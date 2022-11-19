ORDINANCE 2022-69 An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map by granting a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a drive-through establishment on 0.929± acres in the W.M. Hawkins Survey, Abstract No. 465, presently zoned Planned Development District No. 2 (PD-2) with a base zoning of Commercial (C); adopting conditions for development and use of the property for such use; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; providing an effective date; and providing termination under certain conditions.

