19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Knox Pages
Owls land 7 on Academic All-District Team
GAMBIER -- In an announcement made Tuesday, seven members of the Kenyon College football team found out they were named to the 2022 Academic All-District Team, as selected by members of College Sports Communicators (CSC). The Owls’ list of honorees included Jack Baulig, Nate Braus, Jason Kessler, Finn Murray, Trenton...
Knox Pages
Lanna D. Whited Wallace
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Lanna D. Whited Wallace on November 10, 2022 after a brief illness. She died at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Grundy, Virginia on July 21,1950 to Dale and Dorothy (Stiltner) Whited. Lanna was second youngest of 11 children. She was raised in the Fredericktown, Ohio area. She was employed at Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield, Ohio.
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
You will see flags across the state flying at half-staff Monday, but why is that?
Youngstown Diocese: 3 Massillon parishes to merge
On Sunday, the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announced three parishes in Massillon will merge.
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. Since 1983, this restaurant in Northeast Ohio has been serving fantastic German cuisine. Customer favorites include the St. Moritz schnitzel, which features perfectly fried breaded veal that's covered in melted Emmental cheese and tomato-olive oil sauce and served over a bed of fresh pappardelle pasta; chicken paprikash, which comes with your choice of spätzle or mashed potatoes; sauerbraten, which is flavorful marinated beef that's covered in a rich sweet and sour gravy; and German potato salad. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant has an extensive beer list with brews imported from Germany.
Knox Pages
Mistie Linn Hill
Mistie Linn Hill, age 55, of Howard, passed away on November 17, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark. She was born on November 29, 1966, in Mount Vernon to Max W. Bricker Sr. and Joann (Dotson) Hinkle.
richlandsource.com
Stanley Gardner charge increased to aggravated murder
ASHLAND — On Friday, a grand jury indicted Stanley Gardner, 71, on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of his son, Jason Gardner, who was found shot to death in Stanley's home in early September. In Ohio, an aggravated murder charge is for cases where the perpetrator...
Knox Pages
Danville Schools releases principal's list
DANVILLE -- Danville Junior and Senior High School has released its 1st quarter principal's list. Students names are listed below in alphabetical order.
Knox Pages
Patrol looks to reduce fatal crashes this Thanksgiving holiday
COLUMBUS -- As Ohioans and our visitors make their way to see family and friends this Thanksgiving, troopers will be making sure motorists are taking the proper safety measures by driving sober, not driving distracted, and wearing their safety belt. Troopers will be highly visible and cracking down on those...
crawfordcountynow.com
Four names on this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6-feet, 2-inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario. Richard Kiser—56...
Three injured in school bus crash in Marion
CLARIDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people, including two children, suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus in Claridon Township in Marion County Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 95 in Claridon Township at approximately 2:52 p.m. A River Valley 2007 International school […]
richlandsource.com
Loudonville men involved in fatal Holmes County crash Friday morning
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP – A Lakeville woman was killed and two Loudonville men injured in a Friday morning crash in Holmes County, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Elaine Mikus, 77, of Lakeville, was killed in the crash, the Patrol stated.
Two children dead, three in critical condition after Ohio crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two toddlers are dead, and three others injured after a one-car crash in Marion Monday night. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a woman and her four children were involved in a one-car crash when the 2009 Honda Odyssey the mother was driving vaulted off an embankment and into a […]
Knox Pages
Gift card program to benefit foster youth now underway in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON -- The Forgotten Initiative is once again looking to transform Christmas for foster youth in Knox County through its annual Christmas gift card drive. This year marks the third consecutive year the agency has undertaken the project of collecting $25 gift cards to benefit foster youth.
impact601.com
Murder suspect found in Ohio after near month-long chase
The murder suspect in an October incident was found nearly 900 miles away Tuesday morning. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, Tuesday at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Laurel Police Department was notified that Ronald Buckley had been taken into custody in Fremont Ohio. “Acting quickly on a tip that...
crawfordcountynow.com
BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters battling flames at Wyandot County Dairy Farm
WYANDOT—Crawford County Now has learned that responders are actively working a fire at Vandongen Dairy Farm in Wyandot County. Crawford County Now will update this breaking news as new information becomes available.
peakofohio.com
Area man injured after single-vehicle crash
An area man was injured following a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon just after 3 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Austin Furrow, 23, of West Liberty was westbound on State Route 287 when he failed to negotiate a curve, traveling off the right side of the road, and striking a group of trees.
crawfordcountynow.com
State Patrol investigating a one-vehicle fatal accident involving two children
MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a double fatal car crash. Troopers received the call at 9:33 pm on November 21, 2022, of a vehicle crashed in a pond on Whetstone River Rd. and Roberts Rd. in Claridon Township, Marion County. A 2009 Honda Odyssey was driven...
