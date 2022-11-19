ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Notable Change For Michigan Week

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is making a notable change for Michigan Week. The Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines last year, getting dominated up front by Jim Harbaugh's squad. They'll look to avenge that loss this year. Ohio State's head coach is making a notable change for Michigan Week this...
COLUMBUS, OH
Knox Pages

Owls land 7 on Academic All-District Team

GAMBIER -- In an announcement made Tuesday, seven members of the Kenyon College football team found out they were named to the 2022 Academic All-District Team, as selected by members of College Sports Communicators (CSC). The Owls’ list of honorees included Jack Baulig, Nate Braus, Jason Kessler, Finn Murray, Trenton...
GAMBIER, OH
Knox Pages

Lanna D. Whited Wallace

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lanna D. Whited Wallace on November 10, 2022 after a brief illness. She died at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Grundy, Virginia on July 21,1950 to Dale and Dorothy (Stiltner) Whited. Lanna was second youngest of 11 children. She was raised in the Fredericktown, Ohio area. She was employed at Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield, Ohio.
MANSFIELD, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
CLEVELAND, OH
Knox Pages

Mistie Linn Hill

Mistie Linn Hill, age 55, of Howard, passed away on November 17, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark. She was born on November 29, 1966, in Mount Vernon to Max W. Bricker Sr. and Joann (Dotson) Hinkle.
HOWARD, OH
richlandsource.com

Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder

ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
ASHLAND, OH
Knox Pages

Patrol looks to reduce fatal crashes this Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBUS -- As Ohioans and our visitors make their way to see family and friends this Thanksgiving, troopers will be making sure motorists are taking the proper safety measures by driving sober, not driving distracted, and wearing their safety belt. Troopers will be highly visible and cracking down on those...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured in school bus crash in Marion

CLARIDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including two children, suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus in Claridon Township in Marion County Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 95 in Claridon Township at approximately 2:52 p.m. A River Valley 2007 International school […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Two children dead, three in critical condition after Ohio crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two toddlers are dead, and three others injured after a one-car crash in Marion Monday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a woman and her four children were involved in a one-car crash when the 2009 Honda Odyssey the mother was driving vaulted off an embankment and into a […]
MARION, OH
Knox Pages

Gift card program to benefit foster youth now underway in Knox County

MOUNT VERNON -- The Forgotten Initiative is once again looking to transform Christmas for foster youth in Knox County through its annual Christmas gift card drive. This year marks the third consecutive year the agency has undertaken the project of collecting $25 gift cards to benefit foster youth.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
impact601.com

Murder suspect found in Ohio after near month-long chase

The murder suspect in an October incident was found nearly 900 miles away Tuesday morning. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, Tuesday at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Laurel Police Department was notified that Ronald Buckley had been taken into custody in Fremont Ohio. “Acting quickly on a tip that...
LAUREL, MS
peakofohio.com

Area man injured after single-vehicle crash

An area man was injured following a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon just after 3 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Austin Furrow, 23, of West Liberty was westbound on State Route 287 when he failed to negotiate a curve, traveling off the right side of the road, and striking a group of trees.
WEST LIBERTY, OH

