBIA – The Center Project said it is offering a safe space for members of the LGBTQ community this holiday season. According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 38% of people said their stress level increases during the holidays. Camaron Nielson, a board member for The Center Project, said stress levels can be even higher for members of the LGBTQ community.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

More than 50 vendors to attend Columbia Holiday Makers Market

COLUMBIA - More than 50 vendors, artisans and makers will attend the Columbia Holiday Makers Market Sunday, at the MU Health Care Pavilion, located at 1769 W. Ash Street. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids can stop by the Tiny Town Play Café, and...
COLUMBIA, MO
KCTV 5

Local beverage distributor, Jim Beam providing 2,000 free rides home in Missouri on Thanksgiving Eve

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jim Beam and Breakthru Beverage Missouri, a local beverage distributor, are partnering to provide 2,000 free rides home on Wednesday. The rides are being provided through Lyft from 2:00 p.m. Wednesday through 2:00 a.m. Thursday in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield. Free rides can be accessed by using the ride code BBGMOTHANKS2022. It applies to rides up to $30.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Small businesses welcomed at Holiday Makers Market

COLUMBIA - Over 50 small businesses set up shop at the MU Health Care Pavilion Sunday. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, vendors, artisans and makers attended the Holiday Makers Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Andrea Lyn Seppo, the founding owner and director of events at Andrea Lyn...
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Santa's Toy Wonderland At The Lake! Unique Toys, Games, & Gifts For Young And Old In Osage Beach

Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes Christmas shopping! While it can feel like a scramble to get high-quality, unique gifts for the kids, Santa’s Toy Wonderland at Florida Direct makes it easy for parents and grandparents with toys the kids and grandkids will enjoy and remember years down the line (plus a little something for mom and dad too!)
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Nov. 23

An LGBTQ community center in Columbia held a vigil Tuesday night to honor the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting. Five people were killed and 17 others were wounded Saturday night at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. A suspect is charged in connection to the killings. Police...
COLUMBIA, MO
KICK AM 1530

Perry Restaurant Named One of the 7 Best Steakhouses in Missouri

It's nice to get a shout out and a Perry restaurant got some super recognition from a national site which was naming what they believe are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. Congrats to the Rustic Oak Cabin Restaurant in Perry, Missouri for making Only In Your State's new article documenting what they say are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. It appears they were impressed with the variety of steaks and I can honestly say that I've never met a steak I didn't like, but that's just me.
PERRY, MO
kwos.com

School threat doesn’t pan out

A threat called in to Battle High School in Columbia turns out to be a prank. Law officers say the school got a call about an ‘active shooter’. Investigators are trying to track down the caller.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy