makeuseof.com
Black Friday: Best VPN and Security Solution Deals
This Black Friday, it's important to remember that it's not just physical things that are going on sale, but also tools that can be super useful to have on your computer, namely VPNs and security solutions. Many of these are also going on sale for Black Friday, cutting the prices down by quite a bit, so it would be a shame not to grab a subscription with the tools you've been eyeing for a while.
makeuseof.com
The 8 Best Google Chrome Extensions for Remote Workers
Remote workers who are always on their desktops or laptops should consider adding extensions to Google Chrome. Extensions add functionality to your browser, automating routine tasks and saving you precious time. Download these Google extensions to become more efficient at work.
makeuseof.com
The Pros and Cons of Using AI Writing Tools
The demand for AI writing tools spiked over the past few years. As you might notice, millions of websites already publish AI-generated articles nowadays. Since churning out creative, engaging copy takes so much effort; we understand why it might feel tempting to automate the task.
makeuseof.com
Lost Your Phone With a Google Authenticator App? What to Do Next
Google Authenticator is an especially useful app that makes two-step verification quick and easy. With this app, you can ensure that your accounts are protected by an extra layer of security that doesn't take forever to get past. But if you lose your phone with the Google Authenticator app installed, things can get tricky.
makeuseof.com
How to Encrypt a Windows System Drive With VeraCrypt
Held in high regard by many, VeraCrypt is a free and open-source file encryption program. Users can take advantage of VeraCrypt's advanced security features to protect important files.
