Midlothian, TX

Focus Daily News

CITY OF MIDLOTHIAN -ORDINANCE 2022-69

ORDINANCE 2022-69 An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map by granting a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a drive-through establishment on 0.929± acres in the W.M. Hawkins Survey, Abstract No. 465, presently zoned Planned Development District No. 2 (PD-2) with a base zoning of Commercial (C); adopting conditions for development and use of the property for such use; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; providing an effective date; and providing termination under certain conditions.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

City of Duncanville Zoning Notice 2022-33

ZONING FILE #2022-33 A public hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., and before City Council on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of Brent and Roberta Houser, Applicants and Owners, for a Specific Use Permit to allow for the use of Carport, on Greenstone Estates, Block A, Lot 29, more commonly known as 1514 Natalie Lane, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

Service Satisfaction Remains Higher in DeSoto Than in Most US & TX Cities

DeSoto City officials were joined by a representative of the nationally recognized market research and survey firm ETC Institute on Tuesday evening as they rolled out the results of DeSoto’s 2022 Residential Survey to the DeSoto City Council and the DeSoto community. Among the findings shared was the fact that the City’s resident satisfaction levels rated higher than the National average in 56 of 72 areas assessed and rated above the Texas regional average in 55 of 72 areas.
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Mammogram Poster Girls present $50,000 to the MHS Foundation

Donation is to provide funding for free mammograms for those in need. On Tuesday, November 21, 2022 the Mammogram Poster Girls (MPG) presented a check for $50,000 to the Methodist Health System Foundation—$25,000 for the Breast Center at Methodist Charlton Medical Center, and $25,000 for the Linda and Mitch Hart Breast Center at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. These funds will provide mammograms, free of charge, for under/uninsured women.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

New Mayor Sonja Brown Ready to Lead Glenn Heights to New Heights

There’s a new mayor in town and she has lofty goals for her city. Sonja A. Brown is Mayor-Elect of the City of Glenn Heights and says, “My goals, as Mayor of Glenn Heights, center around education, infrastructure, and quality of life. I realized, early on, I had to repair the fractured relationships this city had with other leaders. I’ve been putting in the work, since 2018, doing just that.”
GLENN HEIGHTS, TX
Focus Daily News

What You Need To Know Before You Go: 2022 Prairie Lights

Prairie Lights is a two-mile, drive-through holiday park experience featuring a stunning display of more than four million lights arranged in hundreds of festive scenes throughout the park. Since its premiere in 2005, Prairie Lights has become one of the top holiday attractions in the region, drawing *hundreds of thousands of visitors each year from North Texas and beyond. *Nearly 37,00 vehicles came through the park in 2021.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Focus Daily News

Sue Clark Receives Community Service Award

Dedicated Duncanville volunteer Betty Sue Clark received the 2022-2023 Community Service Award from Old Chisholm Trail NSDAR. The award was presented by Honorary Regent and Community Service Chair Bobby Cutler Hill at the chapter’s meeting at Grace Place Church of Christ. Hill said Clark deserved the award for a number of reasons.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

Hillside Village In Cedar Hill to Kick Off Season Saturday Free Event

Village Lights at Hillside Village kicks off the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy festive strolling characters, kid crafts, jolly photo props, and more! Kids won’t want to miss the fun of a 10ft “real” snow slide! Kids can explore the potential of a real snow slide, as they await Santa’s arrival. Then at 7:30 PM be dazzled when Santa flips the switch on the giant 34-foot turning the shopping center into an enchanting winter wonderland.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

Midlothian Police Bike Patrol takes to the streets

MIDLOTHIAN – You might have seen the Midlothian Police Department’s Bike Patrol Team “up and riding” recently, but you might not know half of the bike team is female. Three out of the six officers who are a part of the unit are female officers within the department. All have full-time duty assignments like Patrol, CID, and the Training Division.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Grand Prairie Evading Arrest Suspect Arrested

Grand Prairie Police Department Issued The Following Statement: Last night, members of the Grand Prairie Police Department, with the assistance of the Dallas Police Department, took Colbie Hoffman, 22 years of age, into custody and charged him with Evading Arrest and Detention causing Death. Hoffman was driving the Chevrolet Malibu that Officer Tsai attempted to stop earlier this week.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Focus Daily News

Blue Goose Cantina breaks ground on Grand Prairie location

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Tex-Mex lovers will have something to look forward to in 2023, the opening of a Blue Goose Cantina in Grand Prairie, Texas. Located at 2536 West Interstate 20 off South Bowen Road, the newest location will be one of the largest Blue Goose Cantina restaurants with more than 7,700 square feet and a 300-seating capacity. It will initially employ approximately 200 team members. The restaurant will open in early 2023.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
