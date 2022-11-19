Read full article on original website
CITY OF CEDAR HILL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS Dec. 6 & 13
NOTICE is hereby given to all interested persons that the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council for the City of Cedar Hill, Texas will hold public hearings and consider the following items on the dates, times, and location stated in this notice:. Case No. Z-502-2022 – An amendment to...
December 5: City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings
The City of Lancaster City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the above referenced case at their meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 7:00 pm in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, 211 North Henry, Lancaster, Texas 75146 to consider the following:. M22-34 Conduct a...
CITY OF MIDLOTHIAN -ORDINANCE 2022-69
ORDINANCE 2022-69 An ordinance of the City Council of the City of Midlothian, Texas, amending the City of Midlothian Zoning Ordinance and Zoning Map by granting a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a drive-through establishment on 0.929± acres in the W.M. Hawkins Survey, Abstract No. 465, presently zoned Planned Development District No. 2 (PD-2) with a base zoning of Commercial (C); adopting conditions for development and use of the property for such use; providing for a conflicts resolution clause; providing a severability clause; providing a savings clause; providing a penalty of fine not to exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000) for each offense; providing an effective date; and providing termination under certain conditions.
Midlothian Replacing Code Red Alert System With MidlothianSafe by CivicReady
Yesterday residents in Midlothian, including myself, received texts and phone calls notifying them the Code Red system is being replaced. Many of us wondered, is this legit or one of those scams going around?. The following is the text we received: “As of November 29, 2022, the City will replace...
City of Duncanville Zoning Notice 2022-33
ZONING FILE #2022-33 A public hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., and before City Council on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of Brent and Roberta Houser, Applicants and Owners, for a Specific Use Permit to allow for the use of Carport, on Greenstone Estates, Block A, Lot 29, more commonly known as 1514 Natalie Lane, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.
Service Satisfaction Remains Higher in DeSoto Than in Most US & TX Cities
DeSoto City officials were joined by a representative of the nationally recognized market research and survey firm ETC Institute on Tuesday evening as they rolled out the results of DeSoto’s 2022 Residential Survey to the DeSoto City Council and the DeSoto community. Among the findings shared was the fact that the City’s resident satisfaction levels rated higher than the National average in 56 of 72 areas assessed and rated above the Texas regional average in 55 of 72 areas.
City of Duncanville Launches Redesigned Website and New DuncanvilleTX.gov Domain
Duncanville, TX – On November 22, 2022, the City of Duncanville launched the new DuncanvilleTX.gov. The new site has an eye-catching redesign, is able to be viewed on any device, and meets ADA compliance standards for users relying on assistive technologies. According to the City of Duncanville, the website...
Tree of Angels Dedication Organized by Police in Midlothian
The Tree of Angels™ Dedication Ceremony provides a place for families and friends of those who have lost someone because of a violent crime or a sudden death event to gather and honor their loved ones. Organized by the Midlothian Police Department, the Tree of Angels™ event will be...
Duncanville Fire Station 271 Groundbreaking Ceremony On December 1
Duncanville, TX – The City of Duncanville is proceeding with the construction of the new Fire Station 271. The community is invited to attend a special groundbreaking ceremony to be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 308 West Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville, Texas 75116. Attendees...
Mammogram Poster Girls present $50,000 to the MHS Foundation
Donation is to provide funding for free mammograms for those in need. On Tuesday, November 21, 2022 the Mammogram Poster Girls (MPG) presented a check for $50,000 to the Methodist Health System Foundation—$25,000 for the Breast Center at Methodist Charlton Medical Center, and $25,000 for the Linda and Mitch Hart Breast Center at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. These funds will provide mammograms, free of charge, for under/uninsured women.
Santa is Coming to Town: Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort and Spa to host Brunch with Santa
FRISCO, Texas – Santa Claus is coming to Frisco! The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort and Spa will host two Brunch with Santa events on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $45 for adults and $30 for children 12-years-old or younger, and they can be purchased by calling 972-668-8713.
New Mayor Sonja Brown Ready to Lead Glenn Heights to New Heights
There’s a new mayor in town and she has lofty goals for her city. Sonja A. Brown is Mayor-Elect of the City of Glenn Heights and says, “My goals, as Mayor of Glenn Heights, center around education, infrastructure, and quality of life. I realized, early on, I had to repair the fractured relationships this city had with other leaders. I’ve been putting in the work, since 2018, doing just that.”
What You Need To Know Before You Go: 2022 Prairie Lights
Prairie Lights is a two-mile, drive-through holiday park experience featuring a stunning display of more than four million lights arranged in hundreds of festive scenes throughout the park. Since its premiere in 2005, Prairie Lights has become one of the top holiday attractions in the region, drawing *hundreds of thousands of visitors each year from North Texas and beyond. *Nearly 37,00 vehicles came through the park in 2021.
Sue Clark Receives Community Service Award
Dedicated Duncanville volunteer Betty Sue Clark received the 2022-2023 Community Service Award from Old Chisholm Trail NSDAR. The award was presented by Honorary Regent and Community Service Chair Bobby Cutler Hill at the chapter’s meeting at Grace Place Church of Christ. Hill said Clark deserved the award for a number of reasons.
Hillside Village In Cedar Hill to Kick Off Season Saturday Free Event
Village Lights at Hillside Village kicks off the holiday season on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy festive strolling characters, kid crafts, jolly photo props, and more! Kids won’t want to miss the fun of a 10ft “real” snow slide! Kids can explore the potential of a real snow slide, as they await Santa’s arrival. Then at 7:30 PM be dazzled when Santa flips the switch on the giant 34-foot turning the shopping center into an enchanting winter wonderland.
Midlothian Police Bike Patrol takes to the streets
MIDLOTHIAN – You might have seen the Midlothian Police Department’s Bike Patrol Team “up and riding” recently, but you might not know half of the bike team is female. Three out of the six officers who are a part of the unit are female officers within the department. All have full-time duty assignments like Patrol, CID, and the Training Division.
Grand Prairie Evading Arrest Suspect Arrested
Grand Prairie Police Department Issued The Following Statement: Last night, members of the Grand Prairie Police Department, with the assistance of the Dallas Police Department, took Colbie Hoffman, 22 years of age, into custody and charged him with Evading Arrest and Detention causing Death. Hoffman was driving the Chevrolet Malibu that Officer Tsai attempted to stop earlier this week.
Blue Goose Cantina breaks ground on Grand Prairie location
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Tex-Mex lovers will have something to look forward to in 2023, the opening of a Blue Goose Cantina in Grand Prairie, Texas. Located at 2536 West Interstate 20 off South Bowen Road, the newest location will be one of the largest Blue Goose Cantina restaurants with more than 7,700 square feet and a 300-seating capacity. It will initially employ approximately 200 team members. The restaurant will open in early 2023.
Holiday Festivities In Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville & More!
There’s no shortage of excitement this holiday season. Just jump in the car and go, you’re bound to come across something that brings out the holiday joy, no matter which direction you head. “We are excited to offer a full lineup of holiday activities. These events are made...
Midlothian City Council denies three-story multi-family residential SUP
MIDLOTHIAN – It is back to the drawing board for the applicant and architects who applied for an ordinance granting a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a multi-family residential development at Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting. The Planned Development No. 146 is in the Westside Preserve area located on Highway 287 and Old Fort Worth Road on 17.35 acres.
