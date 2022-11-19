Read full article on original website
Get into the holiday spirit with the Jaycees Christmas Parade
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Get ready to jingle bell rock this Christmas for the Jaycees’ annual Christmas parade in Historic Downtown Panama City! Chairman of the parade, Randy Windham and President of the Jaycees, Tabitha Alexander, were both in studio to discuss all the details. This year’s theme will be “Jingle Bell Rock.” The […]
WJHG-TV
Living Waters Bridge Ranch hosts fall festival and grand opening
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local non-profit opened its gates Saturday to celebrate its official grand opening with a fall festival. Living Waters Bridge Ranch in Youngstown hosted the event from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Despite the cold and dreary weather, attendees enjoyed food, lassoing lessons with cowboys, a petting zoo, face painting, and more.
WJHG-TV
Feeding the Gulf Coast: places to eat for the holidays
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is all about feasts. However, a shocking number of people, right here in our local community, struggle to figure out where their next meal will come from. A family feast can cost money, and this thanksgiving, one local community wants everyone to...
Lynn Haven holds ‘Winter Wonderland’ shopping event
LYNN HAVEN, Fla.(WMBB)– Lynn Haven kicked off the holiday season with their annual Winter Wonderland shopping event at Sheffield Park. The event is a one-stop shop that gives local businesses a chance to sell their products and community members a chance to get a head start on Christmas shopping. In addition to shopping, there was […]
WJHG-TV
Duplin Winery in PCB set to open its doors in Spring 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve driven by the old Hombre Golf Clubhouse in Panama City Beach, you’ve seen a huge change. That’s because Duplin Winery is being built on the property, but it’s taking longer than expected. Panama City Beach will soon be...
WEAR
Niceville community comes together to build Geek Lights on the Corner light show
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- It's an annual tradition you can't miss in Niceville -- Geek Lights on the corner is returning now for a decade and a half of bringing the community the greatest light show in town. If you haven't seen it, here's how the crews have managed to put...
Satsuma ‘Farm Day’ returns in North Jackson Co. Saturday
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around a century ago, Jackson County was considered the satsuma capital of the world, before all the trees died in a freeze. As the crops have recovered, a local farmer decided to host her first ever ‘Farm Day’ in 2021, welcoming people to come and pick their own satsumas and […]
fosterfollynews.net
Sunland Center in Marianna, Florida Invites Public to ‘Christmas City’ on December 15 & 16, 2022
Sunland Center, located in Marianna, FL, presents Christmas City, December 15 & 16, 2022, 6PM-8PM CST. The public is invited to attend. Live entertainment will be provided. Food vendors will be available. Located in the Sunland Ranch, this magical tour features vignettes from “A Savior is Born” to other popular...
lazytrips.com
Can you Drive to Shell Island?
Shell Island is an untouched paradise stretching for miles along the South Coast of Florida. White sands and emerald sea waters populated with turtles surround this uninhabited island, where - true to its name - the ground is littered with seashells. It is not possible to drive directly to Shell...
Vickie Edge: Owner of Destin day spa murdered by man she met online
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman who fell in love with a man she met online found dead inside his Milton home. Why did he do it? This is the story of Vickie Edge. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Vickie Edge’s story is the […]
Okaloosa Co. dive team pull stolen SUV out of Yellow River
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team pulled a reported stolen SUV out of Yellow River on Sunday. According to deputies, security forces at Eglin Air Force Base spotted the vehicle in the water and called the sheriff’s office. When deputies responded they did not know if a […]
Photo gallery: Chipley gets by Baker in 1R, Region 1 semifinal
CHIPLEY, Fla.- When the Chipley Tigers squared off against the Baker Gators in a Class 1R, Region 1 semifinal contest, the matchup had all the makings for a good playoff game. Until Chipley pulled away from Baker. The Tigers ended up pulling away from the Gators in a big way as they turned a ...
WJHG-TV
ECP prioritizes parking before holidays
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is addressing its parking situation as the holidays quickly approach. “The covered lot is usually pretty full,” said James Rainey. “If you get here early enough you might get one.”. Time is something airport officials are urging passengers...
Local organization provides Thanksgiving food for hundreds of families
PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMBB)– A Hand Up International Inc. held a Thanksgiving food giveaway at Rutherford High School on Saturday. Over 70 Rutherford students and volunteers helped give away fresh produce, canned goods, turkey, and ham. Around 500 families will now have food to eat on Thanksgiving. A Hand Up International Inc. CEO Jeanette Best said […]
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Five Jamaicans arrested and charged in Panama City
Five Jamaican men were arrested by police and slapped with drug charges in Panama City Beach in Florida. The men were allegedly found with another man who is wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Brooklyn, New York last month. Anelka Green was wanted for allegedly firing several shots...
WEAR
Officials: 1 person taken to hospital after truck crashes into Fort Walton Beach home
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was reportedly taken to the hospital after a truck crashed into a residence in Fort Walton Beach early Sunday morning. According to the Fort Walton Beach Fire Department, crew members received a call about a single-vehicle accident with possible entrapment at a home around 4:30 a.m.
WJHG-TV
Sneads man in critical condition after Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in critical condition after troopers say he was ejected from his vehicle in an accident. On Monday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash scene on Messer Road at State Road 69. According to officials, a 36-year-old Sneads man was driving...
WJHG-TV
Second family in Bay County loses home to a fire
What Not To Do When Frying a Turkey with Bay County Fire Services. What Not To Do When Frying a Turkey with Bay County Fire Services. Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar wraps up for the weekend. Updated: 9 hours ago. The weather this weekend was frightful, but it was oh-so delightful...
WJHG-TV
Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being involved in a crash on Sunday night in Jackson County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, four teenage girls were driving in a sedan on State Road 164, just west of Smokey Road, when the 15-year-old driver lost control.
Changes to trash service this week in Okaloosa County
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Waste Management trucks will be on a new schedule in Northwest Florida for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Okaloosa County officials sent a statement to residents with the following changes. Residential: Curbside recycling normally serviced on Thursday will be delayed to 11/26/2022. Household garbage that is normally serviced on 11/24/2022 will be serviced […]
