Son likely in mask for South Korea vs. Uruguay at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Son Heung-min is likely to mask up as South Korea faces Uruguay in their Group H opener at the World Cup in Qatar. Son has scored 35 goals in 104 internationals but hasn’t played since Nov. 2 when he sustained a fracture around his left eye in a collision with Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba in a Champions League match.
Injured Saudi Arabia defender flown home from World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia defender Yasser Alshahrani was flown home Wednesday to be treated for facial injuries after an alarming collision with a teammate in the World Cup win over Argentina. Alshahrani was flown from Doha to National Guard Hospital in Riyadh, the Saudi soccer federation said.
England's Kane trains ahead of World Cup match against U.S.
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — England captain Harry Kane trained Wednesday and could be recovered from his ankle injury to play against the United States in the World Cup. Kane was injured Monday in England's 6-2 win over Iran.
Morocco holds Modric and Croatia 0-0 at World Cup
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Another surprisingly strong performance by an Arab country at the World Cup in Qatar stifled the threat of Luka Modric and held 2018 finalist Croatia to a 0-0 draw. Morocco’s resilient performance Wednesday came 24 hours after Saudi Arabia sparked the first World Cup...
Denmark reignites European dispute with FIFA at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — European soccer showed its public frustration with FIFA president Gianni Infantino again Wednesday at the World Cup — this time in the Denmark camp. Denmark pledged it wouldn't vote for Infantino, who is running unopposed for re-election in March. Danish soccer federation president Jesper Møller also hinted at wishing to walk away from FIFA membership.
Ronaldo gets 2-game ban for any new club after fan clash
LONDON (AP) — Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was banned for two matches and fined 50,000 pounds ($60,000) for hitting a phone out of a fan’s hand at Everton after a Premier League game last season. The ban will be transferred when Ronaldo joins a new club...
