Notre Dame-Boston College: Irish injury update before kickoff

Notre Dame will take the field on their senior day a hair shorthanded. We already knew that a good amount of players were going through various ailments as Marcus Freeman updated the masses earlier in the week. We now have official word as three Notre Dame players won’t be able to play today.

Officially out for today are:

Merriweather and Joseph were expected but the Ademilola one is new as he wasn’t even mentioned by Freeman earlier in the week. This official word comes straight from Notre Dame football’s public relations department. Although I don’t think these will have much of an impact on what should be an easy Irish victory, it stinks to see Joseph and Ademilola not being able to play on their special days.